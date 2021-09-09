Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

Sensex, Nifty ,ay open lower on Thursday. Asian stocks declined early Thursday after a dip in U.S. shares as investors continue to fret over a slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar held an advance.
IRCTC among three stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
Three stocks/securities have been put under the futures & options (F&O) ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for trade on Thursday, September 9, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The three stocks in ban for trade on F&O today are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and National Aluminium Company (Nalco). The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently in the ban period. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch
Axis Bank, SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp, Cognizant, JSPL, UCO Bank, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read more)
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be wobbly on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 58,250.26, down 29.22 points and the Nifty was at 17,353.50, down 8.60 points.
Aluminum at 13-year high
Aluminum rose to the highest in 13 years after turmoil in Guinea added to an uncertain supply outlook just as global demand booms. The metal rallied as much as 1.9% in London, and is now up more than 90% from lows struck in April last year amid a global economic recovery and a supply squeeze in China. Political unrest in Guinea has helped spur aluminum to fresh peaks on concerns about the possibility of disruptions to bauxite operations, a key material used in aluminum production. (Bloomberg)
Byju’s to accelerate IPO plans as India tech booms
India’s most valuable startup, the online education provider Byju’s, is in talks to raise between $400 million to $600 million and then accelerate plans for an initial public offering next year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Asian stocks drop amid concern over growth outlook
Asian stocks declined early Thursday after a dip in U.S. shares as investors continue to fret over a slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar held an advance. Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures edged down after the S&P 500 retreated for a third day and the Nasdaq 100 posted the biggest drop in two weeks. A U.S. central bank survey signaled a moderation in economic growth due to the delta virus strain. Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. tumbled on renewed concerns about Beijing’s regulatory crackdown after officials summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight. Equity futures for Hong Kong were earlier in the red
S&P 500 futures declined 0.1% as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%
Japan’s Topix index shed 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6%
South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.4% earlier
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, spooked by worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy's recovery and on uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve may pull back its accommodative policies. Apple and Facebook fell about 1% after helping push the Nasdaq to record highs in the previous session. The dips in those two Silicon Valley giants contributed more than any other companies to the S&P 500's decline for the session. Investors have become more cautious following Friday's weak August payrolls data, while pressures from rising costs, despite the economy slowing, have increased concerns that the Fed could move sooner than expected to scale back massive monetary measures enacted last year to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 has dipped less than 1% from its record closing high last Thursday, and it remains up 20% year to date, buoyed by the Fed's accommodative monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to end at 35,031.07 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13% to 4,514.07.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57% to 15,286.64.