Stock Market LIVE: Indices to be under pressure at start as SGX Nifty is in red

10 Feb 2023, 08:56 AM IST
HC rejects Godrej & Boyce petition in bullet train case
The Bombay high court on Thursday rejected Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd’s plea challenging the Maharashtra government’s acquisition of its Vikhroli land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, ruling that national importance took precedence over private interests.
“The private interest claimed by the petitioner does not prevail over the public interest which would subserve infrastructural project of public importance which is a dream project of this country and first of its kind," a bench led by Justice R.D. Dhanuka and Justice M.M. Sathaye said, adding that the company’s petition is devoid of merit. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: Investors should focus on segments where earnings visibility is good, like capital goods, IT and banking
Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: With the Budget, monetary policy and earnings season behind us, there are no major triggers to take the market forward. Rallies are likely to be sold into since FIIs have been sustained sellers in the market from the beginning of 2023. But, the fact that FII selling has declined to ₹144 crores (on 9th February) is a positive.
A healthy trend in the market is the sustained rise in SIPs into equity which has touched ₹13856 crores in January this year. Rising inflows when the market is weak is a very healthy trend and can act as a counter to the rising FII outflows. This will bring stability to the market.
Q3 results from the broader market indicate pressure on margins. Many mid and smallcap results are disappointing. Now, safety is in large caps. Investors should focus on segments where earnings visibility is good, like capital goods, IT and banking.
10 Feb 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: LIC, Adani Group, Zomato, IRCTC, HPCL, Aurobindo Pharma, Varun Beverages, M&M, and Shriram Piston and Rings
M&M, ABB India, AstraZeneca India, BHEL, Delhivery, Dish TV India JK Lakshmi Cement, Inox Wind, and Inox Green will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Lithium found in J&K’s Reasi district
In a major boost to India’s efforts to become self-sufficient in electric vehicle batteries, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has discovered lithium in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
This is the first significant discovery of lithium deposits in India after a small reserve in Karnataka—the outcome of the mines ministry’s new focus on rare earth metals.
“We have re-oriented our exploration measures towards critical and strategic minerals and this discovery is a vindication of our efforts," Vivek Bhardwaj, secretary, ministry of mines, said to a query by Mint. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra to set up 'Last Mile Mobility Electric Vehicle' manufacturing facility in Telangana: State govt
The Telangana government on Thursday signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for establishing a manufacturing facility, including development and production of electric 3 and 4-wheelers, pertaining to its 'Last Mile Mobility business'. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), "India’s first new mobility-focused cluster", at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the state government said in a release. The state-of-the-art facility from M&M, together with its group companies ("Mahindra Group"), is an expansion of their existing factory in Zaheerabad, and involves an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore, creating employment to about 800-1,000 people, it said. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited will collaborate with the Telangana government to lay down the roadmap for development of electric vehicle and energy storage systems manufacturing units in the State, it said. (PTI)
10 Feb 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended two stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] BSE: Buy at ₹505, target ₹530, stop loss ₹498; and
2] Asian Paints: Buy at ₹2814, target ₹2900, stop loss ₹2780. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 08:04 AM IST
User monetisation the next chapter for Cred, says Shah
Fintech unicorn Cred is focusing to improve monetisation from its existing users as its losses accumulated to over ₹1279.6 crore in the last financial year (FY), founder Kunal Shah said in an interaction. ‘
The next chapter for the company is to enhance its monetisation from existing users by offering them more products, even as it grows its community alongside. In the last FY, the company worked to scale the adoption of its existing products including RentPay, Cash, Pay among others. It also launched new products including Mint, which allows users to lend to other users among others. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Sebi clarifies in respect of compliance with rules by first-time issuers of debt securities
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday provided clarity to first -time issuers, who are in the process of preparing for their first listed debt securities, with regards to compliance with rules pertaining to Articles of Association (AoA).
This comes after Sebi received representations from first-time issuers, who are in the process of preparing for their first listed privately placed or public issue of NCDs.
Such issuers requested the regulator to provide a time frame, as already given to listed issuers, to amend their AoA since to give effect to the amendments requires formalities like approval from shareholders and conducting board and general meetings.
They also told the regulator that due to the imminent financial year-end, there is a spree of borrowing or fundraising activities and the new requirement will dissuade many issuers from approaching the market.
