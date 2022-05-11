Market LIVE: SGX Nifty lower, Asian stocks steady; China inflation data in focus

11 May 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Delhi proposes to liberalise liquor licence norms
11 May 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Byju’s acquires Singapore education firm Northwest
Byju’s has agreed to buy Singapore-based online higher education platform Northwest Education Pte in a cash-and-stock deal, said two people aware of the transaction, as India’s largest online tutoring firm continues to expand its presence overseas, especially in English-speaking markets.
11 May 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Adani Ports, PNB, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Vodafone Idea, SBI, will be in focus on Wednesday.
Adani Ports, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Petronet LNG, Kalyan Jewellers India, NCC, Relaxo Footwears, Sagar Cements, SKF India, Century Enka, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are among the companies scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today
11 May 2022, 08:08 AM IST
India asks GAIL to import LNG to meet rising city gas demand: Reuters
India has mandated state-run GAIL (India) Ltd to import gas and buy from local difficult fields to meet growing demand growth from household and transport sectors as cheaper supplies from old blocks is not enough, a government order said.
11 May 2022, 08:03 AM IST
China's factory inflation eases to slowest in a year: Reuters
China's producer prices rose at the slowest pace in a year in April, despite the surge in global commodity costs, leaving room for more stimulus to shore up the flagging economy, which faces pressure from heavy COVID-19 curbs.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 8.0% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Wednesday, following an 8.3% rise in March but faster than the 7.7% growth tipped by a Reuters poll.
The consumer price index (CPI) gained 2.1% from a year earlier, the fastest pace in five months, speeding up from March's 1.5% growth and beating expectations for a 1.8% rise.
11 May 2022, 07:55 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures down marginally
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 38 points, or 0.2%, at 16,173.00, hinting at a muted start for Indian benchmark indices.
The benchmark Sensex closed 105.82 points lower at 54,364.85 on Tuesday, while the broader Nifty50 fell 61.80 points to 16,240.05.
11 May 2022, 07:52 AM IST
SGX Nifty lower, Asian stocks steady; traders weigh inflation data
Asian stocks traded mixed but largely steady on Wednesday and US equity futures rose as investors weighed Chinese inflation data for clues on whether the price pressures sapping the global economy are peaking.
Shares climbed in China and Hong Kong and were mixed in Japan. A Wall Street advance Tuesday brought some respite from this year’s equity rout, which has been fueled by fears of an economic downturn as borrowing costs jump.
Oil fluctuated around $100 a barrel after shedding about 8% this week. Growth concerns driven by China’s Covid lockdowns are buffeting crude.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.5%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.8%.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks closed higher as investors waited for inflation data and worried about the prospects of slowing economic growth and the impact of policy tightening.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.96 points, or 0.26%, to 32,160.74, the S&P 500 gained 9.81 points, or 0.25%, to 4,001.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.42 points, or 0.98%, to 11,737.67.