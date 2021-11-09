Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices may open in green

Sensex and Nifty continued their strong performance for the second day on Monday. Early indications from global and Asian markets indicate a positive start on Tuesday as well. Trade on SGX Nifty holds signs of choppy day for the markets. The markets will watch results of Mahindra and Mahindra and BHEL, among others, today, and the IPO of Sapphire Foods.
09 Nov 2021, 08:40:44 AM IST
Thai baht leads gains among Asian currencies
09 Nov 2021, 08:27:05 AM IST
UK govt to add Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to approved list from 22 Nov
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to UK government's list of approved covid-19 vaccines for international travellers from 22 November. This comes after Covaxin gets emergency use approval from World Health Organization (WHO) last week. The changes will come into effect at 4 am on 22 November. (Read here)
09 Nov 2021, 08:19:34 AM IST
Day trading guide for Tuesday
9 stocks to buy or sell today — 9th November (Read here)
09 Nov 2021, 08:11:49 AM IST
Markets likely to be volatile; RIL, Future group stocks in focus
Markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 60,545.61, up 477.99 points or 0.80% and the Nifty closed at 18,068.55, up 151.75 points or 0.85%. (Read here)
09 Nov 2021, 08:00:15 AM IST
Paytm IPO: Should you subscribe?
GMP, subscription status, other details. (Read here)
09 Nov 2021, 07:51:03 AM IST
Coca-Cola India net profit falls 28.4% to ₹443.4 cr in FY21
Beverages major Coca-Cola India's net profit declined 28.4% year-on-year to ₹443.38 crore and its revenue from operations was down 16.2% to ₹2,297.51 crore in the pandemic-hit FY21, according to regulatory documents. The cola major had logged a net profit of ₹619.14 crore in FY20, while its revenue from operations in that year had stood at ₹2,741.54 crore.
09 Nov 2021, 07:47:54 AM IST
Bitcoin hits new record as crypto market cap exceeds $3 tn
Bitcoin and ether made record peaks in the Asia session on Tuesday as enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and fears about inflation lent support to the asset class. Bitcoin rose as far as $67,700 and ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit $4,800. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70% against the dollar since the start of October. The moves helped lift the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies above $3 trillion, according to crypto price and data aggregator CoinGecko.
09 Nov 2021, 07:37:27 AM IST
Global stocks at new highs, crude rises on global growth outlook
World shares hit new highs on Monday as investors welcomed the passage of a US infrastructure spending bill, while crude oil gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time closing highs to eight straight sessions, while the blue-chip Dow notched its second consecutive record closing high. In Canada, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at a record for the third straight day while MSCI's all-country world index closed higher for a six successive session. A 4.9% decline in Tesla Inc shares weighed on the S&P 500. Tesla fell after Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter poll on whether he should sell about 10% of his stock in the electric automaker. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.06%. World shares have rallied as relatively dovish talk from central bank officials last week and strong US labour data on Friday bolstered investor optimism over solid earnings results on both sides of the Atlantic. But a tight US labor market along with the dislocation in global supply chains could result in a high reading for consumer prices on Wednesday. Strong inflation likely would rekindle talk of Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier than expected. Most US Treasury yields rose after Congress passed a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday, though a broader social safety net plan remains elusive. Demand was soft for three-year notes at auction. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 4 basis points at 1.4932%. Oil prices rose and the United States said it was weighing options to address high prices. Brent crude rose 69 cents to settle up at $83.43 a barrel. US crude rose 66 cents to settle at $81.93 a barrel.
09 Nov 2021, 07:33:33 AM IST
Stocks to watch
Reliance, TVS, and SBI are among stocks to watch (Read here)
09 Nov 2021, 07:30:19 AM IST
Asian stocks rise after US streak; bonds steady
Asian stocks rose Tuesday after US equities extended a winning streak on optimism that the economic recovery can weather inflation risks. The dollar and Treasuries held declines. Shares advanced modestly in Japan, South Korea and Australia. US futures slipped after the S&P 500 eked out a gain to cement its longest winning run since 2017. A drop in Tesla Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100: Elon Musk’s Twitter followers in a poll he set up voted in favour of the billionaire selling 10% of his stake in the firm. Treasury yields held a climb amid a weak three-year auction. Meanwhile, the yield on 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities slid to a record low, a sign of ongoing concerns about price pressures shadowing the global economy. Coronavirus treatments, easing travel curbs and the passage of a $550 billion US infrastructure bill have boosted sentiment. Key central banks have also indicated they plan to scale back loose monetary policy very gradually, in part on expectations that inflationary pressures caused by creaking supply chains and energy prices will prove temporary.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.6% earlier
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!