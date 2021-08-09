Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 107 pts higher, Nifty at 16,281; IT leads

09 Aug 2021, 09:09 AM IST
The Sensex was at 54,385.57, up 107.85 points, or 0.20%, while the Nifty was at 16,238.20, down 56.40 points or 0.35% at market pre-opening.
09 Aug 2021, 09:06 AM IST
Pre-market opening commentary: Gaurav Udani, CEO and founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
"Nifty may test its support of 16,200 and 16,150 soon, it is expected to open flat around Friday's close. Nifty will face resistance in the 16,330-16350 range , once this resistance is crossed Nifty may see levels of 16,400 and 16,450. Longs can keep holding their positions as long as Nifty holds 15,900 on closing basis. It is advised to exit longs below 15,900 on closing basis." Gaurav Udani, founder and CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.
09 Aug 2021, 09:04 AM IST
09 Aug 2021, 09:01 AM IST
CarTrade vs Nuvoco Vistas IPOs: GMPs, other details you need to know
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, and online auto classified platform CarTrade initial public offerings (IPOs) will open for subscription today. The companies are raising funds to retire their debt, funding capital expenditure requirement and for general corporate purposes. Besides, existing shareholders are divesting their stakes in the IPOs.
CarTrade IPO price band is fixed at ₹1,585-1,618 a share and Nuvoco Vistas at ₹560-570 per share. The three-day issues will conclude on August 11. CarTrade shares are available at a premium of ₹380 in the grey market whereas that of Nuvoco Vistas around ₹20, as per market observers. (Read here)
09 Aug 2021, 08:53 AM IST
DoT engages with banks to find solution to stress in telecom sector
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has initiated discussions with banks to address financial stress in the telecom sector, particularly Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) that urgently requires fund infusion to stay afloat. There was a meeting of DoT officials and senior bankers on Friday on the issue of Vodafone, sources said, adding that banks have been asked to look for a solution within the prudential guidelines. (Read here)
09 Aug 2021, 08:47 AM IST
PNB Housing, L&T, Bank of Baroda, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank, among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
09 Aug 2021, 08:33 AM IST
JSPL accepts ₹7,401 cr revised offer for Jindal Power from Worldone
JSPL on Saturday said its board has accepted the revised offer of ₹7,401 crore from Worldone Private Limited for divestment of its subsidiary company Jindal Power Ltd. On 25 July, JSPL had announced receiving the ₹7,401-crore revised offer from Worldone Private Limited to acquire 96.42% stake in Jindal Power Ltd (JPL). In a statement, Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) said its "Board has accepted the revised binding offer from Worldone Private Limited to divest its 96.42% stake in JPL".
09 Aug 2021, 08:33 AM IST
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 54,277.72, down 215.12 points or 0.39%. The Nifty was at 16,238.20, down 56.40 points or 0.35%.
09 Aug 2021, 08:17 AM IST
Mumbai local train services to resume for those fully vaccinated from 15 Aug: Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that fully vaccinated people can travel in Mumbai local trains from August 15. However, a gap of 14 days is mandatory after taking the second dose to board the trains. (Read here)
09 Aug 2021, 07:52 AM IST
Digital releases cost the box office ₹580 cr: report
The prolonged closure of movie theatres during the covid-19 pandemic has robbed the box office of collections of around Rs. 580 crore from the release of 26 Hindi films directly on video streaming platforms since March 2020, according to a recent report by media consulting firm Ormax. (Read here)
09 Aug 2021, 07:40 AM IST
India to call bids for battery storage system in Ladakh
India will call bids for the largest global tender for a 13 gigawatt-hours (GWh) grid-scale battery storage system in Ladakh in what would be a major leap in the country’s efforts to transition towards green energy. The plan involves building 10GW of large green energy capacity in the region, comprising solar and wind projects, and using these large battery units to store the electricity generated to supply to the rest of the country through a transmission link, power, and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said in an interview. (Read here)
09 Aug 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Asian stocks off to mixed start
Asian stocks drifted and precious metals tumbled Monday as traders weighed Friday’s strong employment data that fueled expectations the Federal Reserve will move closer to pulling back stimulus. Shares fluctuated in Hong Kong and China, and were little changed in South Korea. U.S. futures declined. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday. Gold slumped to the lowest since March as the prospect of higher rates makes bullion less attractive relative to other assets. Silver dropped to its lowest since November. Crude oil extended last week’s decline -- its worst since October -- on concern the delta virus strain will hamper demand growth. Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar underperformed. The dollar edged higher. On Friday, data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year and the unemployment rate declined, illustrating momentum in a labor market grappling with hiring challenges.
S&P 500 futures slid 0.3% as of 10:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%
Kospi index fell 0.1%
Hang Seng Index rose 0.3%
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1%
SGX Nifty was down 0.27%