Market LIVE Update: Indian indices set to consolidate; SGX Nifty in green

Indian indices are set for a strong start with the SGX Nifty up 0.27%. Asian markets opened higher on Thursday ahead of release of key US inflation data, which could shed light on the Fed Reserve's future course on liquidity. Earlier, Wall Street closed slightly lower than all time highs in the absence of rallying stocks and amid the continuing trend of 'meme' stock rallies.
10 Jun 2021, 08:32:17 AM IST
GST Council meeting on Jun 12: report
GST Council may meet in June 12, CNBCTV18 reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
10 Jun 2021, 08:21:57 AM IST
Open to IPO for Flipkart but no specific timeline: Walmart
US retail giant Walmart has said it is "open to an IPO" for its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart but there is "no specific timeline" for the share sale.
Both Flipkart and payment app PhonePe continue to do well, Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna said while speaking at the DB Access Global Consumer Conference on June 7. (Read here)
10 Jun 2021, 08:06:27 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to consolidate further on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening. On Wednesday the BSE Sensex ended at 51,941.64, down 333.93 points or 0.64%. The Nifty closed at 15,635.35, down 104.75 points or 0.67%. (Read here)
10 Jun 2021, 07:54:45 AM IST
Green bitcoin: El Salvador to mine crypto using geothermal energy from volcano
Hours after passing a resolution that made it the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender, Latin American nation El Salvador has said that it will mine the cryptocurrency using geothermal energy from its volcanoes. In a tweet, president Nayib Bukele, said: “I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos."
El Salvador, in a historic move on Wednesday, became the first country in the world to officially adopt bitcoin as the legal tender. The nation’s Congress approved President Nayib Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency with 62 out of 84 possible votes. (Read here)
10 Jun 2021, 07:40:42 AM IST
Asian stocks rise
Asian stocks rose Thursday after Treasuries rallied ahead of a U.S. inflation report that may provide clues on the monetary policy outlook. U.S.-China talks bolstered the offshore yuan. Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong shares advanced along with U.S. equity contracts. The S&P 500 again flirted with a record before slipping, continuing a pattern of range-bound trading also evident at a global level.
S&P 500 futures added 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.1%. The index was little changed
Japan’s Topix index added 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%
Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%
SGX Nifty was up 0.27%
10 Jun 2021, 07:30:34 AM IST
Wall Street rangebound
Wall Street ended a see-saw session lower as market participants awaited inflation data for clues as to when the US Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy.
The retail "meme stock" craze continued unabated. All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed earlier gains, but remained range-bound in the absence of any clear market catalysts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.68 points, or 0.44%, to 34,447.14; the S&P 500 lost 7.71 points, or 0.18%, at 4,219.55; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.16 points, or 0.09%, to 13,911.75.
