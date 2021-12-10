Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for Indian benchmarks

Investors were in a waiting game ahead of U.S. consumer prices index (CPI) inflation data due Friday morning. A higher-than-expected reading would strengthen the case for a policy tightening decision at the U.S. central bank's meeting.
10 Dec 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Group opens cargo traffic from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan at Mundra port
The Adani Group has removed a ban on exports and imports to and from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran at its Mundra port NSE 1.10 %, reversing an order made in October.
The company said it removed the ban after consultations with terminal and vessel operators, customs broker associations and importers who had agreed to adhere to security compliances.
The Adani Group had banned the import and export of containerised cargo from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan at its Mundra port on October 11.
10 Dec 2021, 07:52 AM IST
SGX NIFTY futures were down 0.06% at 17,535.00 in early deals on Friday
10 Dec 2021, 07:45 AM IST
Sebi proposes regulatory checks for algorithm trading
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday issued a discussion paper to prevent the rise of unregulated use of algorithms, or computer programs, for trading and their growing usage by retail investors.
Algorithm trading is the practice of investors authorizing or using an algorithm or computer programme to set buy and sell orders. The computer program automatically generates orders, and some also come with the option to send them to exchange directly to manage their current positions. Algo trading allows investors to execute trades at high speed.
Institutional investors have been using algorithmic trading and the so-called co-location facility (placing their servers in exchange premises to reduce latency), giving them an advantage. However, the growing trend of unregulated algos and the associated risks were a potential grey area. Sebi had constituted a working group to deliberate on the use of unregulated algos and ways to prevent it.
10 Dec 2021, 07:34 AM IST
Asian stocks on back foot tracking Wall Street's losses
Asian stocks followed their U.S. peers lower on Thursday as traders weighed the economic threat of virus restrictions against optimism about the efficacy of vaccines. Treasuries gained.
Equity markets saw modest losses across the region.
Chinese markets are in focus after China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. officially defaulted on their dollar debt. Evergrande shares fell over 1% at the start of trading. Kaisa’s shares, which are traded in Hong Kong, were suspended.
Japan's Topix fell 0.4%, Hang Seng dropped 0.4%, Shanghai Composite declined 0.4%, The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5%, and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.6%.
Overnight, Wall Street closed lower as investors banked some profits after three straight days of gains and turned their focus toward upcoming inflation data and how it might influence the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.
A Reuters poll of economists has forecast that the Fed would raise rates by 25 basis points to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year. However, most saw the risk that a hike comes even sooner.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06 points to 35,754.69, the S&P 500 lost 33.76 points, or 0.72%, to 4,667.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 269.62 points, or 1.71%, to 15,517.37.