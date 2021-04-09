Market LIVE Update: Indian indices to open marginally lower; SGX Nifty in red

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Update: Indian markets are set to open flat on Friday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty which was in red at 7:31 am. Asian markets were off to a mixed start. Wall Street indices closed at a record high as new data suggested positive recovery and the Fed's accommodative stance
Asian stocks wavered at the open Friday, unlike Wall Street which closed higher buoyed by tech stocks and Fed Reserve's announcement that it will maintain an accommodative stance, even as the US economy recovers.
09 Apr 2021, 08:32 AM ISTGold set for first weekly gain in three on weakening dollar
Gold on Friday held near a more than one-month peak scaled in the previous session, with bullion set for a weekly gain of over 1%, as a weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields offered support along with a surprise jump in U.S. jobless claims. Spot gold was steady at $1,755.91 per ounce by 0151 GMT, having hit a high since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on Thursday. The metal has gained nearly 1.5% for the week so far, after posting losses in the previous two weeks. However, US gold futures fell 0.1% on Friday to $1,756.20 per ounce. (Reuters)
09 Apr 2021, 08:16 AM ISTStocks to Watch
Bharti Airtel, JK Tyre, Muthoot Finance, ICICI Bank, Vi, among other stocks, are expected to be in the news today. (Read here)
09 Apr 2021, 08:02 AM ISTMarket outlook
Indian markets are likely to open marginally lower on Friday tracking losses in SGX Nifty and mixed Asian markets. On Thursday, Indian equities erased most of the morning gains and closed marginally higher amid concerns of economic growth after more states joined localised lockdown on continued rising covid virus cases. (Read here)
09 Apr 2021, 07:47 AM ISTOil edges up on weak dollar; investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook
Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors weighed rising supplies and the impact on fuel demand from the covid-19 pandemic.
Brent crude futures for June climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.27 a barrel by 0106 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.77 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3%.
"A weaker USD and falling US bond yields helped support investors’ appetite in commodity markets," ANZ analysts said in a note. (Reuters)
09 Apr 2021, 07:33 AM ISTAsian stocks trade lower
Asian stocks wavered at the open Friday after a Wall Street rally on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s assurance that the central bank can reinvigorate the economy without stoking painful inflation. Shares gained in Japan and fluctuated in South Korea, while Australia’s index slipped. U.S. contracts climbed after the S&P 500 notched another record, though volumes on U.S. exchanges set new lows for the year. Oil edged up toward $60 a barrel as Saudi Arabia defended the OPEC+ plan to increase output, and said the alliance was nimble enough to change course if necessary. The dollar held losses.
The SGX Nifty was at 14,931.20, down 30.50 points or 0.20% at 7:25 am.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% as of 9:20 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% higher.
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% after the index gained 1%.
Japan’s Topix Index was up about 1%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index fluctuated.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was 0.3% lower.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%.
09 Apr 2021, 07:33 AM ISTFuelled by tech rally, Wall Street closes at all-time high
A tech rally pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time closing high and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the US Federal Reserve's vow to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq led the way, advancing more than 1%, but the blue-chip Dow's gain was more modest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.31 points, or 0.17%, to 33,503.57, the S&P 500 gained 17.22 points, or 0.42%, to 4,097.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 140.47 points, or 1.03%, to 13,829.31. Minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting showed board members felt the economy was still short of target and reiterated their accommodative monetary stance. Gold prices jumped, scaling a one-month peak as the Fed's assurances that it will maintain its accommodative policy weighed on Treasury yields and the greenback. Spot gold added 1.1% to $1,756.36 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up about 1% at $1,758.2.