Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

11 Feb 2022, 08:42 AM IST
SGX Nifty down 1%, Indian indices likely to open in the red
11 Feb 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Vedant Fashions IPO share allotment today. How to check allotment status online
Vedant Fashions IPO: Announcement of Vedant Fashions share allocation can come any time today as tentative Vedant Fashions IPO allotment date is 11th February 2022. So, those who have applied for this public issue worth ₹3,149.19 crore can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — KFintech Private Limited. According to market observers, Vedant Fashions share price in the grey market has become steady as Vedant Fashions IPO GMP today is ₹6.
11 Feb 2022, 08:29 AM IST
SAIL, 2 other PSU stocks under F&O ban on NSE today. Details inside
Three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, February 11, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities havbeen put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
11 Feb 2022, 08:25 AM IST
Gold slips as chances of hefty Fed rate hike rise after CPI data
Gold prices slipped on Friday, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official ramped up odds for a hefty interest rate hike next month, sending Treasury yields higher.
Fundamentals
* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,825.29 per ounce by 0141 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,824.50.
* U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fuelling speculation for a 50 basis point rate hike from the Fed next month.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he wanted to see a full percentage point worth of rate hikes over the next three policy meetings by the central bank.
* Rate futures showed a 62% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March following Bullard's remarks, from a 30% chance late on Wednesday.
* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to Thursday's August 2019 high of 2%.
* Higher yields and rate hikes dent the appeal of bullion by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.
11 Feb 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Oil set for first weekly drop since December on Iran progress
Oil headed for the first weekly loss since mid-December as a flurry of diplomacy increased the chance of an Iranian nuclear deal being revived, paving the way for a resumption in official flows from the nation.
Futures in New York fluctuated near $90 a barrel on Friday and are down almost 3% this week. Officials from the U.S. to Europe have indicated that sides are closing in on a nuclear pact after talks resumed in Vienna Tuesday. A bigger-than-expected jump in U.S. inflation that stirred hawkish Federal Reserve comments added to the bearish sentiment.
11 Feb 2022, 08:05 AM IST
China moves to ease developer cash access
China has moved to ease funding pressure on the nation’s embattled developers, standardizing rules governing how pre-sale proceeds from housing projects can be used, according to media reports.
The new, unified regulation would replace legions of local rules and allow builders to withdraw and use such proceeds after setting aside the amount required for project building. It’s the latest sign of support, coming as the biggest bad-debt managers look to participate in assistance to cash-strapped property developers at the urging of policy makers in Beijing.
11 Feb 2022, 07:52 AM IST
US two-year Treasury yield posted its biggest one-day surge since 2009
The U.S. two-year Treasury yield posted its biggest one-day surge since 2009 amid sharp losses across a flattening curve, a mix that suggests investors expect slowing growth alongside aggressive Fed steps to curb price pressures. Treasury futures were steady. There is no cash trading due to a Japan holiday.
11 Feb 2022, 07:48 AM IST
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight
Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering American consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve's decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy.
The Labor Department said Thursday that consumer prices jumped 7.5per cent last month compared with a year earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.
When measured from December to January, inflation was 0.6per cent, the same as the previous month and more than economists had expected. Prices rose 0.7per cent from October to November and 0.9per cent from September to October.
Shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, ultra-low interest rates and robust consumer spending combined to send inflation leaping in the past year. And there are few signs that it will slow significantly anytime soon.
11 Feb 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Rate hike bets keep US dollar bid
The dollar was firm in Asia on Friday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes, though similar pressures worldwide kept a lid on gains.
Thursday data showed U.S. consumer prices up 7.5% year-on-year in January, a fourth straight month above 6% and slightly higher than economists' forecasts for a 7.3% rise.
After that, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Bloomberg he'd like to see 100 basis points of hikes by July.
Treasury yields leapt and the dollar jumped to a five-week high of 116.34 yen during volatile overnight trade. [US/]
11 Feb 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Asia Stocks Mixed, Bonds Drop Amid Fed-Hike Bets
Stocks were mixed and bonds fell in Asia Friday after Treasuries and Wall Street shares sank on a jump in U.S. inflation to a fresh four-decade high that stirred hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.
U.S. and European equity futures retreated, while shares fluctuated in China and Hong Kong. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 led declines overnight as U.S. shares snapped a two-day winning run.
Bonds dropped in New Zealand and Australia, where the three-year yield hit the highest since 2019. The U.S. two-year Treasury yield Thursday posted its biggest one-day surge since 2009. Treasury futures edged up. There is no cash trading due to a Japan holiday.
The mix of sharp losses in Treasuries and a flattening yield curve suggests investors expect slowing growth alongside aggressive Fed steps to curb price pressures. The dollar climbed.
U.S. inflation hit 7.5%, with goods prices soaring and costs for services also starting to pick up. St. Louis Fed Chair James Bullard said the central bank should hike rates by 100 basis points over the next three meetings. He raised the possibility of considering a move in between scheduled policy reviews.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.47% to end at 35,241.59 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81% to 4,504.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.1% to 14,185.64. It was the seventh time in 2022 that the Nasdaq lost more than 2% in a session.