Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for choppy start; SGX Nifty in red

3 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2021, 08:49 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may witness a volatile start. The SGX Nifty was down 0.10%. n Monday, the Sensex closed at 54,402.85, up 125.13 points or 0.23%, while the Nifty was at 16,258.25, up 20.05, or 0.12%.