Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates volatile start for Indian indices

Stock Market Today: Indian indices are set for a positive start on Monday.
Stock Market Today: Indian indices are set for a positive start on Monday.
3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 08:33 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty, Sensex are set for a positive opening on Tuesday, after Monday's record close, and the announcement of a streamlined vaccine procurement policy by the PM. The SGX Nifty was up 0.19%

Indian indices are set for a strong start on Tuesday, after closing at a record high on Monday. Asian stocks were off to a steady start on Tuesday. MEanwhile, US stocks were mixed at close

08 Jun 2021, 08:22:35 AM IST

Market outlook

Markets are likely to extend rally on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex closed at 52,328.51up 228.46 points or 0.44%. The Nifty was at 15,751.65, up 81.40 points or 0.52% .

08 Jun 2021, 08:13:34 AM IST

Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin prices fall today. Check latest crypto prices

Cryptocurrencies prices witnessed a sell-off today with Bitcoin falling 8% to trade below the $34,000 level while other digital coins like ether and dogecoin also plunged in the last 24 hours.

As per CoinDesk data, Bitcoin price was trading at $33,663.43, down 8%. Ethereum declined 7% to $2,595 while Dogecoin tumbled around 10% trading at $0.33. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Litecoin also fell more than 10% in the last 24 hours. (Read here)

08 Jun 2021, 08:06:28 AM IST

US approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug

US regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works, sending its shares soaring.

Biogen said it has priced the drug, to be sold as Aduhelm, at $56,000 per year. After jumping more than 50%, Biogen shares closed up 38.3% at $395.85 - their highest closing level in over six years. U.S. traded shares of Japanese partner Eisai Co rose 56% to $116.03.

Aducanumab works by removing sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its ravages, which include memory loss and the inability to care for oneself.

08 Jun 2021, 07:54:28 AM IST

IndiGo expects further momentum in air travel demand by July

Air travel demand is expected to gain "further momentum" by early July, the country's largest airline IndiGo said on Monday and emphasised that managing cash position remains its primary focus.

The carrier' daily cash burn rose to 19 crore in the March quarter and is expected to increase further in the June quarter.

During an analysts' call to discuss the March quarter results, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said the carrier was working on securing credit line from lenders and entering into sale and lease back for new aircraft. (PTI)

08 Jun 2021, 07:43:47 AM IST

Asian stocks steady at start

Asian stocks were steady early Tuesday as investors await more clues on the outlook for inflation and central bank stimulus amid the recovery from the pandemic. The dollar held a decline. Stocks edged up in Japan and Australia but fell in South Korea.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:26 a.m. in Tokyo.

The S&P 500 was little changed Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The index added 0.2%

Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index increased 0.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index shed 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1% earlier

SGX Nifty gained 0.19%

08 Jun 2021, 07:29:30 AM IST

US indices witness mixed close

The S&P 500 ended a languid session slightly in the red, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.15 points, or 0.36%, to 34,630.24; the S&P 500 lost 3.37 points, or 0.08%, at 4,226.52; and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.23 points, or 0.49%, at 13,881.72.

AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 14.8%, extending the previous week’s 85% gain.

