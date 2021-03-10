Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks indicate strong start for Indian indices

Gold jumps over 2% on retreating US yields, dollar

Gold surged more than 2% on Tuesday on the back of a retreat in US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, staging a strong recovery from the nine-month low it hit in the previous session.

Spot gold was up 2% to $1,715.40 per ounce by 11:53 am ET (16:53 GMT), having slipped on Monday to $1,676.10, its lowest level since June 5.

US gold futures climbed 2.1% to $1,713.60. (Reuters)