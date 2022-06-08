Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

08 Jun 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Gold investors in wait-and-see mode before U.S. CPI data
Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report this week for further cues on the economy as central banks worldwide seek to cool surging prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.41 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, while U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,853.30.
* The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries now faced recession.
* The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by the most in nearly 9-1/2 years in April as exports jumped to a record high, putting trade on course to contribute to economic growth this quarter.
08 Jun 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Oil prices inch higher ahead of U.S. inventories data
Oil prices edged up on Wednesday ahead of data on U.S. oil inventories, with crude futures supported by tight supplies and recovering fuel demand as China's top cities relax COVID-19 curbs.
Brent crude futures for August rose 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.79 a barrel by 0012 GMT after closing at the highest since May 31 on Tuesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $119.65 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.2%, after reaching its highest settlement since March 8 on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect another drawdown of U.S. crude inventories in data for last week although gasoline and distillates stocks could edge higher.
08 Jun 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Stocks rally as uncertainties keep Wall Street wobbly
U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as Treasury yields eased, but Wall Street remains wobbly as investors wait for more clarity on where interest rates, inflation and the economy are heading.
The S&P 500 climbed 39.25 points, or 1%, to 4,160.68 after reversing a morning loss of 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 264.36 points, or 0.8%, to 33,180.14 after it also bounced between losses and gains throughout the day. The Nasdaq composite gained 113.86 points, or 0.9%, to 12,175.23.
Gains by Apple, Microsoft and other technology stocks were some of the biggest forces lifting the market. They benefited from a drop in Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield falling back below 3%. Lower yields in recent years have emboldened investors to pay higher prices for stocks, particularly companies that are growing quickly.
Stocks of energy producers also jumped as oil prices rose to roughly $120 per barrel, up more than 55% for the year so far. Exxon Mobil climbed 4.6%, and ConocoPhillips added 4.5%.
08 Jun 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US gains
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street rallies, with a cheap yen giving some support to exporters.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61 percent, or 169.99 points, at 28,113.94, while the broader Topix index was up 0.45 percent, or 8.71 points, at 1,955.74.
Investors in Tokyo "are likely to test the ceiling of today's trade" and actively buy after rallies on Wall Street, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.
"A sense of short-term overheating will be offset by the yen's depreciation against the dollar," it added.
The dollar fetched 132.80 in early Asian trade, against 132.62 yen in New York late Tuesday.
08 Jun 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot
Hong Kong shares started Wednesday with a big gain following a strong lead from Wall Street, with tech firms again seeing huge buying interest on hopes a long-running crackdown on the sector by China is coming to an end.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.19 percent, or 257.22 points, to 21,788.89.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 3.25 points, to 3,245.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.06 percent, or 1.30 points, to 2,073.88.
08 Jun 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Stocks rise after yields retreat; Yen drop deepens
Stocks in Asia rose Wednesday after gains in US equities and as a pullback in bond yields provided some respite for investors fretting that higher rates will slow down growth.
An MSCI Inc. gauge of Asia-Pacific shares advanced led by Hong Kong and Japan. China was little changed. US futures slipped after the S&P 500 wiped out last week’s losses with back-to-back advances and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also climbed.
Treasury yields edged higher. The long end of the Treasury curve led a rally, pushing 10-year yields below the 3% level and flattening the curve as Target Corp.’s latest profit forecast underscored a grim outlook for US consumer spending. Shorter-dated maturities lagged, weighed by weak demand at an auction. A dollar gauge rose, while the yen dipped further after sliding to a 20-year low.