Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

09 Feb 2022, 08:28 AM IST
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on savvy stock-picking
Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by overnight strength on Wall Street, as investors hunted for companies that reported strong results as the earnings season nears its peak.
By 02:01 GMT, the Nikkei share average rose 0.8% to 27,500.36, while the broader Topix advanced 0.72% to 1,950.72.
Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, lifted by big technology firms such as Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields elevated bank stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week.
09 Feb 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Rupee weakens 5 paise to 74.74 a dollar
The rupee edged lower by 5 paise to close at 74.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday as stronger greenback, elevated crude oil prices and foreign fund ouflows weighed on forex market sentiment.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.65 a dollar and later touched an intra-day high of 74.57 and a low of 74.80.
The local unit finally ended the day at 74.74, down 5 paise from the previous close.
In the previous session on Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.69 against the greenback.
09 Feb 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Gold near 2-week high as inflation risks lift safe-haven appeal
Gold prices were steady on Wednesday near a two-week high scaled in the previous session, as inflationary risks and Russia-Ukraine tensions underpinned the safe-haven metal, despite the prospect of an aggressive rate hike by the U.S. central bank.
Fundamentals
* Spot gold was steady at $1,825.89 per ounce by 0108 GMT, hovering close to Tuesday's high of $1,828.68. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,826.30.
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were steady, but slightly lower compared with the November 2019 high reached in the previous session. [USD/][US/]
* U.S. inflation data for January is due on Thursday and expectations are for a 7.3% annual rise, according to a Reuters poll, after robust labour data last week.
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Higher rates also boost the dollar, pressuring the greenback-priced precious metal.
09 Feb 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Oil prices nudge up after API data shows surprise drop in US stocks
Oil prices nudged up on Wednesday following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran.
Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.01 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.47 a barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.1%.
"Undersupply is the key factor that has pumped up the oil price," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks fell last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Crude inventories fell 2 million barrels, according to API, versus analysts' expectations of a 400,000-barrel increase.
09 Feb 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Stocks close higher, bond yields reach pre-pandemic high
Technology companies and banks helped drive stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, as the market bounced back from an early slide to more than make up its losses from the day before.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8per cent after having been down 0.4per cent. More than three fourths of the stocks in the benchmark index notched gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1per cent and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.3per cent.
Bond yields rose, lifting the 10-year Treasury yield to the highest level since before the pandemic began.
09 Feb 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on Toyota earnings
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending US gains, as the market's focus shifted to Toyota's third-quarter earnings due later in the day and US inflation data this week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.80 percent, or 218.17 points, at 27,502.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.69 percent, or 13.40 points, to 1,947.46.
After a tailwind from the rebound of Wall Street shares following a batch of mostly solid earnings, the Japanese market's "focus is now on Toyota's earnings," later in the trading day, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.
09 Feb 2022, 07:49 AM IST
China state funds’ support gives hope for wounded stock market
Chinese state-backed funds’ intervention in domestic stock markets Tuesday is rekindling hope that a bottom is near for the nation’s battered equities.
The CSI 300 Index ended down just 0.6% at the close on Tuesday, paring an earlier slump of 2.4%, which was its biggest intraday drop since August. State-related funds entered the market to buy local shares in the afternoon session, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter is private.
Meanwhile, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks gained overnight, with technology names including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc. leading the way. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index rose 3.9% on Tuesday.
09 Feb 2022, 07:47 AM IST
How the Asian indices have performed till now
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.77%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index increased 0.48%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.74%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.63%
China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.11%
09 Feb 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Here are some events to watch this week
-Earnings: AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Toyota Motor, Twitter, Uber, Walt Disney
-Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks Wednesday
-UK Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday
-US consumer price index, initial jobless claims Thursday
09 Feb 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Stocks, US futures climb as bond selloff abates
Stocks rose Wednesday and a selloff in sovereign bonds paused, bringing some relief for markets from the concerns about tightening monetary policy that have whipsawed assets this year.
Shares climbed in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while U.S. equity futures advanced. The S&P 500 closed near session highs, dip-buying lifted the Nasdaq 100 and a U.S. small-cap gauge outperformed.
Sentiment in Asia may get a boost from China, where state-backed funds intervened in the stock market Tuesday, helping the benchmark index stage a recovery from its biggest intraday drop since August 2021. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield inched lower but remained in sight of levels last seen in 2019 as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise interest rates to quell inflation. A dollar gauge fluctuated.