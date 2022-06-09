Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for Indian indices

09 Jun 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Day trading guide for Thursday
6 stocks to buy today — 9th June
09 Jun 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today plunge. Check Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu's latest rates
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today plunged below $31,000 level after rising above the mark in the previous session. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency plunged more than 3% and was trading at $30,173. The digital token is down more than 34% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.
09 Jun 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Can RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hold the line on long-term bond yields?
Back in February, when India was still in denial about its brewing inflation challenge, economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. summarized the choices before the monetary authority into three neat boxes. First, they said, there was a 15% probability that the central bank was right to ignore supply-side pressures. But their base case, to which they assigned a 50% likelihood, was that the Reserve Bank of India was wrong and it would have to pivot to containing price increases. They did consider a third possibility to which they gave a fairly significant 35% chance: that the RBI, although wrong about inflation, would simply go on to tolerate it.
09 Jun 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Gold slips as rise in US bond yields dent demand
Gold inched lower on Thursday, with prices restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,853.90.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed on Thursday, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.22% to 1,065.39 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,063.06 tonnes on Tuesday.
09 Jun 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Asian shares slip, bond yields rise as investors await ECB
Asian stocks fell, U.S. bond yields rose and a soaring dollar pushed to a two-decade high against the yen on Thursday as investors worried about the outlook for more rate rises ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day.
But before the meeting, at which the ECB is set to bring to an end its Asset Purchase Programme and signal rate hikes to combat rising inflation, moves in the Asian session were relatively muted as many investors kept to the sidelines.
09 Jun 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Indian economy likely to be $20 trillion by 2040: Chief Economic Advisor
Indian economy is projected to cross $5 trillion in 2026-27 and likely to become $20 trillion by 2040, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday.
09 Jun 2022, 08:01 AM IST
US SEC chief unveils plan to overhaul Wall Street stock trading
The top US securities regulator on Wednesday unveiled a planned overhaul of Wall Street retail stock trading rules, aiming to boost competition for handling orders by commission-free brokerages to ensure mom-and-pop investors get the best price for trades.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler said he wants to require trading firms to directly compete to execute trades from retail investors.
The Wall Street watchdog plans to scrutinize growth in recent years of the payment for order flow (PFOF) practice, which is banned in Canada, the UK and Australia.
09 Jun 2022, 07:48 AM IST
Wall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%
US stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.
The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day winning streak.
Among its biggest drags, shares of Intel Corp slid 5.3% after Citi cut its estimates on the chipmaker for the second time in a week. Citi pointed to uncertainty about demand for personal computers and predicted the company could pre-announce weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Other chip shares also fell.
Brent crude oil prices rose above $123 a barrel and hit a 13-week high, while the Dow Jones transportation average fell 3.8%, significantly underperforming the other main indexes on the day. The S&P 500 energy sector was the only sector to end higher.
09 Jun 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Tokyo shares firm in morning trade
Tokyo stocks trended higher Thursday, with a lower yen buoying exporters despite overnight falls of US shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.22 percent, or 61.85 points, at 28,296.14, while the broader Topix index rose 0.24 percent, or 4.67 points, to 1,974.65.
The yen's weakness against major currencies continued to provide solid support for shares of Tokyo exporters, analysts said, although the overall market could take a breather after recent gains.
The dollar stood at 134.41 yen, around a 20-year high, against 134.29 yen overnight in New York.
Wall Street shares fell on lingering worries about inflation while US yields trended higher.
09 Jun 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Hong Kong stocks open higher
Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Thursday morning as another pick-up in tech firms helped traders brush off a drop on Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 106.94 points, to 22,121.53.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.13 percent, or 4.30 points, to 3,259.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.03 points, to 2,078.39.
09 Jun 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Stocks struggle on inflation gloom amid higher oil
Stocks wavered in Asia on Thursday and bonds were again on the back foot, weighed down by the impact of high inflation.
Equities were mixed in Japan and fell in Australia and South Korea. Hong Kong may offer a modicum of relief from an ongoing rally in Chinese tech shares that’s predicated on an easing regulatory crackdown and loosening Covid curbs.
US futures fluctuated after Wall Street snapped a two-day rally on a climb in oil past $122 a barrel that stoked worries about rising costs and monetary tightening.
Benchmark Treasury yields held above 3% and New Zealand’s 10-year yield touched the highest level in seven years. The dollar-yen pair is dominating foreign-exchange markets, with the weakness in Japan’s currency putting the 2002 high of 135.15 in play.
Markets remain fixated on the risk of a downturn triggered by interest-rate hikes across much of the world to quell price pressures.
The OECD added to the gloom with a warning that the global economy will pay a “hefty price" for Russia’s war in Ukraine in the form of weaker growth, stronger inflation and potentially long-lasting damage to supply chains.