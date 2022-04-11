Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty down; IT worst hit, banks, metal advance

11 Apr 2022, 12:36 PM IST
Yes Securities initiates coverage on VA Tech Wabag with BUY rating; target price at ₹391/share
11 Apr 2022, 12:22 PM IST
India's March fuel demand hits 3-year high: Reuters
India's fuel demand rose 4.2% to a three-year peak in March, compared with the year-ago period, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed on Monday.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 19.41 million tonnes, its highest since March 2019.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.2% higher at 2.91 million tonnes from a year earlier.
11 Apr 2022, 12:15 PM IST
New housing supply in Delhi-NCR jumps 38% in March quarter: Report
New housing supply in the Delhi-NCR region rose 38% year-on-year to nearly 9,300 units in the March quarter, according to a report by ANAROCK Research.
Gurugram saw the steepest rise among NCR cities. The city saw maximum launches at 7,890 new units in the March quarter, comprising 85% share of the total new launches in the region. On a yearly basis, Gurgaon saw jump of over 158% in new supply, from 3,060 units last year to 7,890 units this year.
Noida saw new supply of 270 units while Greater Noida saw no new launches during January-March. Ghaziabad saw new supply of 220 units. In corresponding quarter of 2021, the city saw no new supply.
11 Apr 2022, 11:45 AM IST
Top gainers/losers on Nifty at this hour
11 Apr 2022, 11:20 AM IST
View on gold: Saish Sandeep Sawant Dessai, Research Associate- Base Metals, Angel One
After ending nearly unchanged last week, gold managed to end the following week on a positive note, up 0.7%.
Gains in the yellow metal came amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine after killings were reported near the city of Kyiv, days after Russia's promised to scale down its military operations after their first face-to-face meeting held in over three weeks.
The gains were supported by a pullback in the US treasury yields after they surged to their highest level in over a year. But a strengthening dollar index which makes the dollar-backed metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies prevented further rise.
Another factor is the anticipation of a 50-basis point interest rate hike by the US Fed which is likely to happen in its upcoming meeting. A rising interest rate increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.
Outlook: We expect gold to trade higher towards 52560 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move higher at 53000 levels.
11 Apr 2022, 11:01 AM IST
Glenmark Pharma gets approval for conducting Phase 1 Clinical Trial of its Novel Molecule GRC 54276 in patients with Advanced Solid Tumors and Hodgkin's Lymphoma: BSE filing
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. has received approval from Drug Controller General of India to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of its novel small- molecule, GRC 54276, a hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor. GRC 54276 is one of the many novel molecules from Glenmark’s resident, Innovative Medicines Group,
11 Apr 2022, 10:40 AM IST
Tata Steel rises; NCLT approves acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech
The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel Mining, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, for the acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech.
11 Apr 2022, 10:26 AM IST
Portea may raise up to ₹1,000 cr via IPO
Portea Medical Pvt. Ltd, India’s largest home healthcare provider, plans to raise ₹900-1,000 crore through an initial public offering, two people aware of the matter said.
Existing shareholders will sell shares worth ₹700 crore and the company will sell new shares of ₹200 crore, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Portea is likely to file the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May, one of the people cited above said. (Read here)
11 Apr 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Rupee rises by 8 paise to 75.85 against US dollar in early trade: PTI
11 Apr 2022, 10:12 AM IST
Veranda Learning Solutions lists at 14.6% premium to IPO price of ₹137/share
The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of the offer.
The ₹200-crore public offer received bids for over 4.15 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer.
The category meant for retail individual Investors received 10.76 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 3.87 times and qualified institutional buyers 2.02 times.
The IPO had a price range of ₹130-137 a share.
11 Apr 2022, 10:01 AM IST
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter board: CEO
11 Apr 2022, 09:52 AM IST
Financials, IT weigh; key indices down
11 Apr 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia: Agencies
11 Apr 2022, 09:42 AM IST
TCS Q4 earnings today: Five things to watch out for
India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) will be the first among peers to announce its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Monday. Analysts believe IT companies will continue to post strong growth numbers on account of digital and cloud transformation initiatives with enterprise clients. Tier I companies should deliver revenue growth in a narrow range of 2.8-5.1% sequentially in constant currency, according to Motilal Oswal. While TCS does not provide a formal revenue growth guidance, management commentary on business outlook will be closely monitored.
