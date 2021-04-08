Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 50k, Nifty above 14,900; metals gain

Market opening The Sensex opened at 50,026.38, up 364.62 points, or 0.73%, while the Nifty was at 14,938.35, up 119.30 points, or 0.81%. While the 30-share gauge was back above the 50,000 mark, the Nifty started closer to the 15,000 mark. Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and 21 other stocks started the day in green on the 30-share Sensex. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Dr Reddy, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were in red at market opening. Metals, realty, banks and financial sectors were leading gains at market open. View Full Image Sensex at open

Kalpataru Power Transmission acquires 51% stake in Brazil-based Fasttel Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd unit Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participacoes Ltd has completed the acquisition of 51% stake in Fasttel Engenharia Ltd, a Brazilian EPC Company headquartered in City of Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil.

Tata Power Solar doubles its solar cell and module manufacturing to leverage PLI scheme Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has doubled its solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to 1.1 giga watt (GW). This comes in the backdrop of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approving production-linked incentives (PLIs), designed to raise local manufacturing and reduce imports from countries like China worth ₹4,500 crore for solar PV modules. (Read here)

Pre-market opening The Sensex was at 49,959.36, up 297.60 points or 0.60%, while the Nifty was at 14,819.05, up 135.55 points or 0.92% at market pre-opening. Benchmark Indian indices look set for a strong start based on indications from the SGX Nifty. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi took the second jab of the covid vaccine at AIIMS, underlining the need for inoculations amid rising cases.

Stocks to Watch Vedanta, Jindal Steel and Power, Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer Products, among other stocks could be in the news today. (Read here)

Oil falls after US gasoline inventories unexpectedly surge Oil prices fell on Thursday after official figures showed a big increase in US gasoline stocks, causing concerns about demand for crude weakening in the world's biggest consumer of the resource at a time when supplies around the world are rising. Brent crude eased 36 cents, or 0.6%, to $62.80 a barrel by 01:36 GMT. US oil fell 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $59.39 a barrel. (Reuters)

Market outlook Indian markets on Thursday likely to open marginally higher tracking gains in SGX Nifty and global equities. At 7.40am, SGX Nifty was trading at 14,911, up 0.21%. On Wednesday both benchmark Sensex and Nifty gained 1% each after better than expected policy by Reserve Bank Of India. (Read here)

Gold prices slip as equities gain after Fed minutes Gold prices slipped on Thursday as investors turned to riskier assets after the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes indicated continued policy support and cemented hopes of a quick economic turnaround. Spot gold inched down 0.03% to $1,736.76 per ounce at 01:49 GMT. US Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,736.50 per ounce. (Reuters)

Fed expects to keep supporting economy 'for some time,' minutes show Federal Reserve officials remain wary about the ongoing risks of the coronavirus pandemic and are committed to bolstering the economy until its recovery is more secure, minutes of the U.S. central bank’s latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday. With their own forecasts projecting the strongest run of U.S. economic growth in nearly 40 years, "participants agreed that the economy remained far from the (Fed’s) longer-run goals and that the path ahead remained highly uncertain," the minutes from the March 16-17 meeting said. (Reuters)

Asian markets open lower Most Asian stocks slipped at the open Thursday and US equity futures gained after the S&P 500 inched up to another record, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's commitment to supportive policy. Falls in Japan and South Korea weighed on MSCI Inc.'s regional share gauge, while Australia rose. Toshiba Corp. rallied further following a buyout proposal. US futures climbed after the S&P 500 advanced amid dwindling volume on US exchanges. SGX Nifty was at 14,918.20, up 74.00 points or 0.50% at 7:25 am. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%. Japan's Topix Index was down 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi Index fell 0.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.7%.