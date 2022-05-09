Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty, Asia fall on global growth, rate hike concerns

09 May 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Gold prices slip as dollar strengthens towards 20-year high
Gold dropped on Monday as an elevated dollar pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion, with rising U.S. Treasury yields further weighing on prices.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,874.89 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures also slipped 0.4% to $1,874.80.
The dollar firmed near recent 20-year highs against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders.
09 May 2022, 08:34 AM IST
Campus Activewear to debut on bourses today
Shares of Campus Activewear will list on the exchanges on 9 May.
The company raised ₹1,400 crore through its IPO that was subscribed 51.75 times during 26-28 April.
09 May 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Nifty technicals: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
If we take a glance at the daily time frame chart, we can see the ‘Pennant’ pattern target in the vicinity of 16200 – 16000, which is not far away from the current level. Hence, we would rather wait for some reversal in the coming week. On the higher side, 16500 followed by 16700 are the immediate levels to watch out for.
09 May 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, LTI, Mindtree, Tata Power, among others, will be in focus today.
UPL, PVR, Godrej Agrovet, Infibeam Avenues, Dalmia Bharat, 3i Infotech, Aarti Drugs, BASF India, Borosil, Central Bank of India, CMS Info Systems, Craftsman Automation, Vedant Fashions, Suven Pharmaceuticals are among the key companies scheduled to release their quarterly earnings on 9 May.
09 May 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Rate hike to hit small biz more
With most of their loans linked to an external benchmark, small businesses will feel the bite of rising borrowing costs almost immediately as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) surprise 40-basis points rate hike ripples through the banking system, experts said.
09 May 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban
Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by fears that a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies.
Brent crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $112.11 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.36 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.4%.
Global financial markets are also spooked by concerns over interest rate hikes and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China that are hurting the world's second largest economy.
09 May 2022, 07:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures fall 200 points in early deals
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 199 points, or 1.2%, to 16,221.50 in early deals on Monday, hinting at a negative start for Indian benchmarks.
On Friday, the Sensex slumped 866.65 points, or 1.56%, to end at 54,835.58 while the broader Nifty 50 fell 271.40 points to 16,411.25.
09 May 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Asia shares fall on rate hikes, inflation, growth concerns
U.S. equity futures and stocks fell anew Monday and the dollar climbed as high inflation, monetary tightening and the prospect of an economic slowdown spurred another bout of risk aversion.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts shed over 1%, Japan led an Asian stock gauge lower and sovereign debt was under pressure -- providing little respite after the fifth straight weekly decline in global shares and bonds.
Oil hovered around $109 per barrel. Crude is being buffeted by the demand hit from China’s outbreak and supply risks linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.2%, the Nasdaq 100 futures slid 1.1%, and Euro Stoxx 50 futures shed 1.5%.
Japan’s Topix index lost 1.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.6%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.8%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 had dropped 23.53 points to 4,123.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.60 points, or 0.3%, to 32,899.37, and the Nasdaq lost 173.03 points, or 1.4%, to 12,144.66. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies tumbled 31.58 points, or 1.7%, to 1,839.56.