Market LIVE Update: Indian indices to open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Stock Market Today: Benchmark Indan equity indices may witness a volatile start on Friday. (PTI)Premium
3 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2021, 08:25 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Update: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open lower on Friday. The Sensex closed at 52,568.94, down 485.82 points, or 0.92%, while the Nifty was at 15,727.90, down 151.75 points or 0.96% on Thursday. SGX Nifty fell 0.44%.

Indian indices may open lower on Friday. Asian shares followed US equities lower Friday on growing anxiety that the spread of covid-19 variants could hamper the global economic recovery.

09 Jul 2021, 08:25:32 AM IST

Cabinet clears ₹23,123 crore emergency response package to fight Covid

To tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet has approved a new emergency response package worth 23,123 crore, following the first meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revamped cabinet on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing, India's new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "To avert the devastation caused by the second Covid wave, the government had announced a 23,000-crore relief package." (Read here)

09 Jul 2021, 08:23:28 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Auto stocks, Bharat Dynamics, TCS, Sanofi, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)

09 Jul 2021, 08:18:50 AM IST

Market outlook

Markets are likely to remain under pressure on Friday following weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,568.94, down 485.82 points or 0.92%. The Nifty ended at 15,727.90 , down 151.75 points or 0.96%.

09 Jul 2021, 07:58:18 AM IST

Pfizer Outlines Booster Plans While Regulators Signal Caution

Pfizer Inc. plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, based on early data showing that it can sharply increase immune protection against the coronavirus. At the same time, however, federal health officials signaled that they would take a cautious approach to potential booster shots, and underlined that the currently available vaccines are effective at keeping people from being sickened by the coronavirus. (Bloomberg)

09 Jul 2021, 07:45:01 AM IST

Asian stocks start lower

Asian shares followed US equities lower Friday on growing anxiety that the spread of covid-19 variants could hamper the global economic recovery. Treasuries trimmed a rally and the dollar edged up. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks tumbled to the lowest since mid-May with equities retreating from Japan and China to Australia. A key Hong Kong gauge of Chinese stocks fell into a bear market. U.S. contracts slipped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pulled back from records. Economically sensitive sectors such as industrials and materials led Wall Street lower.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 dropped 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.6%

Japan’s Topix index retreated 1.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index shed 1.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.2%

China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.4%

SGX Nifty was down 0.18%

09 Jul 2021, 07:37:20 AM IST

Wall Street indices hit three-week lows

US stocks dropped the most in almost three week amid growing anxiety that the spread of covid-19 variants will upend growth expectations, undoing popular reflation trades. Treasuries gained for an eighth day. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, with the economically-sensitive industrial and material sectors helping to lead all 11 industry groups lower. The benchmark index had set all-time closing highs in eight of the last nine trading sessions. Banks were the biggest losers with the US 30-year Treasury yields fell briefly below 1.90% for the first time since February. Traders are getting edgy over whether the rapid spread of the delta strain will knock back growth and prospects for central bank normalization.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:01 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%

The MSCI World index fell 1%

