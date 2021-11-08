Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green

NEW DELHI :
Indications from close of trade on Friday, and Asian peers indicate possible opening in the green for benchmark indices. Global markets will be watching the following events this week: A meeting of China’s Communist Party’s decision-making Central Committee starting today; China PPI (Wednesday); US wholesale inventories, CPI, initial jobless claims (Wednesday); China's annual Singles’ Day shopping festival, when e-commerce giants such as Alibaba and JD.com Inc. lure buyers with bargains (Thursday). Indian markets will watch the IPO of Paytm parent One 97 Communications and results of V-Mart Retail.
Oil climbs as traders weigh up odds of US stockpile release
Oil advanced above $82 a barrel as traders weighed the odds of a release of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve after OPEC+ resisted a plea from President Joe Biden to boost supplies more quickly. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.1% after surging 3.1% on Friday, and Brent also tracked higher. The administration will consider data coming out Tuesday as it assesses measures to stem gasoline prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Vitol Group, the biggest independent oil trader, told Bloomberg on Sunday that OPEC+ is unlikely to change its stance. Oil’s rally to a seven-year high has alarmed Biden, who led calls from consumers last week for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to step up the pace they are reactivating the supply shuttered at the start of the pandemic. Despite his plea, the alliance chose to stick with a planned, modest hike of 400,000 barrels a day. That’s raised the possibility of an SPR release, which could be made in coordination with other states. (Read here)
Future Retail, IndusInd Bank, and DLF are among the stocks to watch. (Read here)
Stocks steady ahead of US CPI; treasuries dip
Stocks in Asia were steady Monday as investors keep watch on how price pressures impact monetary policy and the pace of economic recovery. Treasury yields pared a slide. Equities in Japan were little changed and they fell in Hong Kong and South Korea. US futures dipped after all major US equity benchmarks climbed to records Friday, with the S&P 500 posting its fifth consecutive weekly rally. That was after a larger-than-forecast and broad-based gain in US payrolls that also showed a jump in average hourly earnings. Australian bonds rallied after the US 10-year Treasury yield tumbled below 1.5%. Markets will closely watch a read on US consumer prices this week. The dollar rose and the yen slipped. Stocks in China fluctuated as the Communist Party meets for the first time in more than a year this week. The gathering is expected to lay the ground for extending the term of President Xi Jinping, who has rattled markets with his “common prosperity" campaign to redistribute the nation’s wealth. The inflation debate continues to shadow the markets that had taken some comfort from a strong earnings season despite higher inflation and supply chain snarls. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said the risk of a prolonged period of elevated inflation has increased and the argument for patience has diminished.
S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% as of 10:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%
Topix index was flat
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%
Kospi index fell 1.1%
Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%
