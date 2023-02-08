Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on cautious note; SGX Nifty trading green

08 Feb 2023, 07:55 AM IST
PayU's LazyPay, IndiaBulls Home Loans, Kissht among websites blocked by govt
Fintech firms LazyPay, IndiaBulls Home Loans and Kissht are among the list of blocked websites issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, according to sources.
The government has blocked 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese, for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service.
As per the list, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) issued to block lazypay.in which is a subsidiary of Dutch investment firm Prosus.
The list includes www.indiabullshomeloans.com operated by housing finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Kissht.com which is operated by RBI registered NBFC firm ONEMi Technology Solutions Private Limited.
Meity issued blocking orders on Saturday based on an emergency request issued by a nodal officer of the home ministry.
"These 138 betting and gambling websites and 94 loan apps were engaging in illegal money laundering and were posing threat to financial security of our nation," an official source had said.
The other website in the block list include buddyloan.com, cashtm.in, kreditbee.en.aptoide.com, faircent.com, true-balance.en.uptodown.com etc. (PTI)
08 Feb 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Ambuja Cements stock under F&O ban on NSE today; Adani Ports out
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Cement maker Ambuja Cements has been added to the list by the stock exchange for today, whereas, ports operator Adani Ports, which was part of the ban in the last few sessions, is out from the list on Wednesday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day. (Read More)
08 Feb 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Govt gets 33.44 pc stake in Vodafone Idea post equity allocation
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday approved the allotment of equity shares worth ₹16,133 crore to the government, which post-allocation has become the largest shareholder with a 33.44 per cent stake in the company.
The shares have been allocated to the government in lieu of conversion of interest dues arising from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"...it is hereby informed that the board of directors of the company has, at its meeting held today approved the allotment of 16,133,198,899 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹10 per equity share aggregating to ₹161,331,848,990 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India," the filing said.
The government cleared conversion of ₹16,133 crore interest dues of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea into equity after receiving a firm commitment from Aditya Birla Group to run the company and bring necessary investment. (PTI)
08 Feb 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit surges 92 pc to ₹1,588 crore
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 91.5 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,588 crore for the three months ended December 2022, helped by competitive growth across businesses.
Total revenue rose nearly 20 per cent to ₹35,804 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year "backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio", the company said in a statement.
Its consolidated net income (after exceptional items) stood at ₹1,588 crore for the just ended quarter, translating into an increase of 91.5 per cent year-on-year.
The consolidated net income (before exceptional items) was at ₹1,994 crore, up 147 per cent compared to the year-ago period.
Bharti Airtel Managing Director Gopal Vittal said the company delivered another quarter of consistent and competitive growth across businesses.
08 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Adani Group mulls independent review after Hindenburg's criticism
Adani Group is considering an independent assessment into the issues of related party transactions, and others made by US shirt seller Hindenburg, according to the filings.
Adani Group-led by Gautam Adani has been facing the heat after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'
"We draw attention to Note 20 to the unaudited consolidated financial results, relating to allegations made by a short seller report on matters involving some of the Adani Group entities, including the Group. The management of the Group is evaluating an independent assessment to look into the issues and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, transaction specific issues, etc," showed Adani Green's regulatory filing. (Read More)
08 Feb 2023, 07:27 AM IST
RBI likely to hike repo rate by 25 bps today to tame India's inflation
In its first monetary policy review after the Union Budget 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday. The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started on Monday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the MPC decisions today.
More than three-quarters of economists, 40 of 52, expected the RBI to raise its key repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, according to a January 13-27 Reuters poll. The remaining 12 predict no change at the February 8 meeting.
With retail inflation showing signs of moderation and remaining below the Reserve Bank of India's 6 per cent upper tolerance level, and projected slowdown in GDP growth in the next fiscal starting April, experts are of the opinion that the central bank may only opt for a 25 basis points hike in the key interest rate. (Read More)
08 Feb 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Wall Street rallies on Tuesday after swerving on Fed chair's comments
Wall Street rallied Tuesday after the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report won’t by itself change where interest rates are heading, as some investors had feared.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.3% following a shaky day where stocks pinballed between losses and gains as Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his first public comments since raising rates last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.
High inflation and how high the Fed will take interest rates to combat it have been at the center of Wall Street's wild movements for the last year. Powell said on Tuesday that progress is being made on inflation, though a long battle remains.
That echoed similar comments he made last week, after the Fed approved its smallest increase to interest rates since March. But that was before a jolting jobs report on Friday showed U.S. employers added a third of a million more jobs than expected last month.
The shocking show of strength raised concerns about upward pressure on inflation and worries the Fed may end up keeping rates higher for longer, as it’s been warning. Higher rates can drive down inflation but also hurt the economy and investment prices.
But Powell said Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., that the market’s big moves since the jobs report have gotten it closer to in sync with the Fed’s thinking. Not only did stocks fall, Wall Street raised its forecast for how high the Fed will take rates by the summer. (AP)