Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 107 pts higher, Nifty at 16,281; IT leads

4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2021, 09:17 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open lower on Monday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.7%. On Friday, the Sensex closed at 54,277.72, down 215.12 points, or 0.39%, while Nifty was at 16,238.20, down 56.40 points, or 0.35%.