Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares hint at sluggish start; SGX Nifty down

A much stronger-than-expected US jobs report on Friday raised the prospect of the Fed maintaining its aggressive monetary policy. This factor played a role in Wall Street ending lower on Friday and the Asian markets following the lead. Nikkei and Chinese indices opened in red on Monday.
08 Aug 2022, 07:41 AM IST
India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route
Akasa Air is finally in Indian skies as the first flight took off on Sunday between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.)
On July 22, India's newest airline Akasa Air on Friday opened ticket bookings for its first commercial flights with an initial network in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.
08 Aug 2022, 07:38 AM IST
New rules may pull rug out from India’s bid to boost bond market
India’s plan to expand its corporate bond market faces an unexpected impediment because the regulator is considering tightening control of trading platforms that allow investments in company debt in just a few clicks.
While the proposed framework is designed to protect investors and is therefore being welcomed by some, a few of the proposals by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) could actually prove counterproductive and hurt liquidity, according to experts who spoke to Bloomberg. That’s because the sale of unlisted debt would be banned, platforms would be forbidden to sell privately placed corporate notes on to non-institutional investors soon after acquiring them, and trades would need to be settled via routes that today are not commonly used. (Full Report)
08 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Tokyo markets open lower after recent gains
Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday after recent gains in Japanese markets and with US tech share prices softening.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.33%, or 92.54 points, to 28,083.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.36%, or 6.94 points, at 1,940.23.
08 Aug 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Auto industry expects car sales on fast lane in festive season
The auto industry expects car sales to be on the fast lane this festive season on the back of new launches and improved production but is cautiously optimistic on the road ahead once the festivities peter out.
The festive season, which usually witnesses a spike in automobile sales, begins this year on August 11 with Rakshabandhan stretching up to Diwali on October 25.
"We expect the festive season this year to be the best in terms of passenger vehicle sales on the back of new launches and improved production activity. The industry has been rolling out over 3 lakh units on an average in the past 4-5 months which is helping in retails," automobile dealer's body FADA President Vinkesh Gulati told PTI in an interaction.
08 Aug 2022, 07:28 AM IST
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong case for modernising agriculture, animal husbandry and food-processing to help the country become self-sufficient and a global leader in the agriculture sector, even as some states demanded that the MSP mechanism be made more effective in case of pulses and oilseeds.
The Prime Minister also asked the states to focus on promoting 3Ts -- Trade, Tourism, Technology -- with a view to reducing imports and increasing exports, said an official release after the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.
08 Aug 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street stocks mostly fall on Friday after US jobs growth surges
Stock markets mostly fell Friday as a much stronger-than-expected US jobs report raised the prospect that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy to combat inflation.
Official data published Friday showed the US economy added 528,000 positions, defying all expectations of a slowdown.
Friday's data also showed US wages jumped, which will add to inflation concerns and likely push the Fed to raise rates aggressively again next month.
The Fed has previously said its decision will be guided by data.