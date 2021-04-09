Market LIVE Update: Indian indices to open marginally lower; SGX Nifty in red

Gold set for first weekly gain in three on weakening dollar Gold on Friday held near a more than one-month peak scaled in the previous session, with bullion set for a weekly gain of over 1%, as a weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields offered support along with a surprise jump in U.S. jobless claims. Spot gold was steady at $1,755.91 per ounce by 0151 GMT, having hit a high since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on Thursday. The metal has gained nearly 1.5% for the week so far, after posting losses in the previous two weeks. However, US gold futures fell 0.1% on Friday to $1,756.20 per ounce. (Reuters)

Market outlook Indian markets are likely to open marginally lower on Friday tracking losses in SGX Nifty and mixed Asian markets. On Thursday, Indian equities erased most of the morning gains and closed marginally higher amid concerns of economic growth after more states joined localised lockdown on continued rising covid virus cases. (Read here)

Oil edges up on weak dollar; investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors weighed rising supplies and the impact on fuel demand from the covid-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for June climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.27 a barrel by 0106 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.77 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3%. "A weaker USD and falling US bond yields helped support investors’ appetite in commodity markets," ANZ analysts said in a note. (Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian stocks trade lower Asian stocks wavered at the open Friday after a Wall Street rally on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s assurance that the central bank can reinvigorate the economy without stoking painful inflation. Shares gained in Japan and fluctuated in South Korea, while Australia’s index slipped. U.S. contracts climbed after the S&P 500 notched another record, though volumes on U.S. exchanges set new lows for the year. Oil edged up toward $60 a barrel as Saudi Arabia defended the OPEC+ plan to increase output, and said the alliance was nimble enough to change course if necessary. The dollar held losses. The SGX Nifty was at 14,931.20, down 30.50 points or 0.20% at 7:25 am. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% as of 9:20 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% after the index gained 1%. Japan’s Topix Index was up about 1%. South Korea’s Kospi Index fluctuated. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.3% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%.