As per consensus estimates by Bloomberg, TCS is expected to post revenues of ₹50,249 crore and net profit of ₹10,077 crore for the March quarter. (Read here)
11 Apr 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Top gainers/losers on Sensex at this hour
11 Apr 2022, 09:26 AM IST
Nifty down nearly 100 points in opening deals
11 Apr 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Sensex opens 200 points lower tracking decline in global peers
11 Apr 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Market view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
This week's trading will be truncated and hence, do not expect any big bang moves in key indices. The upside as of now looks limited for the week towards 18000 – 18100. But the way the broader market kept buzzing in the challenging phase this week as well, one must continue to focus outside the index.
11 Apr 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Nifty under pressure in pre-open
11 Apr 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex down marginally in pre-open
11 Apr 2022, 08:39 AM IST
TCS, Birla Tyres, Delta Corp, Elnet Technologies, Kesoram Industries, and Lasa Supergenerics will announce Q4 earnings on Monday
11 Apr 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Vi dials Apollo Global to raise $1bn in debt, equity
Vodafone Idea Ltd is in advanced talks with US private equity investor Apollo Global to raise as much as $1 billion by selling a mix of debt and equity, two people aware of the matter said.
The discussions are at an advanced stage, with the long-awaited announcement likely later this month, the people said requesting anonymity.
Debt-laden Vodafone Idea has been seeking to raise funds from external investors for more than a year but found it difficult to convince investors to write large cheques, given its mammoth government dues. (Read here)
11 Apr 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Weekly Market Outlook - Technical: ICICI Securities
Midcap and Small caps outshined with 3% gain last week, while Nifty gained 0.6% to settle at 17784
We maintain structurally bullish stance on Nifty with an eventual target of 18350 in coming weeks as index underwent shallow retracement after 1100 points in just 6 sessions. Buy dips as we do not expect strong support of 17400 to be breached
Key observation has been rallies are now getting stronger while corrections are lesser in magnitude, with multi sector participation indicating secular nature of up move
Broader markets are expected to maintain momentum backed by strong improvement in breadth over past few weeks
Sectorally, IT will be in focus amid earnings while positive stance maintained in BFSI, PSU, Auto, Metals and Telecom
Our preferred large cap picks are Reliance Industries, TCS, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ITC while Voltas, HAL, Bank of Baroda , Birla Soft, SRF, Graphite, Timken, Lemon tree, TCI Express are preferred in mid-cap category.
11 Apr 2022, 07:52 AM IST
China inflation rises
China’s factory gate prices rose more than expected in March as oil prices climbed, putting pressure on manufacturers that are already struggling to operate amid repeated Covid outbreaks.
The producer price index gained 8.3% from a year earlier, official data showed Monday, down from 8.8% in February and above the median estimate of an 8.1% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Consumer-price growth accelerated to 1.5% after staying unchanged at 0.9% for two months. The reading beat economists projection of a 1.4% increase.
11 Apr 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Oil prices fall as China covid flare-up raises demand concerns
Oil prices slipped in Asian deals on Monday, following the second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release crude from strategic stocks and as Chinese lockdowns continued.
Brent crude fell 38 cents to $102.40 a barrel while U.S. crude lost 16 cents to $98.18. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5% while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slid 1%. For several weeks, the benchmarks have been at their most volatile since June 2020.
The market has been watching developments in China, where authorities have kept Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, locked down under its "zero tolerance" for COVID-19. China is the world's biggest oil importer
11 Apr 2022, 07:44 AM IST
SGX Nifty trades lower tracking decline in Asian shares, US equity futures
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 79 points, or 0.4%, lower at 17,817.50, indicating a weak start for Indian benchmarks.
Domestic equity benchmarks ended higher on Friday, after three days of losses, as the Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates unchanged at a record low and maintained its accommodative stance.
The Sensex rose 412.23 points to settle at 59,447.18, while Nifty gained 144.80 points to close at 17,784.35.
11 Apr 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Asia stocks subdued as investors worry about inflation, tightening monetary policy
Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of a week thronging with central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections.
French leader Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen qualified on Sunday for what promises to be a tightly fought presidential election runoff on April 24.
The mood in equity markets was cautious, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6%, having shed 2.6% last week.
Japan’s Topix index shed 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%, Hang Seng Index fell 2%, and Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.1%.
S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures both fell in early trade. Earnings season kicks off this week with JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all due to report.
On Friday, Wall Street had a mixed ending, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation. Big tech stocks once led the market lower, with S&P 500 down 11.93 points, or 0.3%, at 4,488.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12. The weakness for tech stocks, meanwhile, dragged the Nasdaq composite down 186.30, or 1.3%, to 13,711.00.