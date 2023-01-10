Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect cautious start; SGX Nifty trades flat

10 Jan 2023, 07:45 AM IST
NCLT rejects Torrent Investments' plea to halt Reliance Cap CoC's voting for second auction
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday rejected a plea by Torrent Investments -- one of the bidders for the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital -- that sought to halt the Committee of Creditors' voting to hold a second round of auction.
The NCLT, comprising justice PN Deshmukh and Shyam Babu Gautam, declined to grant a stay on Torrent Investments' plea, seeking to stop the Reliance Capital CoC's voting on the second round of auction.
The tribunal has kept the matter for hearing on January 12.
IndusInd International Holdings (Hinduja), represented by Harish Salve and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also pleaded to be a party in the matter.
Ravi Kadam represented the administrator, while Vikram Nankani appeared for the Torrent Group.
Torrent Investments and Hinduja Group company IndusInd International Holdings are in the fray for Reliance Capital. (PTI)
10 Jan 2023, 07:44 AM IST
China Sees Over 250,000 Arrivals on Day One of Border Reopening
China saw about a quarter of a million travelers enter the country on its first day of reopening, though the figure remains a fraction of pre-pandemic flows.
There were 251,045 inbound passenger trips on Sunday, the official Xinhua News agency reported, citing customs data. That compares with a daily average of about 945,300 arrivals in the first quarter of 2019, according to National Immigration Administration data.
The end of quarantine for all arrivals on Sunday marked the end of Covid Zero and China’s long-awaited reopening with the world after three years of isolation. While it’s sparked a flurry of interest among diaspora keen to reunite with loved ones, expensive air fares and still-tight flight capacity mean inbound travel remains difficult for many. (Bloomberg)
10 Jan 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Future Lifestyle Fashion debt reduced to ₹1,827.9 cr; total default at ₹1,465.7 cr
Debt-ridden Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL) on Monday said its total outstanding debt is reduced to ₹1,827.82 crore as of December 31, 2022, while its total default stood at ₹1,465.67 crore.
FLFL's default of ₹1,465.67 crore "comprised of the persisting default" of ₹436.01 crore for the September 2022 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its total amount of outstanding loans includes the "Listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of ₹350 crore" and deferred interest on NCDs of ₹42.98 crore, it added.
"There is a reduction in the total outstanding financial indebtedness of the company from ₹2,008.44 crores as of June 30, 2022, to ₹1,827.82 crore as of December 31, 2022, on account of the repayments of the debt by the Company," it said.
FLFL's lenders implemented One Time Restructuring (OTR) on April 30, 2021. (PTI)
10 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM IST
India asks utilities to import 6% of their coal for nine months
India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until September, according to a letter seen by Reuters, warning that domestic supplies could be curtailed if import targets are not met. Coal accounts for more than 70% of India's power generation, with coal-fired plants accounting for more than three-quarters of India's use of the polluting fuel.
The estimated domestic coal supply of 392 million tonnes during the six months to the end of September is expected to fall short of demand by 24 million tonnes, according to the letter sent to heads of energy departments of states and managing directors of all utilities. (Read More)
10 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM IST
TCS profit rises 11% but misses estimates
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Monday reported a lower-than-expected 11% increase in fiscal third-quarter profit as customers tightened spending amid mounting concern about a worldwide economic recession. Net profit rose to ₹10,846 crore in the quarter ended 31 December from ₹9,769 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Analysts, on average, expected the company’s quarterly profit to be ₹11,000 crore.
Rupee revenue for the third quarter of the current fiscal, however, grew 19.1% to ₹58,229 crore from ₹48,885 crore, led by growth in cloud services, cybersecurity, consulting services and enterprise application services during the quarter.
The company’s constant currency revenue (after removing the effects of currency fluctuations) growth slowed to 13.5% from 15.4% during the same period last year. (Read More)
10 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Stocks end up mixed on Wall Street on Monday after early gains fade
U.S. stocks were mixed Monday at the start of a week with a few events that could shake markets, including updates on inflation and the health of corporate profits.
The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% after surrendering an early gain of 1.4% in its first trading after closing out its first winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped nearly 113 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.
More stocks rose than fell, and Wall Street's largely positive start to 2023 has come on hopes the Federal Reserve could ease up on its economy-shaking hikes to interest rates as inflation cools. Such rate increases have already slowed parts of the economy sharply, and the fear is more big hikes could cause a painful recession.
Treasury yields fell further Monday as traders adjust bets for what the Fed will do. They dropped Friday after data showed workers are winning weaker raises than in earlier months. While that's discouraging for workers whose pay is still failing to keep up with rising bills, it could ultimately mean less upward pressure on inflation. (AP)