Stock Market Live: Sensex tumbles 300 pts, Nifty below 16,150; TCS, Airtel slip

11 Jul 2022, 10:17 AM IST
BSE indices in morning trade
11 Jul 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Gold price today dips as soaring dollar put pressure on yellow metal's demand
Gold price today on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) dipped over ₹100 per 10 gm and hit ₹50,709 levels in early morning deals. However, spot gold price held its ground at $1,742.08 per ounce at 0221 GMT. After easing on Friday, dollar index bounced back strongly and regained the psychological 107 levels in early morning session.
11 Jul 2022, 10:04 AM IST
Rupee falls 7 paise to 79.33 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 79.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as a muted trend in domestic equities and risk-averse sentiments weighed on the local unit.
However, sliding crude prices in the international market restricted the rupee's fall, according to forex traders.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 79.30 against the American dollar and slipped further to quote at 79.33, a decline of 7 paise over its last close.
In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 79.24 and a low of 79.35 against the US dollar.
In the previous session, the rupee had closed at an all-time low of 79.26 against the dollar.
11 Jul 2022, 09:52 AM IST
China lockdown worries hit Asian equity, crude markets
Asian markets and oil prices mostly fell Monday with a fresh Covid flare-up in Shanghai fanning fears of another economically painful lockdown in China's biggest city.
The news came after a forecast-busting US jobs report last week indicated the world's top economy was coping so far with the Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, giving it room for more as it battles soaring inflation.
Traders are also keeping tabs on developments in Washington as President Joe Biden weighs removing some of the Donald Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
Shanghai recorded more than 120 virus cases at the weekend, having seen its first case of the highly contagious BA.5 Omicron strain, forcing officials to launch another mass testing drive.
11 Jul 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Oil falls on recession jitters, China COVID curbs
Oil prices fell around $1 on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session, as worries about a recession and China's COVID-19 curbs hitting demand outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply.
Brent crude futures fell 82 cents, or 0.8%, to $106.20 at 0314 GMT, after climbing 2.3% on Friday.
U.S. WTI crude futures declined by $1.04, or 1%, to $103.75, paring a 2% gain from Friday.
Trading was thinned by a public holiday in parts of Southeast Asia, including oil trading hub Singapore.
Both contracts posted weekly declines last week as the market was dominated by worries that rising interest rates to curb inflation would spark a recession and dent oil demand.
11 Jul 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Huge dividend payout: This stock yielded 15.7% in FY22. Do you own?
Dividend paying stock: A stock investor not just earn from the rise in share price only. The listed companies have various other options, which they exercise to help its shareholders earn even when the stock has failed to outperform its peers. Indian Oil Corporation Limited shares are glaring example of it. This stock has delivered 1.7 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return to is shareholders. However, the company has announced dividend on three occasions during the financial year 2021-22. This helped Indian Oil shareholders earn whopping 15.70 per cent on their investment without booking any profit in their holdings. Most interestingly, they earned to the tune of 16 per cent when the stock has given mere 1.70 per cent return in last one year.
11 Jul 2022, 09:32 AM IST
India inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June
India's retail inflation likely held steady in June, but well above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for a sixth month as lower fuel and cooking oil prices offset higher services and food costs, a Reuters poll found.
Despite a substantial recent increase in food prices, rising at the fastest pace in nearly two years, overall inflation was partly contained after the government cut taxes on petrol and diesel and imposed restrictions on food exports.
But most economists warned the near-term outlook was highly uncertain as a heatwave last month pushed up vegetable prices. The government has also cut estimates of wheat production because of dry spells in northern India.
The July 4-8 Reuters poll of 42 economists showed inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was steady at an annual 7.03% in June, versus 7.04% in May.
Forecasts for the data, due at 1200 GMT on Tuesday, July 12, were in a 6.45%-7.70% range.
11 Jul 2022, 09:31 AM IST
Indian shares fall as TCS earnings weigh on tech stocks
Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by technology companies after top IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services missed estimates for June-quarter profit.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.4% at 16,153.05, as of 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.42% to 54,250.60.
Shares of TCS fell 2.3%, after it missed quarterly profit estimates by a wide margin as employee-related expenses soared. The index heavyweight also pulled down tech index by 2%.
11 Jul 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Nifty50 trades below 16,150 at open; M&M, NTPC top gainers, TCS, Airtel top losers
11 Jul 2022, 09:25 AM IST
Sensex opens around 300 points lower amid mixed global cues
11 Jul 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex slips 234 points in pre-open
11 Jul 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Stocks in focus today- Reliance Research
Supreme Industries (CMP Rs.1,860)
Considering the expected higher revenue from value-added products, higher capex, rising market share, lean working capital and high return ratios, we have a BUY rating on the stock with 1-year Target Price of Rs2,958.
Intraday Picks
DALBHARAT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1434) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹1440-1450 for the target of Rs.1405 with a strict stop loss of ₹1464.
GAIL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 137) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹134- 136 for the target of Rs. 140 with a strict stop loss of ₹133.
IRCTC (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 589) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of ₹580- 585 for the target of Rs. 605 with a strict stop loss of ₹577.
11 Jul 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Trade setup for Monday, July 11, 2022
Key things to know before stock market's Opening Bell today
11 Jul 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Day trading guide for Monday
8 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th July
11 Jul 2022, 08:42 AM IST
FPIs take out over ₹4,000 cr from equities in July so far; pace of selling slows
Foreign investors continue to desert Indian equity markets and have pulled out over ₹4,000 crore this month so far amid steady appreciation of the dollar and rising interest rates in the US.
However, the pace of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has been declining over the last few weeks.
