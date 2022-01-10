OPEN APP
Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open higher tracking SGX Nifty

Stock Market Today: Sensex closed higher on Friday (REUTERS)
3 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 08:55 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Stock Market Live Update: Indian markets are likely to open marginally higher tracking SGX Nifty. Asian share markets were muted on Monday as investors count down to another U.S. inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve

Indian stock markets are likely to open largely higher but may be range-bound in the day. The first advance estimate of national income for 2021-22 released on Friday said the Indian economy may grow at 9.2% in the year to 31 March, powered by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction

10 Jan 2022, 08:55:37 AM IST

KEC International bags new orders worth ₹1,025 cr

Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International on Friday said it has bagged new orders worth 1,025 crore across its various businesses.

The company's transmission and distribution business has secured orders for projects in India and the Middle East, the RPG Group firm said in a filing to the BSE.

10 Jan 2022, 08:47:33 AM IST

FMCG firms raise supply to meet rise in demand

Packaged consumer goods firms witnessed an increase in demand in the past two weeks as consumers stocked up in the wake of rise in covid-19 cases across the country, and have ramped up supplies to their stockists to avoid supply shortage.

Companies such as Parle Products Pvt. Ltd, Dabur Ltd, and ITC Ltd, which are already facing inflationary pressures on inputs, are keeping extra stock of raw materials to avoid any disruptions in the supply chain due to the fresh wave of the pandemic, putting in use their learnings from the past two waves. (read more)

10 Jan 2022, 08:36:03 AM IST

DMart profit rises 24.6% to ₹586 crore in Q3

Radhakishan Damani-promoted retail chain Avenue Supermarts' (DMart) profit rose by 24.6% to 586 crore during October-December. Total revenue for the quarter ended December stood at 9,065 crore, as compared to 7,433 crore in the same period last year.

10 Jan 2022, 08:27:26 AM IST

Telecom firms not looking to convert  govt  dues  into  equity

Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are unlikely to opt for converting interest on deferred spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, because of improved finances, a senior government official told Mint.

“I think nobody’s looking at exercising that option at this point. Industry itself is now feeling much more comfortable and confident of starting the next investment cycle," the official said, asking not to be named. The telecom sector’s health was on the upswing with an increase in tariffs and liquidity emanating from the government’s reform package, the official added. (Read more)

10 Jan 2022, 08:18:42 AM IST

Oil steadies as supply interruptions fade

Oil steadied after recording the biggest weekly gain in a month as supplies returned in Libya and Kazakhstan, and investors tracked China’s handling of its first community spread of omicron.

Brent crude was little changed after rising more than 5% last week to $83 a barrel, the highest since late November.

10 Jan 2022, 08:09:31 AM IST

Economy poised to grow at  9.2%  in  FY22

Indian economy may grow at 9.2% in the year to 31 March, powered by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction, the government’s statistics office said, rebounding from a 7.3% contraction in the previous year.

In its first advance estimate of national income for 2021-22 released on Friday, the National Statistical Office (NSO) estimated India’s real GDP in the current fiscal year at 147.54 trillion, against the provisional estimate of 135.13 trillion in the previous fiscal.

10 Jan 2022, 08:02:56 AM IST

Q3 may be skewed despite festive push

The economic recovery and festive sales are expected to power healthy corporate earnings in the December quarter, even as a broad-based recovery remains elusive. Analysts said that sectors such as metals, oil and gas, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and IT would drive the earnings momentum in the fiscal third quarter, while staples and automobiles may lag. (Full story)

10 Jan 2022, 07:59:40 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, TCS, Kotak Mahindra

Top ten stocks that may be in focus on Monday: Reliance, TCS, Kotak Mahindra, CSB Bank, IndiGo 

10 Jan 2022, 07:33:16 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates higher opening for Indian stocks

Hang Seng opened marginally higher, while Japanese markets are shut on account of a holiday.

Wall Street on Friday wrapped up the first week of the new year with daily and weekly losses as investors worried about looming U.S. interest-rate hikes and unfolding Omicron news.

