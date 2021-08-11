Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 169 pts higher, Nifty at 16,327; metals gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sensex opened at 54,724.12, up 169.46 points or 0.31%, while the Nifty was at 16,327.30, up 47.20 points, or 0.29%. IT, pharma, realty were top drags.
Sensex, Nifty may witness a positive start on Wednesday. Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors awaited a key report on U.S. inflation. Treasuries and the dollar were steady. US stocks closed higher as market sentiment was boosted by the U.S. Senate passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
11 Aug 2021, 09:35:57 AM IST
Pharma, realty top drags
11 Aug 2021, 09:33:05 AM IST
Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison in espionage case
A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, in a case seen in Ottawa and Washington as part of a wider diplomatic spat with Beijing. His sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States. The Dandong Intermediate Court also said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated and he will be deported, although it was not clear when. Beijing-based lawyer Mo Shaoping told Reuters that deportation generally takes place after the person has finished serving the sentence but may happen earlier for special cases. (Reuters)
11 Aug 2021, 09:17:16 AM IST
Market opening
11 Aug 2021, 09:13:45 AM IST
Pre-market opening quote: Gaurav Udani, CEO and founder, ThincRedBlu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open positive , up by about 40 points at 16,310 levels. Since the last few days, Nifty had been trading in the 16,180 to 16,360 range. On the break of 16,360 on closing basis with higher than average volumes, Nifty can test 16,450 and 16,500 levels in the next few days. Bank Nifty can test 37,000 levels if it closes above 36,200 with good volumes. Trend in Nifty will remain bullish as long as it is trading above 15,900 levels."
11 Aug 2021, 09:11:09 AM IST
Market pre-opening
At pre-opening, the Sensex was at 54,730.65, up 175.99 points, or 0.32%, while the Nifty was at 16,280.10, up 21.85 points or 0.13%.
11 Aug 2021, 09:04:00 AM IST
QSR operator Sapphire Foods India files DRHP for IPO
Pizza Hut franchise operator Sapphire Foods India Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering. The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 17.57 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters.
11 Aug 2021, 09:01:45 AM IST
Kejriwal to launch 'faceless' transport services today in Delhi. Details here
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the transport department's 'faceless' services today (i.e. on Wednesday, August 11). The Delhi government bringing online all the driving licences, registration 4 and permit-related services of its Transport department, four motor licensing offices will get closed down, according to an order of the department on Tuesday. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:46:35 AM IST
Hackers steal $600 million in major cryptocurrency heist
A firm specializing in transferring cryptocurrency said Tuesday that hackers cracked its security, making off with a record-setting haul potentially worth $600 million. Poly Network put out a plea for the stolen Ethereum, BinanceChain and OxPolygon tokens to be shunned by traders running "wallets" for storing cryptocurrency. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:34:41 AM IST
TikTok surpasses Facebook to become most downloaded app worldwide
Chinese video-sharing app TikTok was the world's most downloaded app in 2020, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms, a survey has revealed.
According to data compiled by Nikkei Asia from analytics platform App Annie, TikTok was at the number 4 spot in 2019. It managed to become the most downloaded app in the US in 2020, overtaking Facebook Messenger, the report added. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:34:42 AM IST
Google employees who work from home may suffer pay cut
Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:34:42 AM IST
BSE's India INX to allow trading in foreign stocks
The India International Exchange (India INX) on Tuesday said it will soon facilitate buying and selling of shares of foreign stocks, including major US-listed companies, through its platform. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:28:40 AM IST
Day trading guide for Wednesday: 3 stocks to buy or sell today — 11th August
Soon, you will be able to buy stocks of select US companies through the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) platform in Gujarat’s GIFT City. On Monday, NSE said this will make US stocks affordable for Indian retail investors. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:28:40 AM IST
Bitcoin roars back, putting $100,000 predictions in vogue again
Day trading guide for Wednesday: The range-bound action with volatility continued in the markets for the fourth consecutive sessions on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty closed 21 points higher at 16,280 while BSE Sensex surged 151 points and closed at 54,554 levels on Tuesday. On a day of normal volumes, telecom and IT went upside the most while realty, power and metals fell the most. Advance decline ratio was the lowest since 23rd December 2020. S&P BSE mid-cap index slipped nearly 1 per cent and the S&P BSE small-cap shed over 2 per cent. In the global markets, Wall Street continues to remain choppy as Dow Jones ended 0.46 per cent higher while Nasdaq shed 0.49 per cent on Tuesday. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:28:40 AM IST
A Swiggy IPO likely to deliver good returns: SoftBank's Masayoshi Son
SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son on Tuesday said its portfolio company Swiggy is expected to deliver “good returns" if the food delivery platform were to go public. Speaking at a post-earnings presentation for SoftBank, Son said one of Swiggy's rivals has recently gone public and its share price is doing great. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:24:53 AM IST
Coal India Q1 results: Net profit rises 52% to ₹3,170 crore
Coal India on Tuesday reported a Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹3,170 crore, up 52% as compared to ₹2,078 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's total revenue from operations rose nearly 37% to ₹25,282 crore as against ₹18,487 crore year-on-year (YoY). (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:19:31 AM IST
Earnings today
Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, CESC Ltd, Cadila Healthcare, Cummins India, Equitas Holdings, GE Power India, GIC Housing, Greaves Cotton Ltd, IDFC Ltd, India Cements, Lemon Tree Hotels, Navneet Education, NESCO Ltd, New India Assurance, Pidilite Industries, PNC Infratech, PTC India, VIP Industries, among other companies will post their Q1 results today.
11 Aug 2021, 08:19:32 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
RIL, Vedanta, Zomato, JSPL, IndusInd Bank, among othjer stocks may be in the news today. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:10:10 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to consolidate on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at record high with the 30-share index gaining 151.81 points or 0.28% at 54,554.66. The Nifty was up 21.85 points or 0.13% at 16,280.10. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 08:00:25 AM IST
India asks its nationals in Afghanistan to make travel arrangements to return back
India on Tuesday urged its nationals in Afghanistan to make immediate arrangements to return before air services are discontinued to their place of stay or travel given the deteriorating security situation in the country.
The advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kabul came on a day when New Delhi evacuated its diplomatic staff from the consulate in northern Mazar-e-Sharif city, capital of Balkh province, bordering Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. This followed reports of fierce fighting between the rebel Taliban and Afghan security forces and militias owing allegiance to Afghan warlords as the country looked set to spiral into civil war. (Read here)
11 Aug 2021, 07:45:54 AM IST
Asian markets steady
Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors awaited a key report on U.S. inflation. Treasuries and the dollar were steady. Shares rose in Japan and Australia and fluctuated elsewhere. U.S. futures were little changed. Earlier, the S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined. Chip stocks slipped, while energy shares rallied. Crude oil bounced back from a three-week low on bets that the global demand recovery will remain intact despite the fast-spreading delta virus variant. Data out Wednesday are expected to show prices paid by U.S. consumers grew in July at the slowest pace in five months, though remain elevated.S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:48 a.m. in Tokyo.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%
Topix index rose 0.8%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%
Kospi index fell 0.2%
Hang Seng Index was little change
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%
SGX Nifty was up 0.26%
11 Aug 2021, 07:32:51 AM IST
US stocks close higher after Senate passes $1 tn infra Bill
Global stock markets strengthened on Tuesday, hovering close to record highs, while U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since mid-July, spurred by Federal Reserve tapering talk. Sentiment was boosted by the U.S. Senate passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that could provide the US with its biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. That helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 close at record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points, or 0.46%, to 35,264.67, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.10%, to 4,436.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.09 points, or 0.49%, to 14,788.09.
