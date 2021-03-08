Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, BEML, Just Dial Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, will invest ₹800 crore in India’s largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) for a 0.49% stake in the company. Read here for more.

Previous markets close Benchmark Indian equity indices closed nearly 1% lower on Friday amid volatility. The Sensex closed down 440.76 points or 0.87% at 50,405.32, while the Nifty ended the day at 14,938.10, down 142.65 points or 0.95%. ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nestlé India led the nine stocks that ended in green on the 30-share gauge. Metals, banks and financials saw heavy selloffs through the day. Earlier, Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on holding market intervention even amid better than expected recovery spooked global markets leading to selloffs and rise in bond yields.

Gold recovers from nine-month low Gold prices rose on Monday, recovering from a near nine-month low hit in the previous session, as a passage of the long awaited $1.9 trillion US coronavirus relief package boosted the metal's appeal. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,705.62 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on Friday. US gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,703. The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, likely from extensive stimulus. Further supporting bullion, US 10-year yields held below a one-year peak hit on Friday, while the dollar eased. (Reuters)

Anupam Rasayan's IPO to open on 12 March Anupam Rasayan India Ltd's ₹760 cr IPO to open on 12 March and the issue price has fixed at ₹553-555 a share. The IPO will close on 16 March. The issue includes a reservation up to 2.20 lakh shares for subscription by eligible employee. QIB portion reserved up to 50%, retail category reserved not less than 35% while non institutional category reserved not less than 15% of the net issue. Proceeds from the issue will be used to pay off ₹556.20 crore in debt. As of September, the company had a total debt of ₹814.48 crore.

Oil jumps above $71 after key Saudi crude terminal attacked Brent oil surged above $71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, although output appeared to be unaffected after the missiles and drones were intercepted. Futures in London jumped 2.6% after rising 4.9% last week. The kingdom said a storage tank at Ras Tanura in the country’s Gulf coast was targeted on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The terminal is capable of exporting roughly 6.5 million barrels a day—nearly 7% of oil demand—and, as such, is one of the world’s most protected installations. (Bloomberg)

Asian markets gain Asian stocks climbed Monday on optimism over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan and the global recovery. Crude jumped after an oil facility was attacked. Shares rallied in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while S&P 500 Index futures edged higher. The U.S. stimulus moves to the House after the Senate passed the legislation, while data showed China’s exports jumped. Oil climbed after Saudi Arabia said one of the world’s most protected oil facilities came under attack.

SGX Nifty was up 0.76% or 114.50 points to 15,086. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2% Friday. Japan's Topix index climbed 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.6%.