Market Live: Sensex jumps 350 pts, Nifty above 16,100; IndiGo, SpiceJet gain
- Stock Market LIVE updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices saw a positive start on Wednesday. BSE Sensex opened at 53,793.99, while Nifty50 began at 16,078.
Indian indices witnessed a positive start on Wednesday. The indices have been hit by volatility in the last few sessions as new developments emerge around the Ukraine crisis. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil import, which is likely to have an impact on the markets today. The global market has struggled in the past few days as high crude prices and fears of inflation have kept the investors on the edge. The US market saw cuts in Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq in Tuesday's session. In Asia, Wednesday's early session witnessed gains made by stocks in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, among the major markets.
Surging global oil and gas prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are adding to inflation risks in China as factory costs remain elevated.
The producer price index rose 8.8% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, down from 9.1% in January and slightly above the median estimate of an 8.6% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Consumer-price growth was unchanged at 0.9%, the same as economists projected.
China only recently managed to tame surging factory prices as global supply constraints eased and the government took steps to curb commodity costs. The recent spike in global energy prices is putting renewed pressure on Chinese manufacturers, threatening to push up costs again, squeeze profits and slow economic growth further.
Gold held near a 19-month high following a ban on Russian oil imports, as mounting concerns over inflation and economic growth boost demand for the haven asset.
Bullion has gained 12% in 2022 and is closing in on a record as investors seek a store of value amid the threat of an inflationary shock to the global economy. Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds have climbed to the highest since March 2021, with inflows of about 152 tons this year, according to initial data compiled by Bloomberg.
Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $2,047.05 an ounce at 10:24 a.m. in Singapore. Prices touched $2,070.44 on Tuesday, just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.
Surging oil prices have battered market sentiment toward major energy importer India, pushing down the rupee to a record low and dragging stocks and bonds. With few signs the commodity boom will end soon, investors are bracing for more possible losses.
Investors including Quantum Asset Management Co. and ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. recommend holding on to cash. Stock traders are also treading cautiously, with TCG Advisory Services saying it’s pivoting to software and pharma exporters that tend to benefit from a weaker rupee. The central bank faces a challenging task as well in keeping interest rates low amid risks that inflation will accelerate and market volatility will rise.
Japanese shares rose on Wednesday as investors hunted for bargains after a three-day slide, with heavyweights SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing leading the gains.
By 0135 GMT, the Nikkei share average had climbed 1% to 25,047.00, while the broader Topix had advanced 1.14% to 1,780.04.
"The U.S. market declined last night but it didn't fall below last month's intraday low. That lifted investor sentiment today and they expected Wall Street would rebound later in the day," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
A US delegation met with Venezuelan government officials in Caracus at the weekend for talks that included a discussion of energy supplies, the White House said Monday as Washington looks for ways to reduce its imports of Russian oil.
Venezuela's opposition also said it had met with the high-level US delegation, whose trip to Caracas came as Washington seeks to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
President Nicolas Maduro, with whose regime the United States broke off relations in 2019, has been among the few international figures to assure Russian President Vladimir Putin of his "strong support" in the wake of the invasion.
Benchmark Brent crude for May rose to an intra-day high of $131.27 a barrel before settling at $127.98 a barrel, 3.9% higher, while U.S. crude futures settled at $123.70 a barrel, a 3.6% increase.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell by 0.8% as of 5:40 p.m. ET (2250 GMT).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56%, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28%. The STOXX 600 was down 0.51%.
A senior Netflix Inc executive said on Tuesday the company had no current plans to offer a streaming option that included advertising but declined to rule it out in the future.
"Never say never," CFO Spencer Neumann said when asked if the company would change its long-standing position that its service should remain ad-free, adding "it's not something in our plan right now."
Some Wall Street analysts have urged Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, to develop a lower-cost tier with advertising to boost revenue. The company's pace of new subscribers has slowed in recent quarters, and Netflix shares have fallen nearly 43% this year.
Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by energy stocks on surging oil prices and strong gains in the tech sector, even as the global sentiment remained weak amid a Russian oil imports ban announced by the United States.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 6,997.60 by 2326 GMT, with gains seen across most sectors. The benchmark index, which closed 0.8% lower on Tuesday, was also set to snap a three-day losing streak.
Crude oil prices surged Tuesday as the United States banned Russian energy imports, while nickel prices rocketed to a record peak on Russian supply fears.
While remaining below Monday's peak of $139.13 a barrel, the main international oil contract, Brent, jumped 4.7 percent to close at $128.06, below the high point of the day.
The main US contract, WTI, rose by 4.1 percent to $124.36.
President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil while Britain said it will phase them out by the end of the year.
EU nations, which receive roughly 40 percent of their gas imports and one quarter of their oil from Russia, instead opted to set a goal of cutting their Russian gas imports by two-thirds.
