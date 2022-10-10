Stock Market LIVE: Indices tumble, Nifty down 200 pts; all indices in red

10 Oct 2022, 09:52 AM IST
Tata Motors drags the most as it sheds more than 3.5% in early trading
10 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM IST
Angel One outlook on Commodities: Gold continues to retrace, Crude settles near 5-week high
Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- research, non-agri commodities, and currencies, Angel One Ltd outlook on:
Gold: We expect gold to trade lower towards 51630 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to 51400 levels.
Crude: Crude prices might remain elevated post the OPEC+ cuts the output, however, a strong dollar index might cap the gains on the upside.
Base Metals: We expect copper to trade lower towards 643 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to 633 levels.
10 Oct 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Abhu Dhabi fund buys stake in Ashish Kacholia-owned multibagger stock that surged 650% in 2 years
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) — a globally-diversified sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi — has bought stake in Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Gravita India. As per the BSE bulk deals, ADAI has bought 5,56,493 Gravita India share in a bulk deal executed on 7th September 2022. The Abu Dhabi wealth fund bought these shares paying ₹332 apiece. This means the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has attracted foreign portfolio investment (FPI) to the tune of ₹18,47,55,676 or ₹18.47 crore. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 09:33 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for today: KEC International
STOCK IN FOCUS
KEC International (CMP Rs.429)
We expect KPP to be one of the key beneficiaries of the strong transmission capex in both domestic and global markets.
Intraday Picks
ASHOKLEY (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 160) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹162- 164 for the target of Rs.157 with a strict stop loss of ₹166.
CIPLA (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1131) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹1137-1145 for the target of Rs.1110 with a strict stop loss of ₹1155.
ONGC (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 134) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹130- 132 for the target of Rs.136 with a strict stop loss of ₹129.
10 Oct 2022, 09:32 AM IST
All indices are red but FMCG is dragging the most; almost all FMCG stocks in red
10 Oct 2022, 09:30 AM IST
Adani in talks with global investors to raise $10bn
Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family are in early talks with investors, including Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, and other wealth and private equity funds, to raise at least $10 billion to fund the group’s expansion plans in clean energy, ports and cement businesses. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 09:29 AM IST
Indices drag on Monday with Sensex and Nifty shedding 800 and 200 points, respectively.
10 Oct 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Paytm's loan distribution business scales to 9.2 million
The loan distribution business of payment gateway Paytm witnessed accelerated growth with disbursements through the platform now at an annualized run rate of ₹34,000 crore in the month of September this year, according to an official release by the company.
According to the latest data, the number of loans disbursed grew 224% y-o-y to 9.2 million loans in the quarter ended September 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 482% y-o-y to ₹7,313 crore ($894 million). (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex plunges 800 points at preopen; Ambuja Cements, HDFC, IDBI in focus
10 Oct 2022, 09:01 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: The big question is whether India would continue to outperform
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"The paradoxical construct of good economic news turning out to be bad news for markets played out again last Friday in the US. The surprisingly low US unemployment rate at 3.5 percent implies that the Fed will have to continue raising interest rates longer than the markets had discounted. As Warren Buffet famously said, “interest rates act like gravity on markets." For the near-term equity markets will be in uncertain territory with a downward bias. The big question is whether India would continue to outperform.
Q2 results starting today with TCS would influence IT stock movements. The management commentary would be more important than the results.
Since the dollar index and US bond yields are rising again, FIIs may continue to sell. This will provide opportunities for long-term investors to buy high-quality stocks, particularly in financials."
10 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM IST
TCS Q2 preview: Will margins improve? Key things to watch out
IT-giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be in focus on Monday ahead of their September 2022 quarterly result. Investors will keenly watch how TCS betters on a sequential basis. Majority of experts believe TCS to continue its revenue growth momentum while operating margins are likely to improve from the wage hike impact that was seen in Q1. TCS is seen to record healthy growth across verticals. Among key things to watch out for will be attrition rate, EBIT margin outlook, rupee depreciation benefit, and deal wins. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 08:52 AM IST
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen tracking rise in U.S. peers, oil prices
Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in early trades on Monday, tracking a continued jump in U.S. yields and elevated oil prices.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield is seen in a 7.45%-7.50% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield, which ended at 7.4596% on Friday, has risen an aggregate 29 basis points in the last four weeks.
