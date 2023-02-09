Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on muted note; SGX Nifty trading flat

09 Feb 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks under F&O ban for trade on NSE today
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, February 9, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Cement maker Ambuja Cements continues to be a part of the ban list, whereas Indiabulls Housing Finance has been added to the F&O ban by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Google sheds $100 bn market value after Bard makes error in ad
Soon after Alphabet Inc's new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video, the Google parent company has lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday. Its shares slid as much as 9% during regular trading, while its rival Microsoft shares rose around 3% before paring gains.
At first, Reuters pointed out an error in Google's advertisement for its chatbot Bard, which debuted on Monday, about which satellite first took pictures of a planet outside the Earth's solar system.
Google has been on its heels after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, introduced software in November that has wowed consumers and become a fixation in Silicon Valley circles for its surprisingly accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Markets want trust and transparency, says Finnish minister on Adani
Markets are looking for trust and transparency, Finland’s minister for foreign trade Ville Skinnari said on Wednesday in relation to the controversy over allegations surrounding the Adani group.
“In Finland, we always emphasize transparency. Everything is open and can be monitored and analyzed. This brings us back to the question of trust. The market is looking for trust. Where there is trust, there is money and investments. In the European Union, we really stress and emphasize the importance of smart policymaking and trust building," the visiting European minister said in response to a question on the Adani group at a press interaction. He was, however, optimistic about investments opportunities in the Indian “in the long run."
“India is a very interesting investment destination. I really believe that in the long run, India’s stock market and IPOs offer many opportunities for European and Finnish companies. The message from our companies is that let’s build up trust and transparency. That enables more investments," Skinnari said. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Sheela Foam looks to buy furniture rental Furlenco
Sheela Foam Ltd is in advanced talks to acquire furniture rental startup Furlenco, said three people with knowledge of the development, as the maker of the Sleepwell brand of mattresses looks to expand into newer business categories.
“The enterprise value (equity and debt) of Furlenco is being pegged at ₹500 crore," one of the people said.
Furlenco, which counts Lightbox Ventures and Zinnia Global Fund among its backers, has been scouting for financial investors for a while, the person added.
According to the second person, the discussions are at an advanced stage, and an announcement is likely soon “if all conditions are met". The person didn’t elaborate on the conditions. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Adani Power Q3 Results: Net profit down 96% to ₹9 cr, revenue up 45%
Adani Power, an Indian power and energy company, which is a part of Adani Group, on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit dipped by 96% on-year to ₹8.7 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had reported a profit of ₹218.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
In the September quarter of this financial year, Adani Power had reported a 401.6% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹695.53 crore as against ₹230.6 crore loss in the corresponding quarter last year.
The Adani Group firm's revenue from operations rose 44.8% to ₹7,764.4 crore as compared to ₹5,360.9 crore a year ago. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Rupee rises 16 paise to end at 82.54 against US dollar amid RBI rate hike
The rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 82.54 against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points.
A rally in the domestic equity markets and weakness in the greenback against major crosses overseas also supported the rupee, forex traders said.
However, surging crude prices in the international market and persistent foreign fund outflows restricted the appreciation bias in the local unit, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.67 and touched an intra-day high of 82.47 and a low of 82.72 against the greenback.
It finally settled at 82.54, up 16 paise over its previous close of 82.70.
The Reserve Bank of India slowed the pace of interest rate increases for the second straight time when it on Wednesday expectedly increased borrowing cost by 25 basis points but hinted more to come as core inflation remained high. (PTI)
09 Feb 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Disney lays off 7,000 as streaming subscribers decline
Entertainment giant Disney said Wednesday it was laying off 7,000 employees, in CEO Bob Iger's first major decision since he was asked back to lead the company late last year.
The layoffs follow similar moves by the US tech giants that have laid off thousands of workers as the economy sours and companies dial back a hiring spurt that began during the height of the pandemic.
"I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide," Iger said on a call to analysts after Disney posted its latest quarterly earnings. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp finds it hard to speed up in tough environment
Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s record gross profit per vehicle in the December quarter (Q3FY23) was not enough to lift investor sentiments. Shares of the company closed 1.4% lower on Wednesday while the benchmark Nifty50 index was up 0.85%.
What gives? Overall performance remains muted. The sequential rise of 254 basis points (bps) in Q3 gross margin to 30.6% did not translate to commensurate improvement at the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) level. One basis point is 0.01%. This was due to adverse operating leverage thanks to weak volumes and a rise in other expenses. Ebitda margin was up by only 10bps sequentially to 11.5% in Q3. Moreover, Ebitda margin was impacted to the tune of 70bps owing to spends on its electric vehicle (EV) launch, Vida V1, Hero said in the earnings call. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Airtel teams up with Vultr to deliver cloud solutions to enterprises
Telecom firm Bharti Airtel and Vultr, a privately-held cloud computing company, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India.
As per the pact, Airtel will offer Vultr's suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain global reach and cost-performance edge to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads, a statement said.
The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel's data centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally.
"Businesses of all sizes and across all industries can now leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimise global cloud performance, and maximise return on global cloud spend," the statement said, adding that they will also be able to avail simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks. (PTI)
09 Feb 2023, 07:23 AM IST
TotalEnergies puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold pending audit results
France's TotalEnergies has put on hold a planned investment in Adani Group's USD 50 billion hydrogen project pending results of an audit launched following allegations by a US short-seller, chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Wednesday.
While the partnership where the French oil giant was to take a 25 per cent stake in the hydrogen venture of the Adani group was announced in June last year, TotalEnergies has not yet signed a contract, he said at an earnings call. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 07:23 AM IST
IT cos to axe 2,500 new hires who flunked screening tests
Indian software service providers may let go of around 2,500 recent recruits for failing screening tests mere months after they were onboarded, even as some industry experts claimed the downsizing resulted from companies taking on more people than they needed during the pandemic.
“We expect around 2,500-plus freshers to be removed from these companies due to poor performance, post-training," said Anshuman Das, chief executive and co-founder of Careernet, a talent solutions provider. The hit is larger this year as the number of campus hires has been lower than in the past two years of the covid-19 pandemic. (Read More)
09 Feb 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Stocks fall on Wall Street on Wednesday, giving back some recent gains
Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back some of their recent gains as uncertainty about interest rates and inflation continues to reign.
Investors also reviewed another set of mixed earnings reports from big companies. The latest round of financial results and forecasts could help give Wall Street a clearer picture of how inflation is shaping consumer spending and business plans.
The S&P 500 fell 46.14 points, or 1.1%, to 4,117.86 and is now on track for weekly losses after a few days of choppy trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.68 points, or 0.6%, at 33,949.01. The Nasdaq composite fell 203.27 points, or 1.7%. to 11,910.52.
The pullback follows Tuesday’s gain of 1.3% for the S&P 500, which came after the first public comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell since the central bank raised interest rates last week. Markets found some solace in Powell’s signaling that Friday’s exceptionally strong jobs report wouldn’t by itself push the Fed to get more aggressive on interest rates.
But analysts pointed out that Powell’s comments were just as tough on inflation as before. He said that while he has seen improvements in inflation, the road ahead is still long to get it fully under control. The Fed can help drive down inflation by raising interest rates and keeping them high, but that also raises the risk of a deep recession and hurts investment prices in the meantime.
The Fed has been saying that it plans to hike interest rates a couple more times and then hold them at a high level at least through the end of the year. Wall Street moved its forecast for how high rates will go by the summer closer to the Fed's following Friday’s blockbuster report showing much stronger job growth than expected, which could raise the pressure on inflation. But investors are still betting on the possibility of a cut to rates late this year. (AP)