Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open in green ahead of policy statement
- Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty was at 17,842.00 up 17.75 points, or 0.10% at 6:56 am on Friday; All eyes on RBI's monetary policy review
Benchmark indices are expected to open in the green on Friday. One of the key market drivers today would be the RBI's monetary policy review awaited today. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to announce the decisions of the MPC at 10 am. Asian stocks Friday tracked a Wall Street climb as concerns eased about the US debt ceiling and an energy crunch. Investors are awaiting a key American jobs report and the start of trading in China after a holiday.
Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review is likely to steer markets on Friday. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex ended at 59,677.83, up 488.10 points or 0.82%. The Nifty was at 17,790.35, up 144.35 points or 0.82%. The central bank is likely to signal a gradual unwinding of emergency liquidity measures introduced after the covid-19 outbreak but keep key interest rates unchanged in its bi-monthly monetary policy review this week, a Mint survey of economists showed. Rate sensitive stocks like auto, banks and realty will be in focus. (Read here)
Holdings in Indian gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hit their highest level since September 2013 driven by heightened stock market volatility and a correction in the domestic gold prices, says a report by the World Gold Council (WGC). Indian gold ETFs witnessed net inflows of $68.3 million during September, taking year-to-date flows to $433 million. The report added that global gold-backed ETFs saw net outflows of 15.2 tonnes or $830 million in worth during September as prices fell on the back of rising yields, a stronger dollar, and a reduction in COMEX managed money net long positions. Year-to-date, gold ETFs have seen global outflows of $8.3 billion (-156 tonnes). (Livemint)
Liquidity normalisation
The market is expecting Reserve Bank of India to provide a roadmap on unwinding excess liquidity of ₹12 trillion through long-term variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions. With RBI resuming 14-day VRRR auctions from August, and announcing several such auctions of 3-7 day tenor in recent weeks, a majority of economists expects an increase in VRRR auction size, and also longer tenor VRRRs of 28 days or 56 days. The recent cut-off at the latest seven-day VRRR auction at 3.99%, closer to the repo rate is also another reason why the bond market is interpreting it as a normalization signal.
Rate Stance
Majority of economists are expecting RBI to keep policy rates unchanged, while maintaining an accommodative stance. However, economists say that RBI could hint at gradual policy normalization, setting the stage for a reverse repo rate hike in December.
Inflation
On the inflation front, RBI had made upward revisions in the previous policies to 5.7%. Headline CPI has been trending lower at around 5%. That said, economists are divided over whether RBI may revise its forecast lower, given the recent spike in crude oil prices. Some economists are expecting RBI to lower inflation forecast by 30-40 basis points and will state caution on upside risks via imported inflation and its pass-through.
Growth
RBI is expected to sound optimistic on growth recovery. Rating agency Moody’s had hiked the sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from negative, citing improvement in the financial sector and faster than expected economic recovery. Economists are expecting RBI’s FY22 real GDP growth forecast to be maintained at 9.5% year on year. (Livemint)
India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will be the first to announce its second quarter earnings on Friday. Analysts believe tier-1 IT companies will report healthy growth momentum in the second quarter ended September. While TCS does not provide a formal revenue growth guidance, management commentary on business outlook will be closely monitored.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota Motor in moving U.S. headquarters to Texas from California, which has relatively high taxes and living costs. While Silicon Valley also is a hive of development of new ideas and companies, Texas is known for cheaper labor and less stringent regulation. (Bloomberg)
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today were trading marginally lower after rallying above the $55,000 mark on Thursday. The most popular and world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization slipped over 1% to $54,364. Though, Bitcoin has advanced 24% in a week. (Read here)
# The consumer price based-inflation (CPI) for August 2021 came in at 5.3% compared with 5.59% in July, as food prices cooled. Barclays India on Monday said it expects CPI inflation to moderate to 4.62% on a year-on-year basis in September
# Core liquidity surplus is persisting close to ₹12 trillion
# Moody's hiked India's sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from negative. It cited faster-than-expected economic recovery across sectors as reason behind the move.
# Fitch Ratings has cut India's economic growth forecast to 8.7% for the current fiscal but raised GDP growth projection for FY23 to 10%, saying the second covid-19 wave delayed rather than derail the economic recovery
# Trade losses due to higher global commodity and oil prices
# The possibility of a third wave of the covid pandemic
The Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy review announcements are scheduled to be made by governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today. It is widely expected that the bank will keep its benchmark rates unchanged. The bank is also expected to retain its GDP forecast at 9.5%, besides revising down inflation forecast will fall in food prices.
The MPC will have to factor in inflation risks arising out of the ongoing global energy crisis and rising fuel prices, which could impede growth.
Jayant Varma, the sole dissenting voice at the last policy review in August, had voted against 'accommodative stance' adopted the banking regulator. The market will be watching the policy review for indications on whether the central bank will take action to narrow the gap between main repo and reverse repo rates, in a signal for gradual normalization.
M&M, NTPC and Tata Motors are among stocks to watch. The possible announcement of winning bidder for Air India today may have an impact on stocks. (Read here)
Japanese shares outperformed, while South Korea and Australia posted more muted performance. US futures edged up after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pushed higher for a third day. Lawmakers in the Senate voted to temporarily increase the debt ceiling, aiding sentiment by breaking a prolonged stalemate.
The 10-year US Treasury yield reached the highest since mid-June. While some fears about energy costs receded, investors continue to fret over inflation. The US payrolls report Friday could also cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon start tapering bond purchases. Yields climbed in Australia and New Zealand. The dollar was steady.
In China, financial markets are set to open for the first time in a week, turning the focus back on the debt woes in its property sector and Beijing’s wider regulatory broadsides. Central bank Governor Yi Gang said the nation will continue taking steps to curb monopolistic behavior among internet platforms and strengthen consumer and data protection.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:43 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%.
Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%
Japan’s Topix index increased 1.7%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.5% higher
South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%
Hang Seng futures advanced 0.8% earlier
World equity markets rebounded on Thursday after US Senate leaders moved to avert a US debt default, while a global easing in energy prices tempered deepening fears of "stagflation". European bourses rallied off 2-1/2-month lows and Wall Street jumped as steady crude oil and natural gas prices offered relief after a shock 4% drop in German industrial production highlighted supply chain disruptions. German output of cars and auto parts slid 17.5% in August due to supply shortages of intermediate products, providing a telling sign of the constraints posed by the combination of rising inflation and moribund growth, or stagflation. But the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell the most in three months last week, suggesting the US labor market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown as covid-19 infections subside.
The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes. Not only is the extreme electricity shortage in the world’s largest exporter set to hurt its own growth, the knock-on impact to supply chains could crimp a global economy struggling to emerge from the pandemic. The timing couldn’t be worse, with the shipping industry already facing congested supply lines that are delaying deliveries of clothes and toys for the year-end holidays. It also comes just as China starts its harvest season, raising concerns over sharply higher grocery bills. (Bloomberg)
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday said Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd should be given reasonable and sufficient time to file a response to Invesco’s plea for convening a special shareholders’ meeting. (Read here)
