Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher on global cues; TCS, M&M in focus

Sensex, Nifty extended the winning streak of the last two days on Friday. Asian shares tracked overnight Wall Street gains on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown cooled and sterling began to claw back recent losses following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to resign.
08 Jul 2022, 09:17 AM IST
08 Jul 2022, 09:08 AM IST
08 Jul 2022, 09:05 AM IST
08 Jul 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Multiple Indian funds have urgently petitioned the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to ease the overseas investment cap for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) to avoid missing out on deals but are facing a steep battle amid the sharp fall in the rupee in recent months, three people aware of the development said.
Overseas investments by Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) cumulatively hit the $1.5 billion threshold just last week, one of the people cited above said. Sebi allows 25% of an AIF’s investible corpus to be invested overseas at an individual level with a $1.5 billion cap at an aggregate level for all AIFs.
08 Jul 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Days after IndiGo suffered major flight delays due to cabin crew unavailability, the airline reinstated pilot salaries by 8% that will be effective from 1 August. “On 31st March, we were able to reinstate 8% effective 1st April, 2022 and had committed to you that an additional reinstatement of 6.5% would be implemented from 1st November 2022 based on the environment," read an internal letter sent to the pilots
08 Jul 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe apparently shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech: Reports
08 Jul 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar came slightly off two-decade highs, but bullion was set to post its biggest weekly drop in more than a month as the elevated greenback hit demand. Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.07 per ounce by 0106 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,742.50. The dollar edged down from 20-year highs, taking some weight off greenback-priced gold.
08 Jul 2022, 08:25 AM IST
Oil prices were down in morning trading after having rebounded overnight. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents to $104.33 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude was down 39 cents to $102.34.
08 Jul 2022, 08:15 AM IST
India Inc’s offshore bond issuances fall to the lowest in 4 yrs
The pandemic-era overseas borrowing boom by Indian companies has started to slow as interest rates rise, the currency weakens, and the appetite for emerging market bonds diminishes.
Measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India easing overseas borrowings by companies, including doubling the annual limit under the automatic route to $1.5 billion and raising the all-in cost cap for foreign debt, though welcome, will do little to spur the market in the near term, experts said. (Full report)
08 Jul 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Here's is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today.
08 Jul 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Firm global cues likely to lift Indian indices on Friday
Indian stocks indices are likely to trade firm on Friday on firm global cues. continued its northward journey for second straight session on Thursday. The SGX Nifty is aslo trading higher, indicating a positive start for domestic equities. IT stocks will be in focus as TCS reports its first quarter earniing today.
On Thurday, the BSE Sensex surged 427 points to end at 54,178, while the Nifty rose 143 points to 16,133.
08 Jul 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Asian markets rise
Stocks in Asia climbed on Friday, bolstered by the possibility of major stimulus in China as well as hopes that policy makers can get inflation under control without causing a global economic downturn.
Japan, Hong Kong and China helped the Asian share index to add about 1%. US and European equity futures fluctuated.
08 Jul 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Wall Street ends firm overnight
US stocks rallied for the fourth straight day on optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to curb inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.
The S&P 500 rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq closed 2.3% higher.