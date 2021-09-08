Sensex closes 29 pts lower, Nifty at 17,354; IT, auto, pharma top drags

22 min read . 08 Sep 2021

Market Closing: The Sensex closed at 58,250.26, down 29.22 points or 0.05%, whil;e Nifty was at 17,353.50, down 8.60 points, or 0.05%. Banks, financials, and metals were top gainers