"With oil prices breaching the USD 100 a barrel mark, and refining margins cracking across markets, hopes for lower inflation helped improve market sentiments. RBI's measure to help stem the sliding rupee added to the building bullish momentum," said Vijay Singhania, Chairman at TradeSmart.
11 Jul 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Macro data, Q1 earnings, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts
Trading activity in the domestic equity market this week will be influenced by a host of macroeconomic data announcements, including inflation number for June, first quarter earnings from companies, global trends and foreign funds movement, analysts said.
Besides, other key factors like rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude oil price will also guide market sentiments, they added.
"This week, participants will first react to TCS numbers. Besides, macroeconomic data viz. IIP and CPI on July 12 and WPI on July 14 will be in focus. Apart from domestic factors, global cues like performance of the US markets, crude movement etc will remain on the radar," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
11 Jul 2022, 08:27 AM IST
FMCG makers expect recovery in volume growth, margin in Q2FY23
With commodity prices peaking out, major FMGC players, including Parle Products, Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur expect a recovery in demand in both rural and urban markets going forward aided by price stability.
Moreover, FMCG makers can look forward to better gross margins by the last month of Q2FY23 on a year-on-year basis, as there is a lag of around two months in their inventory coupled with forward contracts, experts say.
Prices of commodities have now peaked out and there has been a 15-20 per cent decline from peak prices in most commodities, according to Parle Products Senior Category Head Mayank Shah.
11 Jul 2022, 08:27 AM IST
IT stocks likely to remain under pressure amid global headwinds: Analysts
Information technology stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near-term amid headwinds emanating from the worsening economic situation in key global markets and financial market volatility, according to analysts.
While the country's largest software exporter TCS reported a 5.2 per cent rise in June quarter net profit on Friday, kicking off the latest earnings cycle, IT shares have been sliding, with the BSE Information Technology index tumbling nearly 24 per cent so far this year.
Cross-currency headwinds and large scale talent churn resulting in higher wage hikes could also add to the challenges, especially in terms of the impact on operating margins, analysts opined.
11 Jul 2022, 08:21 AM IST
US futures, most Asian stocks drop as dollar jumps
Most Asian stocks dropped along with US equity futures Monday and the dollar jumped as the risk of more Covid curbs in China exacerbated overarching worries about the global economic outlook.
An Asian equity gauge fell amid declines in Hong Kong and China. Japan was the one bright spot, buoyed by the prospect of administrative stability after the ruling coalition expanded its majority in an upper house election.
A dollar gauge was back around the highest level since 2020. The yen was the weakest performer in the Group-of-10 basket. Commodity-linked currencies were also under pressure. Raw materials including oil were on the back foot.
Shanghai reported its first case of the highly infectious BA.5 omicron sub-variant Sunday and warned of “very high" risks, stoking fears of more lockdowns given China remains wedded to stamping out the virus. Casino shares sapped Hong Kong after Macau announced the closure of almost all business for a week from Monday due to a virus outbreak.
Treasuries edged lower, taking the US 10-year yield toward 3.1%. Inversions along the yield curve are potential signs of economic retrenchment ahead.
11 Jul 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Bitcoin is more likely to hit $10,000 than $30,000, survey finds
Bitcoin bulls beware: Wall Street expects the cryptocurrency’s crash to get a whole lot worse.
The token is more likely to tumble to $10,000, cutting its value roughly in half, than it is to rally back to $30,000, according to 60% of the 950 investors who responded to the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Forty percent saw it going the other way. It was around $21,850 late Friday afternoon, ending the week up over 12%.
The lopsided prediction underscores how bearish investors have become. The crypto industry has been rocked by troubled lenders, collapsed currencies, and an end to the easy money policies of the pandemic that fueled a speculative frenzy in financial markets.
Some $2 trillion has vanished from the market value of cryptocurrencies since late last year, according to data compiled by CoinGecko.
11 Jul 2022, 08:08 AM IST
Safe haven dollar stands tall on inflation, energy jitters
The dollar was on the front foot at the start of a week in which U.S. and Chinese data and European energy security were top of mind, as investor concerns about global economic growth offered support to the safe haven currency.
The euro languished at $1.01475, having lost 2.3% last week and briefly falling to its lowest since late 2002.
The greenback gained 0.37% on the yen to 136.63 in early trade, not far from a 20-year peak hit last month, leaving the dollar index at 107.29.
11 Jul 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher after Sunday vote
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after Japan's ruling bloc secured a strong win in Sunday's upper house election, held just days after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.55 percent, or 411.63 points, at 26,928.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.41 percent, or 26.62 points, to 1,914.06.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and partners won more than 75 of the 125 upper house seats up for grabs, according to local media.
11 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Asia shares open gingerly on U.S. inflation, earnings season
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors braced for a U.S. inflation report that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates, and the start of an earnings season where profits could be under pressure.
An upbeat U.S. June payrolls report already has the market wagering heavily on a hike of 75 basis points from the Federal Reserve this month, and sending bond yields higher.
Underlining the global nature of the inflation problem, central banks in Canada and New Zealand are expected to tighten further this week.
While Wall Street did eke out some gains last week the market mood will be tested by earnings from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley on Thursday, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo the day after.
11 Jul 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply against recession jitters
Oil prices were unsteady on Monday, with Brent trading higher on supply concerns while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped, as traders balanced supply concerns against worries about a recession or China's COVID-19 curbs hitting demand.
Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $107.13 a barrel at 0102 GMT, adding to a 2.3% gain on Friday.
U.S. WTI crude futures however slipped 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $104.64 a barrel, paring a 2% gain from Friday.
Trading was thinned by a public holiday in parts of Southeast Asia.
Both contracts posted weekly declines last week as the market was dominated by worries that rising interest rates to curb inflation would spark a recession and dent oil demand.