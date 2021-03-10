Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks indicate strong start for Indian indices

Gold jumps over 2% on retreating US yields, dollar Gold surged more than 2% on Tuesday on the back of a retreat in US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, staging a strong recovery from the nine-month low it hit in the previous session. Spot gold was up 2% to $1,715.40 per ounce by 11:53 am ET (16:53 GMT), having slipped on Monday to $1,676.10, its lowest level since June 5. US gold futures climbed 2.1% to $1,713.60. (Reuters)

Market outlook Markets are likely to be rangebound on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 51,025.48, up 584.41 points or 1.16%. The Nifty ended at 15,098.40, up 142.20 points or 0.95%. Asian stocks were higher tracking US gains on Wednesday, as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation, although focus will shift to Chinese markets amid worries about policy tightening in the world’s second-largest economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vodafone Idea may expand network in 6 circles using Chinese vendors Telecom operator Vodafone Idea is in advance stages of processing order for network capacity expansion in six circles through Chinese telecom gear makers, according to people from the industry who are aware of the development. The order will be only for expansion of existing telecom network capacity where the contract was already awarded to the Chinese vendors, according to the people. "Vodafone Idea is planning network expansion in six circles where networks are getting heavy traffic. The company is planning to hand over expansion orders to its existing Chinese vendor in those circles," one of the people said. Both Huawei and ZTE supply equipment to Vodafone Idea. When contacted, a VIL spokesperson said, "We deny any such speculation." "The expansion order to Chinese vendors will be for non-core networks," one of the people said. (PTI)

Bitcoin crosses $55,000 Bitcoin extended this week’s advance, breaking through $55,000 and stirring speculation the largest cryptocurrency could test the record it set last month. The token rose as much as 2.8% on Wednesday and was trading at about $55,600 as of 9:23 am in Hong Kong. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index jumped to a two-week high amid a more general improvement in investor sentiment after US stocks surged on Tuesday. “It wouldn’t shock to see the price make an assault on the February high of $58,350," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd, wrote in a note. (Bloomberg) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil Swings Near $64 Oil swung between gains and losses near $64 a barrel after a mixed industry report on US inventories spurred further price volatility. Futures in New York have lost more than 3% over the past two sessions in a volatile start to the week that included a brief surge to an October 2018 high on Monday. The American Petroleum Institute reported gasoline stockpiles fell last week, while crude inventories expanded, according to people familiar. Despite the dip this week, crude is expected to resume its upward trend, which may encourage more activity from US drillers. (Bloomberg)

Asian markets open in green Most Asian stocks rose Wednesday after a rebound in growth shares that sent the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest gain since November and as Chinese shares climbed. The dollar and Treasury yields held declines. In Asia, Chinese shares opened higher after a slump on Tuesday that evaded state efforts to slow the pace of losses. Hong Kong advanced and Japan fluctuated. The SGX Nifty was down 23.50 points or 0.15% to 15,239.50 at 7:28 am IST. S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%. Japan’s Topix index was little changed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.3% lower. South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9%. China’s CSI 300 index added 1.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}