Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks climb; Indian indices may open in green

Dollar hits 2.5-year high against yen as Fed tapering seen on track
The dollar ticked up to a two-and-a-half-year high versus the yen on Monday after a soft US payrolls figure did little to alter market expectations that the US Federal Reserve will announce it will start tapering its massive bond-buying next month. The US economy created the fewest jobs in nine months in September, with non-farm payrolls increasing 194,000, way below economists' forecast of 500,000. Still, data for August was revised up sharply while the jobless rate dropped to an 18-month low of 4.8% due to people leaving the labour force. Average hourly earnings also increased 0.6% from 0.4% in August. All told, the spectre of labour shortage firmly remains in place, keeping worries about inflation alive and giving the Federal Reserve justification to go ahead with reducing its stimulus it started last year for pandemic relief.
Indonesia’s rupiah could become Asia’s best-performing currency in 2021
The Indonesian rupiah could be Asia’s best-performing currency for the rest of the year with elevated commodity prices boosting the nation’s trade surpluses. The exporter of coal and palm oil is benefiting from a global energy crisis that has roiled many of its peers that are net commodity importers. Indonesia is due to post September trade figures Friday, following a record $4.74 billion surplus in August—its 16th in a row. The rupiah rose 1.3% in the third quarter, even as Asian rivals weakened with rising Treasury yields. With the nation’s foreign reserves at a record, Bank Indonesia has plenty of ammunition to support the currency if US yields rise further in coming months.
US stock futures lead Asia lower, dollar gains on yen
Asian stocks climbed Monday, helped by a rally in Japan, with traders also weighing the resilience of the pandemic recovery to an energy crunch and the prospect of tighter monetary policy to fight inflation. Japanese shares were boosted by a drop in the yen and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s comments that he isn’t considering changes to the country’s capital-gains tax at present. Equities in Hong Kong and China also climbed. US futures were in the red. US stocks declined Friday after jobs growth data fell significantly short of expectations but also showed a jump in earnings. Wage gains and a surge in energy costs highlight price pressures that are adding to the case for tighter monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is expected to proceed with a tapering of bond purchases in coming weeks, and Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in interest rates to curb inflation. The pound strengthened. Treasury futures fell, after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield advanced past 1.6% on Friday. There’s no cash Treasuries trading Monday due to a US holiday. West Texas Intermediate crude was around the highest since 2014. A gauge of the dollar was steady.
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 declined 0.5%
Japan’s Topix index rose 1.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.4%
Hang Seng Index rose 2%
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5%
Currencies
The Japanese yen was at 112.37 per dollar, down 0.1%
The offshore yuan traded at 6.4386 per dollar
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%
The euro was at $1.1579
Yields rose, stocks wavered after US jobs data on Friday
Global equity markets wavered on Friday on a weak US labor market report, and Treasury yields rose as investors still expected the Federal Reserve to begin tapering its massive bond purchases as early as next month. Yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note climbed above 1.6% for the first time since June, the dollar eased and stocks on Wall Street slid as technology and other high-growth shares sold off while energy and financials gained. The US economy created the fewest jobs in nine months in September amid a drop in hiring at schools and worker shortages. Some attributed that at least partly to jobs lost after vaccine requirements were imposed to combat the surge of the Delta variant. The unemployment rate dropped to an 18-month low of 4.8%.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 8.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,391.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,746.25.
The Nasdaq fell 74.48 points, or 0.5%, to 14,579.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17 points, or 0.8%, to 2,233.09.