"There was some support for the benchmark after strong bidding at the auction, but the twin rise in oil (prices) as well as U.S. yields could again see test of 7.50% today (Monday)," the trader said.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes inched towards 3.90% after a strong jobs report largely extinguished any remaining hopes that the Federal Reserve could alter its path of aggressive rate hikes in its bid to combat inflation. (Reuters)
10 Oct 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Nifty could open with a sharp 250-point plus downward cut at 17,050 levels
Nifty could open with a sharp 250-point plus downward cut at 17,050 levels, signals the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty.
The SGX, a derivative of Nifty, traded at 17,056 at 8:30 am IST against the Nifty closing on Friday at 17,315. The Indian stock market opens at 9:15 am.
US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, Indian night time, with Dow down 2% and Nasdaq seeing an almost 4% cut. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Nomura says India's optimism misplaced, sharply moderates FY24 GDP growth forecast to 5.2%
Japanese brokerage Nomura has projected a sharp moderation in India's growth rate for FY24 to 5.2 per cent as compared to FY23, saying Indian policymakers are “misplaced" about their optimism on the country's growth prospects.
After a week-long meetings with policymakers, corporates, commercial banks and political experts, its economists said its FY23 GDP growth estimate is at 7 per cent – at par with the RBI's revised down forecast – but it expects a "sharp moderation" to 5.2 per cent in FY24.
“While we broadly agree with our interlocutors on the growth prospects in FY23, we believe the optimism in FY24 may be misplaced and that the spillover effects from the global slowdown are being underestimated," its economists Sonal Verma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note.
The RBI has hiked repo rate by 190 basis points since May to tame inflation and is expected to do more, especially amid faster rate tightening by the US Fed, which is bound to impact growth. (PTI)
10 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Ambuja Cements, IDBI, HDFC, Suzlon, Tata Power, Bandhan Bank, Ruchira Papers, State Bank of India, IOL Chemicals, PNB Housing Finance,
Tata Consultancy Services and JTL Infra will be the focus as they declare the September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Rupee poised for another record low on Fed rate, oil worries
The Indian rupee is tipped to extend its recent slide versus the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report cemented bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The rupee is expected at around a lifetime low of 82.70 per U.S. dollar, down from 82.32 from the previous session.
The local unit has repeatedly posted record lows in recent sessions on concerns over oil prices, rising Treasury yields, corporate outflows and offshore demand for the U.S. currency.
The Reserve Bank of India's interventions have not been able to arrest the slide in the rupee, unlike in prior occasions.
"The double whammy of higher U.S. rates and higher crude prices is back to haunt the rupee," said IFA Global Research Academy. (Reuters)
10 Oct 2022, 08:30 AM IST
China stocks slide as grim reality grips traders after holidays
Chinese stocks fell on their return from the Golden Week holiday, hurt by a global equities selloff and bleak holiday-spending data that deepened concerns about an economic recovery.
The benchmark CSI 300 Index dropped as much as 1.2% to head for its lowest close since April 2020. Tech and consumer discretionary sectors drove the decline. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong slid nearly 3%. The onshore yuan edged higher against the dollar.
Grim reality faced mainland traders on Monday, with trends last week showing a sharp slide in holiday spending, a rebound in virus cases and no respite from the property crisis. Data Saturday showed China’s services activity contracted in September for the first time in four months amid Covid lockdowns in major cities.
With little conviction of a market bottom, investors are reluctant to build positions ahead of the Communist Party congress on Oct. 16, where leadership will be confirmed and key policies unveiled. (Bloomberg)
10 Oct 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Amul will merge with five other cooperative societies: Amit Shah
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS). He was addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here.
The process for the merger has already started, said Shah, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is prioritizing natural and digital agriculture for the certification of natural products, according to the news agency PTI. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 08:14 AM IST
India's forex reserves dip by $4.85 bn; hit lowest level since July 2020
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves slumped by $4.854 billion to $532.664 billion for the week ended September 30, the lowest level since July 2020, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used its kitty to defend the rupee, which has hit record lows.
This is the lowest level of India's forex reserves since July 24, 2020.
The forex reserves had slumped by $8.134 billion during the week ended September 23, 2022, the previous reporting week.
As per the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, dipped by $4.406 billion to $472.807 billion during the week ended September 30. (ANI)
10 Oct 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Suzlon board appoints Vinod R Tanti as Chairman and Managing Director for three years
Suzlon Energy on Friday announced the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect for the next three years.
The appointment of Vinod Tanti comes after the sudden demise of his brother and Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti, who was holding the position of Chairman and Managing Director.
Tulsi Tanti passed away on October 1, 2022.
