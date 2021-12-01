Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, hints at positive start for Indian indices

Tega Industries IPO is opening for subscription today. The Indian markets are expected to react to GDP numbers. Also, auto companies are likely to be in focus as they will release November sales data. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that officials should consider a faster removal of monetary stimulus amid high inflation. On Monday, the Indian share markets traded on a volatile note with the BSE Sensex down 195 points, while the Nifty dipped 70 points.
Auto companies are likely to be in focus as they will release November sales data
Tega Industries IPO to open for subscription today
Tega Industries IPO (Initial Public Offering) is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 3rd December 2021. From this book build issue, company aims to raise ₹619.23 crore. The public issue is 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) in nature. As expected, ahead of subscription opening, shares of Tega Industries have become available for trade. As per the market observers, Tega Industries shares are trading at a premium of ₹385 in the grey market today.
Stocks to Watch: Maruti, Future Retail, Coal India, NTPC
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday.
SGX Nifty gains points in early deals
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,111.50 in early deals, up 48 points or 0.28%, indicating a positive start for Indian benchmarks in Wednesday's trade.
Hong Kong stocks open with gains
Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning after three days of losses as investors assess hawkish signals on monetary policy from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell and warnings about the ability of current vaccines to fight Omicron.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.51 percent, or 120.31 points, to 23,595.57.
The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.00 points, to 3,561.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.05 percent, or 1.27 points, to 2,517.99.
Tuesday: Global markets down, oil slumps on Omicron vaccine warning
World stocks and oil prices slid Tuesday after Moderna warned current vaccines might be less effective at fending off the Omicron variant, and eurozone inflation spiked to a record high.
Frankfurt, London and Paris followed Asia in closing sharply lower, with sentiment dogged by fears of fresh economic fallout from the long-running Covid crisis.
Wall Street saw a significant sell off after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could remain high for longer than expected, and he now advocates accelerating the drawback of its stimulus measures.
Asian stocks mixed on Wednesday
Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that officials should consider a faster removal of monetary stimulus amid high inflation.
Shares slipped Japan and Australia and rose in South Korea, while U.S. equity futures pared earlier gains. The S&P 500 slumped almost 2% overnight and measures of equity volatility jumped on the prospect of tightening policy.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged up while remaining below 1.50%. The gap between yields on 5-year and 30-year Treasuries shrunk in the U.S. session and remained around the narrowest since March last year.
Powell said the next Fed meeting should discuss whether to wrap up bond purchases a few months earlier and retired the word “transitory" to describe high inflation. That could open the door to earlier interest-rate hikes. Money markets show close to 60 basis points of increases priced in by end-2022.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%
Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.1%