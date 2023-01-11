Stock Market LIVE: Indices to continue to remain cautious; SGX Nifty flat

11 Jan 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Tata Motors acquires Ford India's manufacturing unit in Gujarat
Tata Motors has completed the acquisition of Ford India's manufacturing plant at Sanand through its subsidiary, the company informed on Tuesday. Last year, the company informed about the acquisition noting Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) would acquire Gujarat-based Ford India Pvt Ltd's (FIPL) for ₹725.7 crore.
With the fulfilment of the necessary conditions, including receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, the parties have completed the transaction and TPEML has acquired the Sanand property and the vehicle manufacturing plant and machinery, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. (Read More)
11 Jan 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar records strong volume growth across segments in Q3; to drive sales in HoReCa ahead
Adani Group-backed consumer food company, Adani Wilmar has witnessed yet another healthy quarter for the period ending December 31, 2022. The FMCG player saw strong volume growth across all segments in the quarter. Going ahead, the company plans to develop its operating model in HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Caterers) segment to drive sales.
As per the regulatory filing, Adani Wilmar posted high-single-digit growth in edible oil volumes, while the growth was in low-single digit in value terms in Q3FY23. (Read More)
11 Jan 2023, 07:59 AM IST
NTPC produces 14.55 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Dec
State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said its coal production increased 51 per cent year-on-year from its captive mines to 14.55 million tonne (MT) in April-December 2022.
The power giant had produced 9.65 MT of coal from its captive coal mines in the year-ago period, NTPC said in a statement.
"Coal mining division of NTPC is maintaining its growth trajectory. NTPC surpassed its earlier record with coal production of 14.55 MT till December 2022 in this fiscal compared with 9.65 MT in the same period of the previous year," it added.
The four operational coal mines -- Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti-Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) -- have contributed to accomplish the highest-ever monthly coal production of 22.83 lakh tonnes in December 2022. (PTI)
11 Jan 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended two day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks for today:
1] Coromandel International: Buy at ₹901, target ₹935, stop loss ₹890; and
2] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹769, target ₹790, stop loss ₹760. (Read More)
11 Jan 2023, 07:46 AM IST
APSEZ, Israel's Gadot Group complete acquisition of Haifa Port Company
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) on Tuesday said the consortium of APSEZ and Israel's Gadot Group (Gadot) has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port Company Ltd (HPC) from the government of Israel.
APSEZ in a statement said that the consortium had won the bid for HPC on July 22, 2022.
"On July 15, 2022, we announced that the consortium of Adani Ports and Gadot Group (with 70:30 shareholding) had won the competitive bid for the privatisation of HPC at an offer price of NIS 4.1 Bn, equivalent to USD 1.18 Bn.
"The concession period of the port is up to 2054," it said.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company. (PTI)
11 Jan 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date
After the announcement of share allocation, allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Sah Polymers IPO listing date, which is most likely on 12th January 2023. However, official confirmation in regard to Sah Polymers' share listing date is still awaited. But, before hitting secondary markets, Sah Polymers' share price has surged in the grey market today. According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of ₹7 in grey market today. (Read More)
11 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM IST
World Bank warns global economy could easily tip into recession in 2023
The World Bank slashed its 2023 growth forecasts on Tuesday to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia's war in Ukraine continues, and the world's major economic engines sputter.
The development lender said it now expected global GDP growth of 1.7% in 2023 -- the slowest pace outside the 2009 and 2020 recessions in nearly three decades. In its previous Global Economic Prospects report, in June 2022, the bank had forecast 2023 global growth at 3.0%.
The bank said major slowdowns in advanced economies, including sharp cuts to its forecast to 0.5% for both the United States and the euro zone, could foreshadow a new global recession less than three years after the last one. (Read More)
11 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
US among top buyers of Indian refined petroleum products
The US emerged as a top destination for refined petroleum products from India in November, much of it processed from Russian crude oil imported at a discount. According to data from the commerce ministry, Russia exported crude oil worth $3.08 billion in November to India, making it the second-largest exporter to India after Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, the US imported oil products worth $588 million in November, raising imports to the highest levels this fiscal. Experts said that the imports increased amid the high demand for crude ahead of the US holiday season. (Read More)
11 Jan 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Stocks tick higher on Wall Street on Tuesday as inflation report looms
Stocks ticked higher in quiet trading on Wall Street Tuesday, ahead of some potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week.
The S&P 500 rose 27.16 points, or 0.7%, to 3,919.25 after drifting between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 186.45, or 0.6%, to 33,704.10, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 106.98, or 1%, to 10,742.63.
The stock market has had a positive start to 2023 due to hopes that cooling inflation and a slowing economy may convince the Federal Reserve to ease off its markets-shaking hikes to interest rates. The Fed since early last year has been raising rates at a furious pace in hopes of getting the nation’s painful inflation under control. Such moves risk causing a recession and hurt investment prices.
Investors were hoping for some clues about where the Fed is heading from its chair, Jerome Powell, who made remarks at a forum in Stockholm on Tuesday. But he gave little news about rates.
The next big marker for the market is likely Thursday’s update on how bad inflation was last month at the consumer level. Economists expect it to show U.S. inflation slowed further to 6.5% from 7.1% in November and from a peak of more than 9% in the summer. (AP)