The company's board of directors at its meeting on Friday, inter alia, approved the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as the Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect, i.e. from October 7, 2022 for a period of three years, i.e. up to 6th October 2025, according to a BSE filing. (PTI)
10 Oct 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Electronics Mart IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
After astrong response by investors to the public issue worth ₹500 crore, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date, which is most likely on 12th October 2022. According to market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of ₹26.50 in the grey market today which means the grey market is expecting a strong listing premium from the public issue. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Ambuja Cements gets shareholders' nod for raising ₹20,000 cr from Adani group firm
Ambuja Cements Ltd on Saturday said it has received shareholders' approval for all proposals in its EGM, including a resolution to raise ₹20,000 crore from an Adani group firm and appointment of Gautam Adani and others on the board of the company.
The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has passed the special resolution proposing to raise ₹20,000 crore by issuing securities on a preferential basis to Harmonia Trade and Investment Ltd, an Adani group entity, with 91.37 per cent votes, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory update.
Resolutions to appoint Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, his son Karan Adani and two directors and four independent directors on the board of Ambuja Cements were also approved by the shareholders. (PTI)
10 Oct 2022, 07:40 AM IST
KKR-backed Livspace sets aside $100 million for acquisitions
Livspace, a home interiors and renovation platform backed by KKR & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is setting aside $100 million for acquisitions to fuel expansion across India, Singapore, Malaysia and the Middle East.
The Singapore-based startup is in active discussions with eight to nine companies as it hunts for assets that would help the company generate growth and accelerate its path to profitability, Livspace Chief Executive Officer Anuj Srivastava said. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points
The initial public offering (IPO) of Flipkart founders-backed Tracxn Technologies Limited is going to hit primary markets today. The three days subscription of Tracxn Technologies IPO has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 12th October 2022. The market intelligence data provider company has fixed Tracxn Technologies IPO price at ₹75 to ₹80 per equity share. Meanwhile, shares of Tracxn Technologies are available at a premium of ₹6 in grey market today. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Inflation likely at 7.3% in Sep: Mint poll
Retail inflation is likely to have soared in September to a five-month high due to rising food prices and a low base, according to a Mint poll of 24 economists. The survey’s median estimate showed inflation is expected to rise to 7.3% from 7% in August.
Economists said there were significant chances of the rising inflationary trend to reverse over the next few months. (Read More)
10 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
IT cos seen logging steady sequential growth in Q2; all eyes on management cues for demand outlook
Indian IT services companies are expected to log steady sequential revenue growth in September quarter but an overhang of weak global cues tinged with macro risks will put spotlight on management commentary around deal momentum and demand outlook, say analysts.
Brokerage reports and analysts' notes on Q2 earnings preview anticipate reasonably strong growth quarter for Indian IT firms despite challenging macroeconomic scenario in the US and Europe, but there are fair bit of warnings around "incremental pockets of weakness" or "slowdown in coming quarters".
The sunny, all-bullish demand narrative just a few quarters back has made way for more cautious and tempered expectations as storm clouds over global economy prompt economic commentators to flash warnings about recession risks and international market shocks.
Reports suggest that the US-based companies, including many tech firms, have cumulatively laid off thousands of employees in 2022 alone, and slammed brakes on hirings. (PTI)
10 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
HUL, Godrej Consumer cut soap prices by up to 15% as raw material rates soften
FMCG firms Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) have cut prices of some soap brands by up to 15 per cent amid palm oil and other raw materials turning relatively cheaper.
HUL has reduced prices of its offerings under popular soap brands Lifebuoy and Lux by 5 to 11 per cent in the western region.
Godrej Group arm GCPL, which owns soap brand Godrej No 1, has also reduced prices of soaps by 13 to 15 per cent.
Analysts opine that the reduction in prices would help drive growth in volumes in the second half of current fiscal year, especially since overall demand remains sluggish due to high inflation.
One of the reasons for the price reduction is the decline in global prices of palm oil and other raw materials, they added. (PTI)
10 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday as jobs report cements rate hike regime
Wall Street fell sharply on Friday following a solid jobs report for September that increased the likelihood the Federal Reserve will barrel ahead with an interest rate hiking campaign many investors fear will push the U.S. economy into a recession.
The Labor Department reported the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, lower than expectations of 3.7%, in an economy that continues to show resilience despite the Fed's efforts to bring down high inflation by weakening growth.
Average closed down 630.15 points, or 2.11%, at 29,296.79, the S&P 500 lost 104.86 points, or 2.80%, to 3,639.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 420.91 points, or 3.8%, to 10,652.41.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.15 billion shares, compared with the 11.73 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.