In view of the difficulties posed to first-time issuers, Sebi has asked stock exchanges to take an undertaking from such issuers that they will ensure that their AoA are amended within a period of six months from the date of the listing of the debt securities. (PTI)
10 Feb 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Shriram Pistons & Rings to buy 75 pc stake in Takahata Precision India for ₹222 crore
Auto component maker Shriram Pistons and Rings (SPRL) on Thursday announced that it would acquire 75 per cent shareholding in Takahata Precision India (TPIL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary -- SPR Engenious (SEL). This will mark SPRL's foray into the manufacturing of precision injection moulded components.
SPRL said it would acquire the firm for a cash consideration of ₹222 crore.
TPIL is an ultimate subsidiary of Takahata Japan incorporated in 2010 and has its manufacturing facility at Neemrana, Rajasthan, the statement of SPRL shared with exchanges said. TPIL is well-equipped with the design and development of high-technology precision moulds, automated assemblies, internal tool manufacturing and state-of-the-art injection moulding component manufacturing facilities.
Krishnakumar Srinivasan, managing director and CEO, SPRL, said, "with this strategic investment, SPRL aims to diversify its product portfolio beyond the current pistons, rings, engine valves and EV components to precision plastic injection moulded parts." (ANI)
10 Feb 2023, 07:45 AM IST
India retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.9% in Jan: Reuters poll
Higher food prices likely nudged up India's annual retail inflation last month from a 12-month low in December, but it stayed within the Reserve Bank of India's targeted range for a third consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.
Inflation ran above the upper tolerance limit of 6.00% for the first 10 months of 2022 but fell below it in the last two, largely because of a fall in food inflation. That downtrend likely reversed last month.
India's rupee fell more than 10% last year against the dollar and is adding to inflationary pressures through higher import prices.
The inflation rate, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), is forecast to have risen to 5.9% in January from 5.72% in December, according to the median view from a Feb. 6-9 Reuters poll of 44 economists.
Forecasts ranged from 5.4% to 6.46%, with one-third of respondents expecting inflation to be above the RBI's upper tolerance band of 6.00%. (Reuters)
10 Feb 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Zomato’s Q3 loss swells to ₹346 cr on slump in food delivery business
Zomato Ltd on Thursday said quarterly loss widened more than fivefold from a year earlier, primarily because of a decline in food ordering after Diwali.
Loss surged to ₹346.6 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December from ₹63.2 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Thursday. However, the company’s revenue grew 75% to ₹1,948 crore from ₹1,112 crore a year ago.
“We have seen an industry-wide slowdown in the food delivery business since last October (post-Diwali). The trend has been seen across the country but more so in the top eight cities," Zomato said in a statement.
Zomato’s gross order value inched up 0.7% on a sequential basis but grew 21.5% from a year earlier to ₹6,680 crore.
Chief financial officer Akshant Goyal expressed optimism about the future of food delivery. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 07:36 AM IST
LIC Q3 results: Profit zooms multifold to ₹8,334 cr, net premium income up 14.5%
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released its financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY23) on Thursday. According to the insurer, its consolidated net profit rose sharply to ₹8,334 crore in the third quarter, as premium income improved and it moved ₹5,670 crore to its shareholders' fund to shore up its net worth.
The insurance giant posted a profit of ₹235 crore in the same period last fiscal. In the July to September quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹15,952 crore. LIC reported a net profit of ₹682.9 crore in the April to June quarter.
LIC's net premium income improved to ₹1.11 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, up 14.5% from ₹97,620 crore in the year-ago period. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 07:30 AM IST
MSCI cuts 3 Adani group companies' free-float designations
Index provider MSCI said it has cut the free-float designations of four securities of India's Adani group, a move which analysts have warned could impact their index weightings.
MSCI said in a statement it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC. The remaining companies' free floats will remain the same. Adani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. (Read More)
10 Feb 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street sinks on Thursday as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%. All three indexes had been up by close to 1% in the morning before momentum gave out.
Stocks have been shaky this week, flipping from gains to losses and back again amid uncertainty about where interest rates and inflation are heading. A still-strong jobs market has investors buying more into the Federal Reserve’s forecast that it will hike rates a couple more times before holding them at a high level through this year. High rates can drive down inflation but also raise the risk of a recession and hurt investment prices.
A narrowing disconnect between markets and the Fed could lead to less volatility in markets in the future, said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. But for now, with a jumble of earnings reports pouring in from companies along Wall Street and questions remaining about whether the economy can avoid a sharp recession, swings are likely to remain. (AP)