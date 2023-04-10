Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on a cautious note; SGX Nifty trades flat

10 Apr 2023, 08:56 AM IST
Lenders likely to post robust Q4 numbers; PSU banks profit may touch record high of ₹1 lakh cr in FY23
The banking sector is likely to post good numbers in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, and the total profit of public sector banks (PSBs) is expected to touch a record high of ₹1 lakh crore in FY23, aided by the decline in bad loans and healthy loan growth.
According to a senior bank official, the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) expected to earn a profit above ₹40,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2023. In the first nine months of the previous financial year, the bank's bottomline stood at ₹33,538 crore, higher than ₹31,675.98 crore recorded in FY22.
Similarly, other public sector lenders are also likely to report encouraging numbers, helped by a decline in non-performing assets (NPAs), moderation in slippages, double-digit credit growth and rising interest rate.
For the first nine months of 2022-23, all 12 PSBs have earned a cumulative profit of ₹70,166 crore compared to ₹48,983 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 43 per cent.
"The trend would continue in the fourth quarter. It is fairly possible that PSBs would be earning around ₹30,000 crore in the fourth quarter and thus close the financial year 2022-23 with a profit of ₹1 lakh crore," Punjab & Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI. (PTI)
10 Apr 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Stoxbox Technical View for the Day: Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,450 level
The BSE Sensex closed 143 points higher at 59,832, while the Nifty closed 42 points higher at 17,599. On Thursday, after the gap-down opening, Nifty traded above 17,600 after making a day low of 17,502.85.
The market remained up throughout the day. Nifty closed with a higher high candle on the weekly chart. Intraday traders can look for long opportunities only above the resistance level of 17,660 if the closing comes above 17,660 in 15 min chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,450 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure short.
10 Apr 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Amul expects 20 pc revenue growth to ₹66,000 cr in FY24; currently no plans to hike milk prices
GCMMF, which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, is expecting 20 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to around ₹66,000 crore on rising demand, its MD Jayen Mehta said.
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) registered a turnover of ₹55,055 crore in 2022-23, up 18.5 per cent from the previous year.
In an interview with PTI, the GCMMF MD (in charge) said it had clocked a strong growth in revenue last fiscal, as demand for branded dairy products rose significantly post-COVID.
"We expect the sales momentum to continue across our product portfolio. Demand is shifting from unorganised to organised players," he said.
Mehta said the federation is also focusing on growing organic food and edible oil businesses, which are currently very small.
Asked about milk prices, Mehta said, "We have no plans to increase rates as of now".
He pointed out that input cost has risen by 15 per cent in the last one year, forcing the cooperative to hike retail prices to some extent last year. (PTI)
10 Apr 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Saudi Aramco to supply full oil volumes to some Asian refiners in May: Report
Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, despite the extra output cut announced by the oil majors earlier this month.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia for a third month in May after the OPEC group planned to further reduce their production by 1.16 million barrels per day from May to the rest of the year. (Read More)
10 Apr 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Adani Green, ONGC, Titan, Muthoot Finance, Adani Wilmar, Godrej Consumer Product, Nazara Technologies, REC, and Kalyani Forge
India's factory output, inflation data along with major Q4 earnings of IT companies alongside global trends will dictate the market this week. Additionally, foreign funds flow, movement of the rupee, and crude oil prices performance will also have their share of setting the tone. (Read More)
10 Apr 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Global market: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for stock market today
On account of relief rally in US Dollar Index, US stock market finished higher on the weekend session as all three key benchmark indices ended in green territory. In early morning deals on Monday, US dollar rate continue to climb as Dollar Index came close to 102 levels. SGX nifty today opened higher but soon witnessed profit booking. Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Philippines will observe stock market holiday today for public holidays.
Here we list out key triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today: (Read More)
10 Apr 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Reliance Research Stock in Focus for Today: Supreme Industries
STOCK IN FOCUS
Supreme Industries (CMP 2,614) - In view of higher realization supported by rise in PVC prices, healthy demand and government’s thrust on agriculture, we have our BUY rating on the stock with a Target Price of Rs2,900.
Intraday Picks
M&M (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS1171) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs1155-1165 for the target of Rs1190 with a strict stop loss of Rs1148.
TATASTEEL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS104) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of R103-104 for the target of Rs107 with a strict stop loss of Rs102.
