Stock Market LIVE: Investors to remain cautious; SGX Nifty trading flat

08 Dec 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Multibagger share declares bonus issue, stock split; gains over 150% in 1 year
Rural-focused HFC, Star Housing Finance will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 and further carry a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. The company has fixed a record date for next week to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus issue and stock split. The company is a smallcap stock and a multi-bagger. In a year, the stock has climbed by more than 150%. The stock is currently near its 52-week high. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 08:33 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for Today: Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
STOCK IN FOCUS
GPIL (CMP 330): We have a positive stance on GPIL considering a) strong demand domestically for the company’s high-grade pellets that command a premium over other makers and b) debt-free balance sheet. By FY24E, GPIL is slated to have net cash to the tune of Rs15bn. We have a BUY rating on GPIL, with a 12-month SOTP-based.
Intraday Picks
COLPAL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1,620) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs1,608-
1,600 for the target of Rs1,649 with a strict stop loss of Rs1,584.
RECLTD (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 113) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs113-112
for the target of Rs119 with a strict stop loss of Rs110.
ASIANPAINT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 3,227) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs3,207-
3,190 for the target of Rs3,280 with a strict stop loss of Rs3,154.
08 Dec 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Inox Wind promoters infuse ₹623 cr for paring debt
Inox Wind on Wednesday said its promoters have infused an amount of ₹623 crore in the company and the fund was used for repaying advances received from Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL).
The board had on August 30, 2022, approved raising up to ₹800 crore by way of issuance of 0.01 per cent non-convertible non-cumulative participating redeemable preference shares on a private placement basis to the promoter/ promoter group entities. This was consequently approved in the company's annual general meeting (AGM).
"Promoters of Inox Wind, India's leading wind energy solutions provider, have infused ₹623 Crores in Inox Wind Ltd," a company statement said.
Inox Wind has used these funds to repay GFL the advances (net off wind capacity expected to be commissioned) it had received for setting up wind power capacity, it added. (PTI)
08 Dec 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, L&T, 5Paisa Capital, PTC India, Ircon International, Bank of Maharashtra, Macrotech Developers, Triveni Engineering, Inox Wind, and BigBloc Construction
NSE continues to list Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Punjab National Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Thursday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Oil gives up the year's gains, closing at 2022 low
The price of oil fell to its lowest level this year on Wednesday, forfeiting all of the gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the worst global energy supply crisis in decades.
The world's most actively traded commodity surged to nearly $140 a barrel in March, close to an all-time record, following the launch of what Moscow called a "special operation" in Ukraine that has raged ever since.
The market has been steadily declining in the latter months of the year as economists brace for weakened worldwide growth in part due to high energy costs. Wednesday's losses were driven by bigger-than-expected increases in U.S. fuel stocks. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM IST
India seeks preferential treatment from global fertiliser suppliers; says will not tolerate cartelisation
With fertiliser subsidy expected to rise sharply to USD 27 billion this fiscal on high global rates, the government on Wednesday asked global suppliers to give preferential treatment to a big market like India and asserted that it will not tolerate price cartelisation.
India is a major importer of fertilisers as well as raw materials. It imports about 9 million tonnes of urea to meet domestic demand. Significant quantities of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and MoP (muriate of potash) are also imported.
Addressing a conference organised by the Fertilisers Association of India (FAI), Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government has taken various reforms and increased subsidy to ensure farmers get soil nutrients at an affordable price. (PTI)
08 Dec 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Bitcoin below $17,000, other crypto prices today also plunge
Cryptocurrency prices today slipped with the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin trading more than a per cent lower at $16,830. The biggest token is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also fell by over 2% to $1,228. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than 4% lower at $0.09 whereas Shiba Inu was down by over 2% at $0.000009. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Uniparts India IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment
The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Monday, December 12, 2022. As per market observers, Uniparts India shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹55 in the grey market today.
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, December 2, 2022. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 07:43 AM IST
BharatPe slaps case against ex-MD's wife
BharatPe has filed a case against its former managing director Ashneer Grover’s wife and former head of controls Madhuri Jain under Section 420, a person aware of the matter said.
The development comes months after Grover, along with his wife, were ousted by the BharatPe board over misappropriation of funds.
Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with the offence of cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property. The maximum punishment for the offence is imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Vedantu hands pink slips to 385 employees reducing its workforce by 11.6%
Vedantu Innovation Pvt. Ltd has laid off employees for the third time this year, reducing its workforce by 11.6% as the edtech firm prioritizes profitability over growth. The decision comes as funding for edtech companies dries up, and they face increasing pressure from investors to turn profitable.
The Tiger Global-backed firm laid off 385 employees on Wednesday. Bengaluru-based Vedantu is offering severance pay and placement opportunities to the affected employees, said a person aware of the development, adding that post-layoffs, the company’s workforce stands at over 3,300. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹348 crore from bonds
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised ₹348 crore from bonds to fund business growth.
The lender raised funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
The paper of face value ₹1 crore each carries a coupon rate of 8 per cent, it added.
The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE. (PTI)
08 Dec 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Rupee gains 3 paise to 82.47 against US dollar
The rupee pared initial losses and settled marginally higher at 82.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points.
Easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.74 and touched an intra-day high of 82.40 and a low of 82.75 against the greenback.
It finally settled at 82.47, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close of 82.50.
"In line with expectation, the RBI raised rates by another 35 bps. It lowered its FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. (PTI)
08 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Triveni Engineering promoter to sell 7% stake
The promoter of Triveni Engineering Industries Ltd Dhruv Sawhney will pare his stake in the company through a secondary placement. This will comprise 17 million shares or a 7.03% stake in the company at ₹280-285 apiece, a discount of 3.04-4.75% to the ₹293.95 closing price of the stock on NSE on Wednesday.
The size of the placement aggregates ₹476 crore at the bottom end of the price range and ₹484.5 crore at the top end. After the sale, the promoter stake will drop to 61.23% from 68.26% . The trade date for sale is 8 December while the settlement date is 12 December. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Axis Bank to raise funds via Tier II bonds worth ₹12,000 cr
Private lender Axis Bank on Wednesday announced it will raise funds by Tier II bonds aggregating to a total of ₹12,000 crore. The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 Bonds aggregating to ₹1,000 crores with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 Bonds aggregating to ₹11,000 crores, said Axis Bank in its regulatory filing. (Read More)
08 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Slump in tech stocks helps send Wall Street to another loss
Wall Street ended a wobbly day of trading with more losses Wednesday, as a slide in technology companies helped pull stocks lower and Treasury yields fell broadly.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, its fifth straight loss. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with tech stocks, fell 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished just barely in the green.
Economic updates later this week could give investors more insight into inflation’s path ahead and how the Fed will continue fighting high prices.
A growing number of analysts expect the U.S. economy to slip into a recession in 2023 but are unsure of its potential severity and duration. (AP)