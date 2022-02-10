Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 100 pts, Nifty near 17,500; RBI policy in focus

10 Feb 2022, 09:29 AM IST
PowerGrid leads with gains of 2.5%; 14 stocks in red
10 Feb 2022, 09:28 AM IST
Indices in early trade
10 Feb 2022, 09:22 AM IST
Sensex opened over 300 points higher at 58,810, while Nifty50 began with a gain of over 90 points at 17,554
10 Feb 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Nifty50 at open
10 Feb 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Sensex at open
10 Feb 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Nifty50 at pre-open
10 Feb 2022, 09:12 AM IST
At market pre-opening, the Sensex jumped 350 points to 58,810, while the Nifty50 opened 90 points higher at 17,554
10 Feb 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open
10 Feb 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Vedant Fashions IPO: GMP (grey market premium), how to check allotment status
Vedant Fashions IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders of Vedant Fashions initial public offering (IPO) are anxiously waiting for announcement of share allocation. Vedant Fashions IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th February 2021 and shares of Vedant Fashions have gone steady in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Vedant Fashions shares are available at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market today.
10 Feb 2022, 08:55 AM IST
These 2 PSU stocks are part of NSE's F&O ban list for today
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, February 10, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities havbeen put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
10 Feb 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Nykaa's profit after tax dips 57% to ₹29 cr in Dec quarter
FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, reported about a 57 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹29 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had registered a PAT of ₹68.9 crore.
However, its consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2021 increased about 36 per cent to ₹1,098.36 crore, from ₹807.96 crore in the year-ago period.
10 Feb 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: ₹100 stock gives breakout. Experts give buy tag
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Federal Bank has given fresh breakout at ₹102 levels yesterday. This breakout was on the closing basis and hence stock market experts have gone highly bullish on Federal Bank shares as the south Indian bank has recently beaten the market estimates while announcing its Q3FY22 earning. Market experts said that Federal Bank shares are positive short to medium term and advised investors to add this stock in one's portfolio for up to ₹144 per share medium term target.
10 Feb 2022, 08:30 AM IST
Stocks lose steam in Asia before US inflation test
A tech-fuelled global stocks rally cooled in Asian trade on Thursday as investors took a more cautious posture amid uncertainties around the outlook for inflation and interest rates.
World bond yields, however, continued to ease from multi-year highs and the dollar trod water ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report due later in the day that should offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.
Crude oil resumed its uptrend as a big drawdown in U.S. inventories underscored the ongoing tightness in the market. [O/R]
Japan's blue-chip Nikkei started the day almost 1% higher before beginning a steady slide that took it close to negative territory. It later rebounded to be 0.33% higher.
Meanwhile, Chinese blue chips sank 0.52% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.31%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares eked a 0.10% gain.
10 Feb 2022, 08:25 AM IST
RBI must focus more on inflation to combat spiking yields, traders say
Indian debt traders have dismissed government officials' concerns about bonds being mispriced, saying they reflected fundamentals but the central bank was behind the curve, and urged steps to fight inflation at Thursday's policy meeting.
While high global crude prices, tightening in other markets and potential rate increases by the U.S. Fed weigh on sentiment, investors turned more bearish on Indian bonds after the government unveiled a record market borrowing plan last week.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield spiked to a 2-1/2-year high after the government announced a borrowing target of 14.95 trillion rupees ($199.84 billion) for the next fiscal year.
That was nearly 2 trillion rupees more than markets had expected would be needed to fund the government's 'growth budget' at a time when the economy looks set for sustained recovery.
10 Feb 2022, 08:16 AM IST
SGX Nifty at 17,508.50, down 0.27%
10 Feb 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Gold stuck in tight range as traders brace for US inflation data
Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.
Fundamentals
* Spot gold was steady at $1,833.26 per ounce by 0113 GMT, hovering close to Wednesday's high of $1,835.60. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,834.30.
* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were off their November 2019 highs, while the dollar edged higher.
* The inflation data is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to economists polled by Reuters.
* Fed fund futures traders are pricing in more than five 25 basis point interest rate increases by December, and a 27% chance that the first hike in March is by 50 basis points.
* A robust inflation reading is expected to burnish gold's mettle as an inflation hedge, but any interest rate hike to contain pricing pressure would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
10 Feb 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Oil prices steady as investors eye US-Iran nuclear talks
Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.
Brent crude futures slid 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.74 a barrel, up 8 cents.
Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows.
10 Feb 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Uber posts 4Q profit as ride-hailing service bounces back
Uber’s ride-hailing service edged closer to returning to its pre-pandemic levels during the final three months of last year, but its prospects remain clouded by the future direction of the novel coronavirus that has plagued its business.
The San Francisco-based company's fourth-quarter results Wednesday came in above analysts’ projections. But Uber's forecast for the current January-March period was slightly below what Wall Street had been hoping, suggesting that the omicron variant may have dented the ride-hailing service at the outset of the new year.
10 Feb 2022, 07:45 AM IST
Asia stocks steady, US futures dip as CPI looms
Asian stocks were steady Thursday, while U.S. equity futures dipped, as traders awaited inflation data that may shape views on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.
Shares rose in Japan but wavered in Hong Kong and China. The region failed to harness all of the tailwind from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 extended a broad rally Wednesday and the Nasdaq 100 jumped over 2%. Uber Technologies Inc. and Walt Disney Co. gained in late trading on robust earnings.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged lower in the wake of a strong auction. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields was around the narrowest since October 2020. The dollar ticked higher.
10 Feb 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Global stocks rise on strong earnings, tech sector strength
World stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Wall Street rising again on a Big Tech boost and European shares gaining on strong earnings as investors put aside worries about rising interest rates for now.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped from multi-year highs hit in the previous session, helping steady sentiment across global markets and boosting demand for growth stocks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1% as tech stocks extended their rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.86% to end at 35,768.06 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.45% to 4,587.18.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.08% to 14,490.37.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.7% with automakers leading gains with a 4.0% jump. Volkswagen was among the top boosts to the index, up 6.1%, while its biggest investor, holding company Porsche jumped 8.2%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.8% to a more than two-week high and the blue-chip Nikkei closed just over 1% higher.