Stock Market LIVE: Indices jump at open, Sensex above 59,500; Indigo in focus

08 Sep 2022, 09:15 AM IST
Consumer electronics manufacturers, and online and offline retailers, are relying on the festive season to recoup a tough year for sales so far.
The industry is hoping that deep discounts during the festive season, along with new product launches, and consumers’ looking to upgrade to 5G phones, will help make up for the sales lost during the first half of the year due to supply constraints and weak demand. (Full Story)
08 Sep 2022, 09:10 AM IST
Hybrid working here to stay; 63% corporates embracing hybrid work model: Survey
Hybrid working is here to stay as about 63 per cent of corporates are currently embracing the flexible model, according to a survey by Colliers India.
Real estate consultant Colliers surveyed occupiers of office space to understand their current and future workplace strategies.
The survey was carried out during May-June 2022 across various occupier segments and about 300 responses were received from occupiers. Small-sized (less than 500 employees), mid-sized (501-5000 employees) and large-sized firms (over 5,000 employees) participated in the survey. (PTI)
08 Sep 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Sensex jumps more than 200 points at preopen; Indigo, Zee Entertainment, Airtel stocks in focus
08 Sep 2022, 09:00 AM IST
Adani to build three gigafactories as part of $70 bn green push
Gautam Adani, the world’s third richest man, on Wednesday said his group would set up three gigafactories as part of its commitment to invest $70 billion in green energy and related businesses. This will lead to one of the world’s most integrated green energy value chains, Adani said.
Adani added that these gigafactories and planned investments will generate an additional 45 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy to add to the group’s existing 20GW capacity and 3 million tonnes of hydrogen—all of which will be completed before 2030. (Full Story)
08 Sep 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus: Wipro
STOCK IN FOCUS
Wipro (CMP Rs.407)
We have Buy rating on Wipro with a 1-Yr Target Price of Rs480, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 18.5x FY24E EPS.
Intraday Picks
AXISBANK (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 755) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹745- 750 for the target of Rs. 810 with a strict stop loss of ₹735.
HDFCLIFE (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 577) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹570- 574 for the target of Rs. 585 with a strict stop loss of ₹566.
ESCORTS (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1992) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹2020- 2040 for the target of Rs.1975 with a strict stop loss of ₹2050.
08 Sep 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Domestic airline industry expected to report ₹15,000-17,000 crore loss in FY23: Report
Domestic airlines industry is expected to report a net loss of around ₹15,000-17,000 crore this fiscal on account of elevated price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and a weak rupee, a report said on Wednesday.
The losses for the industry in the previous fiscal were estimated at around ₹23,000 crore, credit ratings agency Icra said in its report.
However, the debt levels for the industry are expected to be at around ₹1 lakh crore (including lease liabilities) as on March 31, 2023, as per the ratings agency. (PTI)
08 Sep 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today surge. Bitcoin gains 3%, ether rallies 8%. Check lates rates
Bitcoin price today rose to trade above the $19,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 3% higher at $19,213. The global crypto market cap today was back below the $1 trillion mark, as it was up over 3% in the last 24 hours at $1.02 trillion, as per CoinGecko. (Read More)
08 Sep 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.86 times on last day
The initial public offer of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.
The ₹831.6-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.
Retail individual investors' category received 6.48 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.94 times. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got 1.62 times subscription.
The initial public offer of 1.58 crore equity shares had a price range of ₹500-525 a share. Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday mobilised a little over ₹363 crore from anchor investors. (PTI)
08 Sep 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Singtel entities offload 1.76% stake in Bharti Airtel for ₹7,128 crore
Singtel entities on Wednesday have jointly offloaded a 1.76% stake in Bharti Airtel for about ₹7,128 crore, according to sources.
Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd has bought a 1.63% stake from Singtel entity Pastel Ltd for ₹6,602 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bharti Telecom purchased 9,62,34,427 shares, amounting to a 1.63 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹686 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹6,601.68 crore. (PTI)
08 Sep 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Indigo, Zee Entertainment, Airtel, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Mindtree, Bank of Maharashtra, Salasar Techno, Adani Green, Aditya Birla Fashion
Delta Corp will continue to remain under the F&O ban stock list for the fourth day. The stock will be under the ban for the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Full Story)
08 Sep 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Putin threatens to stop European energy exports if price cap on gas is enforced
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy shipments to Europe if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas and suggested restricting a U.N.-brokered deal for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.
In a combative speech to an economic forum in Russia's Far East region, Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would not lose its war in Ukraine, which he says is being waged to ensure Russian security and to protect Russian speakers there. (Full Story)
08 Sep 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, will sell up to a 2.8% stake
Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, will sell up to a 2.8% stake in Interglobe Aviation Ltd through a block deal that will fetch him at least $250 million, according to deal terms reviewed by Mint. The selling shareholders include Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust, collectively the Rakesh Gangwal promoter group, which owned a 36.6% stake in the airline as of 30 June. (Full Report)
08 Sep 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Tokyo shares open higher on Wall Street gains, eyes on Fed
Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as investors cheered rallies on Wall Street while keeping an eye on a surging dollar driven by lingering fears of aggressive US rate hikes.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.21%, or 331.14 points, to 27,761.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 1.18%, or 22.70 points, to 1,938.35.
US stocks staged a broad rebound following slides in recent weeks, while investors cheered a drop in US Treasury yields that sent bond prices higher.
But the market remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's campaign to tame inflation amid fears that its aggressive rate hikes may harm growth. (AFP)
08 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST
This stock hits upper circuit, as Board sets record date for bonus shares
With a market worth of ₹14.03 Cr, Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry. The company provides a wide range of services for facilities management needs, including specialized cleaning and hygiene services, housekeeping, pantry, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Handyman services - repair & maintenance), pest control, landscaping, guest house management, and façade cleaning. The shares of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd opened today at ₹29.75 apiece and closed today at an upper circuit limit of ₹30.00 with an upside gap of 19.52% from the previous close. The total number of shares traded today was 18,000 shares. (Full Report)
08 Sep 2022, 07:37 AM IST
Gold falls ₹225; silver drops ₹315
Gold prices fell by ₹225 to ₹50,761 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹50,986 per 10 grams.
Silver also declined by ₹315 to ₹54,009 per kg from ₹54,324 per kg in the previous trade. (PTI)
08 Sep 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Government to bring in data protection law soon: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India will replace the IT Act with a Digital India Act, comprising a modern framework of laws and rules that will act as catalysts for innovation and protecting citizen's rights, said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology.
Speaking at the USIBC India Ideas summit, he said that the government will bring a fresh comprehensive legislative framework within three to four months, which will address digital data protection and non-personalised, anonymous data. (Full Report)
08 Sep 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Rupee declines 13 paise to 79.95 against US dollar on rate hike worries
The rupee declined by 13 paise to close at 79.95 against the US currency on Wednesday as growing expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed drove the greenback to multi-year highs against major global currencies.
Forex inflows into equities and weak crude oil prices, however, restricted losses in the local currency.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.93 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.84 to 79.9550 during the session. (PTI)
08 Sep 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed solidly higher Wednesday, placing the market on pace to break a 3-week losing streak.
The S&P 500 rose 1.8% Wednesday, its biggest single-day gain in four weeks, with roughly 95% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 2.1%. Smaller company stocks outgained the broader market, driving the Russell 2000 index 2.2% higher.
The indexes are now all in the green for the week, a welcome respite for traders after a slump in recent weeks that erased much of the market's gains from a July and early August rally.