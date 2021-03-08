Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Gold recovers from nine-month low

Gold prices rose on Monday, recovering from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, as a passage of the long awaited $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief package boosted the metal's appeal. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,705.62 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on Friday. US gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,703.

The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, likely from extensive stimulus.

Further supporting bullion, US 10-year yields held below a one-year peak hit on Friday, while the dollar eased. (Reuters)