Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian indices

Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected open lower on negative cues from Asian peers as bond yields continued to rise after US markets closed lower amid tech stock selloffs.
09 Mar 2021, 07:45 AM ISTOil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after U.S. Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States.
But a stronger dollar and receding fears of oil supply disruption from Saudi Arabia after an attack on its oil facilities capped price gains.
Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.24.
"Fundamentals remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control pursuing a tight oil policy," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi said in a note.
09 Mar 2021, 07:33 AM ISTAsian stocks see muted start
Asian stocks had a muted open and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a rotation out of growth stocks drove the Nasdaq 100 Index into a technical correction. Treasury yields and the dollar steadied. Equities rose modestly in Japan and Australia and ticked lower in South Korea. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced.
The SGX Nifty was trading at 15,013.50, down 96.75 points or 0.64%.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:55 am in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5%.
Topix index rose 0.4%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.
Kospi index fell 1.9%.
Hang Seng Index was little changed.
CSI 300 Index slid 2.7%.
09 Mar 2021, 07:32 AM ISTWall Street closes lower amid tech stock selloffs
Major US stock indexes closed mostly lower as another rise in bond yields helped set off more heavy selling in technology companies.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5% after having been up 1% earlier. Because of their huge size, drops by Apple, Google's parent company and other major technology stocks helped drag the S&P 500 into the red, even though more stocks rose than fell in the benchmark index
The S&P 500 fell 20.59 points to 3,821.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.14 points, or 1%, to 31,802.44. The index briefly climbed more than 650 points.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq lost 310.99 points, or 2.4%, to 12,609.16. The bourse's retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market. The tech-heavy index on Monday closed down 2.22% unofficially at 12,633.61, roughly 10.6% below the Feb. 12 record close at 14,095.47 and exceeding the 10% closing-basis threshold considered by market professionals as confirmation of a correction.