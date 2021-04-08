Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 50k, Nifty above 14,900; metals gain

Tata Power Solar doubles its solar cell and module manufacturing to leverage PLI scheme

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has doubled its solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to 1.1 giga watt (GW).

This comes in the backdrop of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approving production-linked incentives (PLIs), designed to raise local manufacturing and reduce imports from countries like China worth ₹4,500 crore for solar PV modules. (Read here)