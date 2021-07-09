Market LIVE Update: Indian indices to open lower; SGX Nifty in red

Indian indices may open lower on Friday. Asian shares followed US equities lower Friday on growing anxiety that the spread of covid-19 variants could hamper the global economic recovery.
09 Jul 2021, 08:25:32 AM IST
Cabinet clears ₹23,123 crore emergency response package to fight Covid
To tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet has approved a new emergency response package worth ₹23,123 crore, following the first meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revamped cabinet on Thursday.
Addressing a press briefing, India's new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "To avert the devastation caused by the second Covid wave, the government had announced a ₹23,000-crore relief package." (Read here)
09 Jul 2021, 08:23:28 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Auto stocks, Bharat Dynamics, TCS, Sanofi, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
09 Jul 2021, 08:18:50 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to remain under pressure on Friday following weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,568.94, down 485.82 points or 0.92%. The Nifty ended at 15,727.90 , down 151.75 points or 0.96%.
09 Jul 2021, 07:58:18 AM IST
Pfizer Outlines Booster Plans While Regulators Signal Caution
Pfizer Inc. plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, based on early data showing that it can sharply increase immune protection against the coronavirus. At the same time, however, federal health officials signaled that they would take a cautious approach to potential booster shots, and underlined that the currently available vaccines are effective at keeping people from being sickened by the coronavirus. (Bloomberg)
09 Jul 2021, 07:45:01 AM IST
Asian stocks start lower
Asian shares followed US equities lower Friday on growing anxiety that the spread of covid-19 variants could hamper the global economic recovery. Treasuries trimmed a rally and the dollar edged up. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks tumbled to the lowest since mid-May with equities retreating from Japan and China to Australia. A key Hong Kong gauge of Chinese stocks fell into a bear market. U.S. contracts slipped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pulled back from records. Economically sensitive sectors such as industrials and materials led Wall Street lower.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.3% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 dropped 0.9%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.6%
Japan’s Topix index retreated 1.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.3%
South Korea’s Kospi index shed 1.6%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.2%
China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.4%
SGX Nifty was down 0.18%
09 Jul 2021, 07:37:20 AM IST
Wall Street indices hit three-week lows
US stocks dropped the most in almost three week amid growing anxiety that the spread of covid-19 variants will upend growth expectations, undoing popular reflation trades. Treasuries gained for an eighth day. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, with the economically-sensitive industrial and material sectors helping to lead all 11 industry groups lower. The benchmark index had set all-time closing highs in eight of the last nine trading sessions. Banks were the biggest losers with the US 30-year Treasury yields fell briefly below 1.90% for the first time since February. Traders are getting edgy over whether the rapid spread of the delta strain will knock back growth and prospects for central bank normalization.
The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4:01 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%
The MSCI World index fell 1%
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!