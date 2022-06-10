Market LIVE: Indian indices look set to open lower; SGX Nifty futures down 1%

The next test for markets is the US inflation print on Friday, which will provide clues about how aggressively the Federal Reserve must raise rates. The data are expected to show annual consumer-price gains of more than 8%.
10 Jun 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns
Oil prices fell on Friday but still hovered near three-month highs, with fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighing solid demand for fuels in the world's top consumer United States.
Brent crude futures for August was down $1.01, or 0.8%, at $122.06 a barrel in early deals, after a 0.4% decline the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell 98 cents, or 0.8%, to $120.53 a barrel, having dropped 0.5% on Thursday.
10 Jun 2022, 08:04 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures fall in line with global peers
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 228.50 points, or 1.4%, to 16,243 in early deals on Friday, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark.
10 Jun 2022, 07:47 AM IST
China's producer inflation eases to 14-month low in May
China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May, official data showed on Friday, depressed by weak demand for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight COVID-19 curbs.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.4% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, after the 8.0% rise in April, and in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. It was the weakest reading since March 2021.
The consumer price index (CPI) gained 2.1% from a year earlier in May, in line with April's growth. In a Reuters poll, the CPI was expected to rise 2.2%.
The world's second-largest economy has slowed significantly in recent months, hit by strict COVID-19 controls, disrupting supply chains and jolting production and consumption.
10 Jun 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Asian stocks fall; high inflation, slowing growth weigh on investor sentiment
Stocks extended a selloff on Friday and the dollar held near a three-week high as the twin blows of high inflation and slowing economic growth stirred investor anxiety.
An Asian equity gauge shed 1%, in part as Chinese tech shares slid on uncertainty over the regulatory outlook and Covid lockdowns.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was in the red after China’s regulator denied a Bloomberg News report that it had started early stage discussions on reviving the initial public offering of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.
European futures retreated and US contracts wavered.
S&P 500 futures were steady and the Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Euro Stoxx 50 futures declined 0.9%.
Japan’s Topix index lost 0.8%, Australia’s S&P ASX/200 index fell 0.7%, South Korea’s Kospi index shed 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.1%, and China’s Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.2%.
Overnight On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.94%, the S&P 500 lost 2.38% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.75%.