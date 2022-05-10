Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty, Asia fall as investors worry about global growth

10 May 2022, 08:30 AM IST
IPO-bound companies wary as Sebi tightens promoter norms
A recent regulatory move tightening disclosures about promoter groups of market-bound companies has set off concerns among investment banks who fear estranged family members could misuse them and delay share sale.
Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar
Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand.
Brent crude fell $1.31, or 1.2%, to $104.63, after slipping to as low as $103.19 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.25, or 1.2%, to $101.84 a barrel after hitting an intraday low of $100.44.
On Monday, both benchmarks posted their biggest daily percentage fall since March, dropping by 5-6%.
Stocks to Watch
Shares of RIL, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, JSW Group, NTPC, Adani Ports, among others, could be in focus today.
Asian Paints, Cipla, Vodafone Idea, Gujarat Gas, Ajanta Pharma, Cera Sanitaryware, Chalet, Electrosteel Castings, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Reliance Capital, Torrent Power are among the companies due to announce quarterly results on 10 May.
Bitcoin trading near 10-month low at around $30,600
For Nifty, 16100-16000 to be crucial supports: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
The volatility index has gained traction in the past couple of trading sessions, raising concerns for the participants. Simultaneously, the relentless selling spree in the market has certainly showcased the tightening of the bearish grip. On technical levels, the 78.60% of the Fibonacci retracement placed around the 16190 odd level is expected to be an intermediate cushion to any fall, followed by the psychological mark of 16000. While on the higher end, a decisive closure above the unfilled gap of 16480-16650 could only direct some assurance to the bulls.
Going forward, till the global bourses remain under pressure, our market is likely to remain tentative with huge whipsaw movements. Also, till the upside gap remains unfilled, we would advocate avoiding aggressive bets and advise having a close tab on the mentioned levels with global developments.
Rupee slides to lifetime low, stocks continue fall
The rupee plunged to 77.46 against the dollar on Monday after hitting a record low of 77.52 in intraday trading, as foreign investors continued to pull money from Indian assets as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.
LIC IPO shrugs off market jitters, gets subscribed 3 times
India’s largest initial public offering received bids for nearly three times the shares on offer, helping the government raise ₹21,000 crore by selling 3.5% in Life Insurance Corp. of India.
SGX Nifty futures fall
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 106.50 points, or 0.65%, at 16,185 in early deals on Tuesday, indicating a gap-down start for Indian benchmarks.
On Monday, the benchmark Sensex fell 364.91 points to end the day at 54470.67, and the Nifty was down 109.40 points at 16301.90.
Asian shares slump on investor concern about global growth
Stocks slid and bonds rallied Tuesday as concerns about a darkening economic outlook reverberated around global markets.
An Asia-Pacific equity gauge fell to the lowest since July 2020 amid drops in Japan, China and Hong Kong, where technology shares slumped. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures wavered after U.S. stocks hit a 13 month-low.
Oil fell toward $100 a barrel on economic concerns and the European Union’s move to soften some proposed sanctions on Russian oil over the Ukraine war.
A dollar gauge is at the highest level since 2020, while China’s economic slowdown amid Covid lockdowns is putting pressure on the yuan.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%, and Euro Stoxx 50 futures lost 0.7%.
Japan’s Topix index shed 1.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 2.2%, South Korea’s Kospi index declined 1.8%, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 1.2%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 2.9% lower.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.67 points, or 1.99%, to 32,245.7, while the S&P 500 lost 132.1 points, or 3.20%, to 3,991.24, its lowest close since March 31, 2021. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 521.41 points, or 4.29%, to 11,623.25.