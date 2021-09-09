Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

Premium Stock Market Today: Indian indices may open lower on Thursday. (Mint)

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 08:53 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open lower on Thursday. SGX Nifty was down 0.20%. On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 58,250.26, down 29.22 points or 0.05%, whil;e Nifty was at 17,353.50, down 8.60 points, or 0.05%.