HINDUNILVR (PREVIOUS CLOSE: RS2565) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs2580-2590 for the target of Rs2538 with a strict stop loss of Rs2605.
10 Apr 2023, 07:53 AM IST
One-tenth of India's electricity to come from nuclear sources by 2047: Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh, who holds Atomic Energy and Space portfolio among others, on Sunday said that nearly one-tenth (9 per cent) share of electricity is likely to be from nuclear sources by the year 2047 -- when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence.
This, he said, would help in getting closer to the commitment of achieving the net zero target by 2070.
Minister Singh made these remarks after holding a review meeting with a group of senior scientists from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Department of Atomic Energy, in Mumbai.
At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in late 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including India's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2070.
India also committed to reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030. (ANI)
10 Apr 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Adani Power begins electricity supply from Godda plant to Bangladesh
Adani Power on Sunday said that it has begun supplying electricity from its plant in Godda in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.
Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, has commissioned the first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand. The plant has started with supplying 748 MW of power to Bangladesh, a company statement said.
The electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in the neighbouring country as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased, it stated.
“The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship," said S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, in the statement.
It is the first power plant in the country, which has started its operations from Day One with 100 per cent Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), SCR and Zero Water Discharge, it stated. (PTI)
10 Apr 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and JSW Infrastructure Ltd are among companies competing to build Container Terminal in Great Nicobar
Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and JSW Infrastructure Ltd are among companies competing to build the ₹42,000 crore-International Container Transshipment Terminal in Great Nicobar, two people aware of the development said, even as the project faces environmental hurdles.
On Saturday, the National Green Tribunal stayed the ₹72,000 crore Great Nicobar Development Plan, which includes the transhipment hub. The project has faced opposition from environmentalists over potential damage to flora and fauna in the ecologically sensitive region. However, the government is keen to develop the mega terminal in a public-private partnership (PPP). (Read More)
10 Apr 2023, 07:33 AM IST
TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank are 3 major quarter four results to watch out this week
Three major companies will be in focus in the holiday-shortened week of stock exchanges ahead of their Q4 results for FY23. These are among the top five most valued firms namely Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HDFC Bank. The IT and banking sectors will witness flows from investors amidst their quarterly financial performance. Since these three firms are the top heavyweights in their respective segments, Buy and Sell can be seen accordingly in other related stocks. Other companies will follow suit in announcing their Q4 results.
The fourth quarterly results of FY23 are for the three-month period between January to March 2023. (Read More)
10 Apr 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] REC: Buy at ₹118.75, target ₹122, stop loss ₹117;
2] Voltas: Buy at ₹830, target ₹857, stop loss ₹818; and
3] M&M: Buy at ₹1171, target ₹1205, stop loss ₹1154. (Read More)
10 Apr 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Tata Motors Group shurgs off global woes, wholesales vehicle business up 8%
Tata Motors Ltd. has recorded an 8% increase in its global wholesale vehicle sales business in the March quarter of FY2023, even as car business, globally, is witnessing a lackadaisical phase in the wake of rising loan rates and the consequent weakening purchasing power among customers.
In an exchange filing, Tata Motors said its vehicle sales for the January-March period reached 3,61,361 units compared to 3,34,884 units in the same period of the previous fiscal, including sales of its luxury brand vehicles under Jaguar Land Rover. (Read More)
10 Apr 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Wall Street stocks end higher on Thursday as investors eye upcoming jobs data; Alphabet rallies
Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, helped by a rally in Alphabet shares as investors, worried about a slowing economy, looked to upcoming jobs data.
Alphabet Inc rallied 3.8% and Microsoft climbed 2.6%, with both providing more fuel than any other stocks for the S&P 500's gain for the session. Alphabet's Google unit plans to add artificial intelligence features to its search engine, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Adding to recent data hinting at a weak labor market, initial jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended April 1, versus expectations of 200,000 claims.
The Labor Department's data from the prior week was revised to show 48,000 more applications were received.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.36% to end the session at 4,105.02 points.
The Nasdaq gained 0.76% to 12,087.96 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to 33,485.29 points.
Wall Street has lost ground in recent days in response to signs of a slowing economy, including weak data on private payrolls and job openings earlier this week.
That marked a change from recent months, when investors cheered weak economic data on the basis that it might mean the Fed's interest rate hikes were working and that the Fed could ease up on its campaign to rein in decades-high inflation. (Reuters)