Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for choppy start; SGX Nifty in red

Indian indices may be rangebound on Tuesday. Asia stocks drifted Tuesday and commodity markets steadied after Monday’s selloff as investors weighed talk of stimulus withdrawal and a resurgence in the delta virus variant. Wall Street indices witness a mixed closing as energy stocks plunged while financial stocks soared.
10 Aug 2021, 08:49 AM IST
Windlas Biotech IPO: GMP, allotment date and how to check application status
Windlas Biotech IPO: After the closure of Windlas Biotech IPO subscription, bidders are anxiously waiting for the share allotment date, which is 11th August 2021. According to market observers, the public issue received reasonable response as it got subscribed little over 22 times. They went on to add that grey market too is expecting reasonable gains as Windlas Biotech IPO GMP today is ₹80, which is around 17 per cent higher from its issue price band of ₹448 to ₹460. Bidders can check Windlas Biotech IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE or at the official registrar Link Intime India website. (Read here)
10 Aug 2021, 08:41 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Aviation stocks, PNB Housing, Future Retail, Tata group, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read here)
10 Aug 2021, 08:19 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be under pressure on Tuesday while SGX Nifty trends suggest a negative opening. On Monday, thee BSE Sensex ended at 54,402.85, up 125.13 points or 0.23%. The Nifty was at 16,258.25, up 20.05 points or 0.12%.
10 Aug 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Devyani International IPO: GMP, allotment date and how to check application status
Devyani International IPO: After the closure of subscription last week, bidders are anxiously waiting for the Devyani International IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 11th August 2021. Devyani International IPO got subscribed 116.70 times, which is enough to understand the high expectations of the bidders from this public issue, said market observers. As per the market observers, grey market is also looking bullish on this public issue as Devyani International IPO GMP today is ₹53, which is around 60 per cent up from its price band of ₹86 to ₹90. Devyani International IPO bidders can check their share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar (Link Intime) website. (Read here)
10 Aug 2021, 07:53 AM IST
India's July fuel demand recovers to 3-month peak
Fuel demand in India rose in July to its highest since April as pandemic restrictions and lockdowns were unwound in most states, boosting industrial activity and mobility. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.83 million tonnes, up 2.9% from June and 7.9% from the same period a year ago, data on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Monday. (Read here)
10 Aug 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian stocks adrift
Asia stocks drifted Tuesday and commodity markets steadied after Monday’s selloff as investors weighed talk of stimulus withdrawal and a resurgence in the delta virus variant. Equities rose in Japan, which reopened after a holiday. Stocks in Hong Kong saw modest gains, while those in China and South Korea dipped. U.S. futures fluctuated. Earlier, the S&P 500 closed little changed, while the Nasdaq 100 ticked up. The dollar and Treasury yields held overnight gains. Crude oil pared a decline after it touched the lowest in three weeks on concern the delta strain will hamper demand growth.
Gold was steady after Monday’s volatility and Bitcoin traded back around $46,000.
S&P 500 futures were flat as of 10:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
Topix index rose 1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%
Kospi index fell 0.6%
Hang Seng Index added 0.2%
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%
10 Aug 2021, 07:33 AM IST
Wall Street sees mixed closing
The S&P 500 dipped on Monday, as fuel demand worries during a resurgent pandemic sent energy stocks lower but rising U.S. Treasury yields lifted financial stocks, keeping Wall Street's benchmark index near record levels.
Energy shares were the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, down 1.48% along with crude prices as mounting coronavirus cases and the potential for restrictions, particularly in China, raised worries about the fuel demand outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points, or 0.3%, to 35,101.85, the S&P 500 lost 4.17 points, or 0.09%, to 4,432.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.42 points, or 0.16%, to 14,860.18.