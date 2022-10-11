Stock Market LIVE: Indices to remain under pressure; SGX Nifty remains flat

11 Oct 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Rupee drops 10 paise to close at all-time low of 82.40 per USD
The rupee slipped 10 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 82.40 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by risk-averse sentiment among investors.
Moreover, a negative trend in domestic equities and a firm greenback overseas sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.68, then fell further to an all-time intra-day low of 82.69.
According to forex traders, the local unit pared initial losses on possible central bank intervention and finally settled for the day at an all-time low of 82.40 against the American currency, down 10 paise over its previous close. (PTI)
India Cements divests entire stake in SMPL to JSW Cement for ₹477 cr
India Cements Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a pact to sell its entire stake in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL) to JSW Cement for a total consideration of ₹476.87 crore.
SMPL owns limestone-bearing land at Panna district and is in the process of setting up a cement plant at Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh.
The company has "entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on October 10, 2022, with JSW Cement Limited (Buyer) and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in SMPL, for a total consideration of ₹476.87 crore," India Cements Ltd (ICL) said in a regulatory filing.
Consequently, SMPL has ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICL, it added.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this year. (PTI)
11 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Inox Wind sells entire stake in 3 SPVs to Adani Green
Inox Wind through its subsidiary arm, Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL) has sold the entire equity shareholding held in three special purpose vehicles (SPV) -- Wind One Renergy Ltd, Wind Three Renergy Ltd and Wind Five Renergy Ltd to Adani Green Energy Limited, a part of the Adani Group.
In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind said that the SPVs had commissioned 50 MW each, out of the total 250 MW which it had successfully won under the tranche 1 of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited’s (SECI) bids for wind power projects at Dayapar, Gujarat connected on the central grid connected on the central grid at affixed tariff of ₹3.461 per unit for 25 years for sale to PTC India. (Read More)
11 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Infosys to consider a proposal for buyback of shares
India's second-largest IT services provider Infosys Ltd will consider a buyback proposal when its board will meet on 13 October, the company informed the stock exchanges.
"Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations"), the Board of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on October 13, 2022, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," Infosys said in a filing.
The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on 13 October 2022, the company said. (Read More)
11 Oct 2022, 07:29 AM IST
TCS Q2 net up 8.4% to ₹10,431 crore; flags challenging environment
Largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported an 8.4 per cent growth in its September quarter net profit at ₹10,431 crore, crimped by a dent on margins.
The Tata group company, however, said the operating environment is "challenging" and warrants "vigilance", even though the headwinds posed by factors like recession in its biggest market US, rising inflation around the world and currency volatilities are yet to materialise into its order pipeline.
Its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said it is difficult to say if the company will be completely insulated from the events as they unfold, and made it clear that it will try to minimise the risks as much as possible.
The reporting quarter saw an 18 per cent jump in revenues to ₹55,309 crore as against ₹46,867 crore in the year-ago period, but it was a 1.60 percentage points narrowing in the operating margin to 24 per cent which crimped the profit growth. (PTI)
11 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US stocks fall as markets await bank earnings
Wall Street stocks were modestly lower Monday after a quiet session to open a news-jammed week filled with major economic reports and corporate earnings.
This week's calendar includes the latest US consumer price index data, which will give an updated reading on inflation that has prompted significant Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Investors will also take in new retail sales figures and earnings from Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan and others.
Monday's calendar saw no major economic reports. The bond market was closed for Columbus Day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3% to 29,202.94.
The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,612.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0% to 10,542.10.
Investors are cautious ahead of the earnings period, with rising costs expected to cut into corporate profits. (AFP)