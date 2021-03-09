Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian indices

Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after U.S. Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States.

But a stronger dollar and receding fears of oil supply disruption from Saudi Arabia after an attack on its oil facilities capped price gains.

Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.24.

"Fundamentals remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control pursuing a tight oil policy," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi said in a note.