Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a flat start on Tuesday. The voting for the Assembly elections of 5 states ended on Monday and the exit polls suggest BJP could retain power in 4. The last four session has seen the indices drop points due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has led to surge in crude prices. The impact of that has been a higher inflationary pressure sending global market into a downward trajectory. On Tuesday, Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai were up marginally, while Japan and Australia witnessed a decline. The US market ended Monday session deep in the red as economic growth prospects took a big hit due to uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis.
08 Mar 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Stocks slip as commodity costs dim growth outlook
Most Asian stocks fell Tuesday as traders evaluated concerns that elevated commodity costs will fan inflation and choke economic expansion. Sovereign bond yields climbed.
Shares dipped in Japan but rose in Hong Kong and wavered in China. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures made modest gains, signaling steadier sentiment compared with the S&P 500’s 3% slide Monday, its worst drop since 2020.
Oil retreated but remained in sight of a near 14-year peak on fears of disarray in raw-material flows stemming from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia. European gas, nickel and wheat hit unprecedented levels Monday.
Commodity costs are contributing to a climb in bond-market derived inflation expectations to records in the U.S. and Europe. Treasuries and sovereign debt in Australian and New Zealand slipped. A dollar gauge pared gains and gold fell.
08 Mar 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Nikkei hits 16-month low as oil rally stokes slowdown worries
Japan's Nikkei index hit a 16-month low below the 25,000 level on Tuesday, as investors fretted that surging oil and other commodity prices would hurt corporate earnings and slow down economic growth.
By 0134 GMT, the Nikkei share average was down 0.1% at 25,187.42, after falling as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. The broader Topix lost 0.41% to 1,786.93.
Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite confirming it was in a bear market, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fuelled concerns about rising inflation.
08 Mar 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Oil’s relentless rally cools after soaring to highest since 2008
Oil fell following a wild open to the week as crude’s sizzling rally to a 14-year high after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took a breather.
West Texas Intermediate slipped below $119 a barrel after jumping about 11% over the previous two sessions. The fallout from the war has upended global markets, driving everything from wheat to nickel and gasoline higher and leaving the world bracing for an inflationary shock. Oil has rallied almost 30% since the invasion and traders and banks are betting prices will keep rising.
Russian crude is becoming increasingly less welcome, with more offers lapsing without any bidders and TotalEnergies SE saying its traders will no longer buy it. Futures surged at the open on Monday after the U.S. said it was considering banning Russian oil imports, although Germany said it has no plans to halt purchases and South Korea said it’s unlikely to join energy sanctions.
08 Mar 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Wall Street in deep red as oil hits $130, tech stocks down almost 4%
Wall Street ended in deep red territory on Monday, with tech stocks losing almost 4% after oil prices hit 14-year highs above $130 a barrel on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and analysts saying the ensuing inflation could result in a global recession.
"US stocks declined as surging commodity prices continued to add to worry that economic growth prospects will take a big hit as the Ukraine uncertainty persists," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "The crippling effect of oil prices above $130 would send many European economies into a recession and that sent major European stock indexes into bear market territory."
Wall Street's three major stock indexes - the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - closed the session down between 2.5% and 3.7%. All three indexes have seen double-digit losses for the year.
In Monday's trade, both US crude and global oil benchmark Brent soared to highs seen just before the 2008 financial crisis as the United States and Europe kept open the option of banning supplies from Russia, which provides about 10% of world oil supply.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, made up mostly of industrial stocks, closed down 2.4%. The Dow has lost almost 10% since the year began.
The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, settled down 3.5%. For the year, it was down about 12%.
The Nasdaq Composite, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, finished down 3.7%. It has lost almost 18 % so far for 2022.